Artificial intelligence is designing sunglasses now.

That statement may have been a shock in 2012, but it's 2022 now, baby, and we're living in the future. If you're imagining AI-imbued robots working assembly lines or drafting up designs, though, you're a little off; that may be coming in the future, but the AI of today is being used for quality control, defect assessment and data analyzation. It's this last function that helped Spy design the next iteration of its color and contrast enhancing lens tech: Happy Boost.

According to the brand, Spy recruited AI to create the right formulation for Happy Boost by having it sample and analyze over 10 million unique lens combinations, factoring in natural colors, times of day, and other elements that affect the perception of color. After sifting through data, the AI formulated a new lens design at the molecular level to enhance color evenly, a key component to effective color-correcting lenses.

Other lenses on the market suffer from focusing on one of two elements: color correction, or contrast enhancement. In the process, those lenses end up enhancing color unevenly, and tinting or muting white points. Not Happy Boost; by using AI to help sort through data, Spy was able to create a new version of its Happy lens tech that enhances color 30 percent more than the naked eye, and 15 percent better than competitors' lenses, while keeping the white balance accurate.

The original Happy lens tech, released in 2013, allowed long-wave blue light to pass through to the eye while blocking the short-wave blue and UV rays that are detrimental to health. These were one of the first versions of the "blue blockers" that are ubiquitous today, and have been shown to enhance mood and alertness, while increasing color and contrast.

The new formulation of Happy Boost is launching exclusively in the SPY+ Ice Blue Spectra colorway, a brand-new lens color from Spy that features a bright blue reflective front, bronze base, hydro-oleophobic coating on both sides, and an anti-reflective coating on the backside.

Available today in twelve sunglass models, Happy Boost sunglasses will come in two frame color options: Matte Black or Matte White. We've got our eyes on the Discord and Helm Tech, two classic frame styles from the brand.

