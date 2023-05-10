Want to Buy a Camper Van? Here Are the Brands You Need to Know

Camper vans may be the ultimate recreational vehicles. They offer the maneuverability of a passenger car (or close to it) paired with many of the comforts typically found in travel trailers or full-blown motorhomes. Not surprisingly, #vanlife has become a popular movement, whether it's Instagram-friendly weekend explorations or converting to a full-blown alternative, off-the-grid lifestyle. And recent events have made that #vanlife fantasy feel especially poignant. (Hell, it's not hard to argue that camper vans were supporting actors in the Oscar-winning film Nomadland, which depicts Francis McDormand traveling across America...while living in her van.)
Many camper vans we feature don't come to the U.S. The modern equivalent of the classic VW model, tantalizingly named The California, only gets sold in Europe, and only Aussies can snag this badass, off-roading Toyota van with Land Cruiser bits. But there are still several excellent options available if you're looking to buy a camper van in the U.S.
We've pulled together some of our favorite camper van options from major manufacturers and independent builders. Check them out below.
Major Camper Van Manufacturers
Airstream
- Location: Jackson Center, Ohio
- Vans: Ram Promaster, Mercedes Sprinter
- Starting Price: $147,570
Ohio-based Airstream is an iconic name in camping trailers, but the company also offers a line of pricey "touring coaches" — including the Interstate Nineteen, which fits an entire motorhome of conveniences into a 19-foot van. Airstream just debuted a more affordable Rangeline model based on the Ram Promaster.
Mercedes-Benz
- Location: Mercedes Vans dealers
- Van: Mercedes Metris
- Starting Price: ~$70,000
Mercedes-Benz offers a pop-top camper version of its Metris van called the Metris Getaway built by Peace Vans. It seats five, sleeps four, and can be fitted with upgrades like a roof rack, an eight-foot awning, mosquito nets and a pull-out rear kitchen. You can order one through a Mercedes dealership with a full factory warranty.
Thor Motor Coach
- Location: Elkhart, IN
- Vans: Ram Promaster, Mercedes Sprinter
- Starting Price: $112,980
Thor Motor Coach is a sibling brand of Airstream. They have a vast lineup of Class B motorhomes and Mercedes Sprinter-based camper vans and that includes the Mercedes Sprinter 4x4-based Sanctuary, which is ready to hit the trail from the factory with optional off-road tires and a roof-mounted solar panel.
Winnebago
- Location: Eden Prairie, MN
- Vans: Ram Promaster, Mercedes Sprinter
- Starting Price: $140,374
Winnebago is an iconic Iowa-based recreational vehicle manufacturer. While best known for its bus-like RVs, the company also produces a wide range of Ram Promaster- and Mercedes Sprinter-based camper vans, from the affordable pop-top Solis and comparatively petite Solis Pocket to the off-road-ready Revel 4×4.
Independent Camper Van Builders
Adventure Wagon
- Location: Portland, OR
- Vans: Ford Transit, Mercedes Sprinter
- Service: Kits/Installation
- Starting Price: $16,000
Portland-based Adventure Wagon builds modular interior conversion kits for Mercedes Sprinter and Ford Transit vans. Their kits come with integrated wiring, ventilation and insulation and can be installed in a matter of days by a professional installer or as a DIY project.
Antero Adventure Motors
- Location: Colorado/Dealers
- Vans: Ford Transit, Mercedes Sprinter
- Service: Conversion
- Starting Price: Contact Dealers
Colorado-based Antero Adventure Motors, formerly known as Summit Adventure Vans, builds off-road-ready adventure vans. They currently offer a "Longs Peak" model van built with the Mercedes Sprinter and a "Pikes Peak" based on the Ford Transit. The brands are off-the-grid ready with 180 watts of solar power and offer full-length L-track insets for customizable floorplans.
Benchmark Vehicles
- Location: Portland, OR
- Van: Mercedes Sprinter
- Service: Conversion
- Starting Price: Contact
Oregon-based Benchmark Vehicles promises to build your dream escape vehicle. They dropped Ford Transit conversions to focus on building custom, off-road-ready Mercedes-Benz Sprinter conversions. One unique feature is offering French-made Scopema flip and fold van seats.
Boho Camper Vans
- Location: Tempe, AZ
- Van: Ram Promaster
- Service: Conversion/Rentals
- Starting Price: ~$41,000 (not including van)
Arizona-based Boho Camper Vans performs conversions of Ram Promaster vans. They are known for their exceptional custom wood interiors. Boho Camper Vans also maintains a rental fleet and sells used vans after one year in service.
Boulder Camper Vans
- Location: Boulder, CO
- Vans: Mercedes Sprinter, Ram Promaster, Ford Transit
- Service: Conversions/Rentals
- Starting Price: $100,000
Colorado-based Boulder Camper Vans performs custom Mercedes Sprinter, Ram ProMaster, and Ford Transit conversions — and also rents their vehicles if you want to give #vanlife a try before buying. Interiors are hand-crafted, and vans can be outfitted for four-season use with heat, air conditioning and insulated piping.
Brooklyn Campervans
- Location: Brooklyn, NY
- Van: Mercedes Sprinter
- Service: Conversions
- Starting Price: $191,600
Brooklyn Campervans is based in — you guessed it — Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in building what they call "beautifully designed smart homes" out of Mercedes Sprinter vans. Their vans feature a wide range of materials and, crucially, indoor showers. They are also planning to add custom fold-out panels.
Caravan Outfitter
- Location: Everett, WA
- Vans: Ford Transit Connect, Mercedes Metris, Mercedes Sprinter
- Service: Conversions/Upfits/Rentals
- Starting Price: $49,810 (Free Bird)
Caravan Outfitter brings the spirit of the old Volkswagen Westfalia into modern camper van builds. Their four-seater Freebird model is all-new for 2022 and based on the Ford Transit Connect. They also do a la carte upfits for Mercedes Sprinter vans, adding features like a pop-top roof and diesel heater.
Colorado Camper Van
- Location: Loveland, CO
- Vans: Any
- Services: Conversions (Interior and Pop Top)
- Starting Price: Varies
Colorado Camper Van performs custom conversions for a wide range of camper vans. They specialize in adding pop-top roofs to both camper vans and camping trailers. They build out custom interiors for camper vans. They also perform 4x4 conversions on Ford vans.
El Kapitan
- Location: Newport Beach, CA
- Van: Mercedes Sprinter
- Service: Conversions
- Starting Price: Contact
Southern California-based El Kapitan builds luxurious camper vans based on short and long-wheelbase Mercedes Sprinter vans specializing in "handcrafted perfection" with metal, hardwoods, fine leather, fabrics and electronics. They offer Story Maker (Sprinter 144") and Dream Weaver (Sprinter 170") conversions with a range of floor plans.
Freedom Vans
- Location: Bellingham, WA
- Vans: Ford Transit, Mercedes Sprinter
- Service: Conversions
- Starting Price: $40K (van not included)
Washington-based Freedom Vans builds cozy, comfortable and custom Sprinter and Transit conversions, whether you're looking for a family van or a commercial buildout. They specialize in cozy interiors and solar power systems, which can be added to other vans a la carte.
Glampervan
- Location: Oakland, CA
- Van: Ram Promaster
- Service: Conversions
- Starting Price: $45,000
California-based Glampervan specializes in multi-use builds based on the Ram ProMaster that are designed to transition from two-person weekend getaway vehicles to everyday duty as a mobile office or van for hauling gear. They also offer a stripped-down Core build for those who want to DIY their own van.
Nomad Vanz
- Location: Vancouver, Canada
- Vans: Ford Transit, Mercedes Sprinter
- Service: Conversions
- Starting Price: $120,000-plus (bespoke build)
Vancouver-based Nomad Vans builds custom overland expedition vans based on the Mercedes Sprinter and Ford Transit that are designed to be durable and provide comfortable living in any season. Vans can include custom gear garages, pop-out compartments for extra living space and even custom upholstery.
Oasis Campervans
- Location: Larkspur, CO
- Vans: Minivans
- Service: Conversions
- Starting Price: $8,100
Want a camper based on a minivan instead of a full-size one? Oasis Campervans offers custom minivan conversions for the Toyota Sienna, Honda Odyssey and Chrysler Pacifica with kitchen, sleeping and storage setups with hardwood finishes. They offer a Classic conversion and a Nomad conversion for the more budget-inclined.
Outside Van
- Location: Portland, OR
- Van: Mercedes Sprinter
- Service: Conversions
- Starting Price: Contact
Outside Van performs Mercedes Sprinter-based conversion vans for adventure enthusiasts, performing custom woodwork, metalwork and upholstery in-house. Buyers can opt for the Peak experience with a fully bespoke build or the Fusion using one of Outside Van's proven layouts.
Paved to Pines
- Location: Redwing, Saskatchewan
- Van: Ford Transit, Ram Promaster, Mercedes Sprinter
- Service: Conversions
- Starting Price: ~$30,000 (van not included)
Paved to Pines is a Canadian builder based in Saskatchewan that ships all over North America. They work with Ford Transits, Ram Promasters and Mercedes Sprinters — not to mention school buses. They can build four-season off-the-grid units. And they offer both custom and more affordable semi-custom layouts
Peace Vans
- Location: Seattle, WA
- Van: Mercedes Metris
- Services: Conversion/Repair/Rentals
- Starting Price: Contact
Peace Vans performs modern conversions of Mercedes Metris vans (including for Mercedes as noted above). They offer a basic Weekender build and a Full Camper build with a fully-outfitted kitchen (42-liter refrigerator, integrated sink, two portable stoves) and custom cabinetry. Want a more vintage style? They also repair and do electric conversions of old VW Vanagons.
Ready.Set.Van.
- Location: Hamilton Twp, NJ
- Van: Ram Promaster
- Services: Conversions
- Starting Price: $38,000 (van not included)
New Jersey-based Ready.Set.Van turns Ram ProMaster vans into apartments on wheels, with the help of Tesla-sourced batteries. They specialize in innovative storage solutions, including below-the-bed gear storage, and off-grid power systems. (We took one of their camper vans out for a weekend; read all about it here.)
Sportsmobile
- Locations: Huntington, IN/Austin, TX/Fresno, CA
- Vans: Ford Transit, Ram Promaster, Mercedes Sprinter
- Services: Conversions
- Starting Price: Contact (expect $150,000-plus)
Sportsmobile performs a range of conversions on Mercedes Sprinter, Ford Transit and Ram Promaster vans. They specialize on outfitting 4x4 vans for heavy-duty off-roading, including the Sportsmobile Ford-based Classic 4×4 and the Sprinter 4×4, with features like locking differentials, Fox Shocks and a sway bar disconnect.
Storyteller Overland
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Vans: Ford Transit, Mercedes Sprinter
- Service: Conversions
- Starting Price: $171,429
Storyteller Overland is based in Alabama. They produce a line of Mercedes Benz-based off-road vans including their top-of-the-line Beast Mode. They now offer a Ford Transit-based Mode LT model as well. Features include custom wheels with all-terrain tires and a touchscreen control system.
Sync Vans
- Location: Bellevue, ID
- Van: Mercedes Sprinter
- Service: Conversions
- Starting Price: Contact
Idaho-based Sync Vans performs "semi-custom" conversions of short and long-wheelbase Mercedes Sprinter. Buyers make their customizations using a Sync Vans suggested configuration as a template, allowing for a quicker build time than a complete custom build. Sync Vans can add custom cabinets, lighting and upholstery.
TouRig
- Location: Golden, CO
- Vans: Ford Transit, Mercedes Sprinter
- Service: Conversions
- Starting Price: $225,000 (vehicle included)
Colorado-based TouRig performs both spec and custom Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and (newly for 2020) Ford Transit-based 4×4 adventure van conversions. They offer a range of electrical and plumbing systems for going off the grid. They can also outfit vans for off-road use with suspension kits, shocks and mounts, wheels and tires.
VanCraft
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Van: Mercedes Sprinter
- Service: Conversions/Rentals
- Starting Price: $119,000
San Diego-based VanCraft performs conversion for both short and long-wheelbase Mercedes Sprinter vans. Their builds are designed to go off the grid and offer features like Oak Butcher Block Counters, four-season insulation and open-concept garage storage. VanCraft also offers rentals.
Vanlife Customs
- Location: Denver, CO
- Vans: Ford Transit, Ram Promaster, Mercedes Sprinter
- Service: Conversions
- Starting Price: $90,000
Denver-based Vanlife Customs can build modern or rustic conversions of Mercedes Sprinter, Ford Transit and Ram Promaster vans. It can also tailor them to your unique style with custom wood interiors. They also rent vans in Colorado, Nevada and Utah.
Can I Rent a Camper Van? Yes
If you're not ready to commit to owning a camper van just yet, no worries — you can also try it out by renting one. Start with the rental companies below, or check out our complete guide to renting a camper van for more in-depth info.
Outdoorsy
Outdoorsy is a peer-to-peer marketplace that connects camper van owners with potential renters in a safe and easy process that includes features like insurance protection and 24/7 roadside assistance.
RVshare
RVshare is a peer-to-peer marketplace with more than 100,000 recreational vehicles available, with everything from luxury motorhomes to basic travel trailers. Search filters are easy to use and include pet-friendly options.
Factors to Consider When Building a Custom Camper Van
Amenities: How are going to use the camper van? What features do you need to accomplish that goal? What you need for the weekend “get away from it all” trips will differ from trying to live completely off-the-grid. What sort of toilet and indoor/shower setup facilities do you need?
Build Time: Build times for a custom camper van can vary from several weeks to several months. And the most popular builders will have waitlists before they can even get to your build.
Materials: You want your camper van to be durable. Like with your physical home, that means using quality materials. That may cost more at the outset but it may end up saving you in the long run.
Size: How many people are going to be camping? Where are you going to store it? Is your HOA going to throw a fit if it doesn’t fit in a standard garage? Do you need to be able to stand inside of it?
Transparency: Building a custom camper van isn’t cheap. The van alone can cost north of $50,000. The more features, customization and craftsmanship that goes into it, the more expensive the van will be on the back end. Make sure the pricing structure is upfront, clear and itemized before committing.