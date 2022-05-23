In anticipation of Pride Month coming up in June, The North Face has just announced its "Summer of Pride" series, which was created with the intent of bringing people together and celebrating local LGBTQ+ communities while at the same time enjoying the outdoors. Headlining the series is a partnership between the outdoor apparel brand and LGBTQ+ activist Pattie Gonia; the brand and the community organizer will partner on a series of events designed to bring attention to the LGBTQ+ community in the outdoors.

That's not all, however. The North Face is also continuing its multi-year partnership with Brave Trails, an organization and a residential summer camp for LGBTQ+ youth.

The series will visit four major cities in the U.S.: Portland, OR on June 11, Denver, CO on August 6, Columbus, OH on August 30 and San Francisco, CA on November 5.

Pattie Gonia models a dress designed by Bradley Sharpe Courtesy

As part of each installation, the series will include a half-day community-building program led by Pattie, as well as other community leaders. Participants will have the chance to connect with, and learn from, community leaders during breakout sessions, nature walks and hikes. (Those interested in attending can fill out this form.)

Alongside the Summer of Pride, The North Face will be launching a Pride-inspired collection of apparel and accessories that are style-forward and made with recycled materials. Taking a holistic and empowering approach, the product shoot features models and a photographer from the LGBTQ+ community. The highlight item is the Pride Outline Jacket, a wind-resistant and water-repellent shell that is made with 100-percent recycled materials. Those interested in shopping the full collection can find it here.

