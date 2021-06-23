Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The Best Performance Running Sunglasses for Every Face Shape
Look fast, be fast.
People who run with sunglasses tend to fall into one of two camps: you either want to be able to wear your sunnies all the time (outside of just logging miles) or you want something that performs at the elite level and looks can fall into your road dust. (We get it; you’re serious about your sport.) There's no right or wrong, but now, thanks to the work of sports brands big and small, there is a happy middle ground.
Good running sunglasses are lightweight, scratch-resistant, have nose grips and provide UVA and UVB protection. Plus, most importantly, they don’t fall off your noggin when you run or sweat. Regardless of your face shape, there’s guaranteed to be a pair that works for you.
There's a lot to like about Sunski's Foxtrot sunglasses. There's the aviator-style shape, the polarized lenses, the 100-percent UV protection, the rubberized nosepiece and the fact that they're featherlight at 0.58 ounces. For $68, all that's hard to argue with, which is why they're our top pick for running.
To compliment its beloved running hats with some shades, Ciele tapped the eyewear team at Article One. The result is pair of sunglasses with a lightweight yet durable polymer frame and a grippy, adjustable nosepiece. The sidearms are double-jointed so you don't have to be too dainty with them, and each pair comes with a rugged protective case and an adjustable strap.
Good-looking, polarized sunglasses shouldn't be this affordable. But we're not going to argue with it, and we're happy to recommend Goodr's Wayfarer-reminiscent frames for your next run — they have silicone inserts for grip and are comfortably lightweight.
Aviators are classic for a good reason (who doesn’t want to look like they’re an extra in Top Gun?). This titanium pair comes in two sizes (regular and XL) and six lens colors, and Roka's GEKO nose and temple pads keep them in place. You barely notice you’re wearing them thanks to the lightweight construction. And they’re anti-everything: scratch, fog, reflective.
The photochromic lens on the Trestle stands next to some of the highest-end lenses on the market and comes in at around half the price. If you’re into the rounded shape, there’s really no reason to look elsewhere.
A rubbery compound creates frames that are bendy, flexible and lightweight, which is ideal for sports, even though these may be more fashion-oriented. Each arm bends out to fit all sorts of face shapes and sizes. Best of all, these sunglasses will work for any situation from running to commuting.
Sunski set out to make affordable yet high-performing sunglasses that can take you from the beach to the slopes without sacrificing protection or style. These slightly rounded aviator-style sunnies are inspired by old-school glacier glasses and have removable side panels to complete that look — they cut glare on especially sunny days, and you can remove them when they're unnecessary. The lenses are quite dark, so this pair is great for sunny runs.
Tested by New York City runners and manufactured in Japan, these shades represent District Vision's unique take on how performance and fashion can coalesce without sacrifice. They're featherweight, have an adjustable and grippy nose pad and are cool enough that you can slide into any bar without going home for a different pair.
Oakley knows how to craft lightweight, yet high-performing sunglasses that never slip and provide exquisite clarity, which is especially important when you need to find the slight ebs and flows of the road. The Flak 2.0 is a classic shape, and when paired with the Prizm lens, they are hard to beat.
Nike's product development chops don't just cover running shoes — the brand's sunglasses are equally fast. This model has a one-piece lens and a full wrap to prevent side glare, but still manages to pull off more of a retro look than a hardcore performance one.
Adidas is another company that doesn't get as much due for its shades as it does for its shoes, but it should. This pair wraps around your head, has flexible rubber temple ends and is built to fight fog as you heat up on the run.
The brand that delivers top-notch performance on snow has a pretty good idea of what works on the road as well. A newer addition to Smith’s line, the Attack Mag Max, comes with two of the brand’s ChromaPop lenses that you can interchange easily thanks to magnet integration. "Max" refers to these shades' oversized lenses, which make them great for cyclists, too.
The Aerospeed is slightly larger than Julbo's older Aerolite, and that's thanks to feedback the brand gathered from ultrarunners and mountain bikers. The field of vision is immense, and its photochromatic lens adapts to changing light conditions, which is ideal for trail runners going in and out of shade.
These featherlight sunnies are built to help you go fast. The result of a collaboration between Tracksmith and Article One, The Charles was made by runners and designers. These sunglasses follow a classic silhouette you can go anywhere with, but include a rubberized nose bridge that sticks out just enough to keep them in place over the course of long sweaty runs.
Enhance your miles with style and shade.