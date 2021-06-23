The Best Performance Running Sunglasses for Every Face Shape

People who run with sunglasses tend to fall into one of two camps: you either want to be able to wear your sunnies all the time (outside of just logging miles) or you want something that performs at the elite level and looks can fall into your road dust. (We get it; you’re serious about your sport.) There's no right or wrong, but now, thanks to the work of sports brands big and small, there is a happy middle ground.

Good running sunglasses are lightweight, scratch-resistant, have nose grips and provide UVA and UVB protection. Plus, most importantly, they don’t fall off your noggin when you run or sweat. Regardless of your face shape, there’s guaranteed to be a pair that works for you.