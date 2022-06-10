Today's Top Stories
Decathlon Designed a Gravel Bike For Less Than $4,000

The approachable price point wasn't the only thing that caught our eye at this summer's Outdoor Retailer.

By Hayley Helms
bike at outdoor retailer 2022
Hayley Helms

The Outdoor Retailer tradeshow is a visual feast: everywhere you turn there are built-out camper vans, walls of insulated water bottles, eye-catching apparel and of course, cute dogs. However, while I was walking the floor at this summer's show, something decidedly less flashy caught my eye: this gravel bike from Decathlon.

If you're unfamiliar with Decathlon, it's one of the largest and most well-known outdoor retailers and product developers in Europe. Akin to the United States' REI, Decathlon is well-known for making reasonably-priced, entry level camping gear that won't break down or break your wallet.

The brand's newest gravel bike, which has launched in Europe but won't be available in the U.S. until spring 2023, is appealing for one obvious reason: at $3,499, it's significantly less pricey than its counterparts on the market, and still comes with a host of technical performance features that make it a bike anyone can ride.

decathlon gravel bike
The bikepacking bags seen on the GRVL 900 will be available from Decathlon in July 2022.
Hayley Helms

The titanium frame offers comfort and performance, and is welded in Italy, and hand-assembled in France. The GRVL 900 features GRX hydraulic disc brakes, a Shimano GRX 600 40T-11/42 groupset and Fulcrum 700cc wheels with RR900 tubeless tires. The titanium frame offers an unparalleled weight-to-strength ratio, and delivers a comfortable ride without being weighed down.

The bike was designed to be affordable as possible; if riders want to cut weight from the 22-pound bike and get even better performance, swapping out the wheels would be a simple upgrade and cut some additional weight. The GRVL 900's frame, stem and bars all include a lifetime warranty. For anyone who wants to get into the popular sport, this gravel bike is ideal entry option.

