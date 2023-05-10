Want to Buy a Camper Van? Here Are the Brands You Need to Know

Camper vans may be the ultimate recreational vehicles. They offer the maneuverability of a passenger car (or close to it) paired with many of the comforts typically found in travel trailers or full-blown motorhomes. Not surprisingly, #vanlife has become a popular movement, whether it's Instagram-friendly weekend explorations or converting to a full-blown alternative, off-the-grid lifestyle. And recent events have made that #vanlife fantasy feel especially poignant. (Hell, it's not hard to argue that camper vans were supporting actors in the Oscar-winning film Nomadland, which depicts Francis McDormand traveling across America...while living in her van.)

Many camper vans we feature don't come to the U.S. The modern equivalent of the classic VW model, tantalizingly named The California, only gets sold in Europe, and only Aussies can snag this badass, off-roading Toyota van with Land Cruiser bits. But there are still several excellent options available if you're looking to buy a camper van in the U.S.

We've pulled together some of our favorite camper van options from major manufacturers and independent builders. Check them out below.

Major Camper Van Manufacturers

Airstream

Airstream

Location: Jackson Center, Ohio

Jackson Center, Ohio Vans: Ram Promaster, Mercedes Sprinter

Ram Promaster, Mercedes Sprinter Starting Price: $147,570

Ohio-based Airstream is an iconic name in camping trailers, but the company also offers a line of pricey "touring coaches" — including the Interstate Nineteen, which fits an entire motorhome of conveniences into a 19-foot van. Airstream just debuted a more affordable Rangeline model based on the Ram Promaster.

LEARN MORE

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz

Location: Mercedes Vans dealers

Mercedes Vans dealers Van: Mercedes Metris

Mercedes Metris Starting Price: ~$70,000

Mercedes-Benz offers a pop-top camper version of its Metris van called the Metris Getaway built by Peace Vans. It seats five, sleeps four, and can be fitted with upgrades like a roof rack, an eight-foot awning, mosquito nets and a pull-out rear kitchen. You can order one through a Mercedes dealership with a full factory warranty.

LEARN MORE

Thor Motor Coach

Thor Motor Coach

Location: Elkhart, IN

Elkhart, IN Vans: Ram Promaster, Mercedes Sprinter

Ram Promaster, Mercedes Sprinter Starting Price: $112,980

Thor Motor Coach is a sibling brand of Airstream. They have a vast lineup of Class B motorhomes and Mercedes Sprinter-based camper vans and that includes the Mercedes Sprinter 4x4-based Sanctuary, which is ready to hit the trail from the factory with optional off-road tires and a roof-mounted solar panel.

LEARN MORE

Winnebago

Winnebago

Location: Eden Prairie, MN

Eden Prairie, MN Vans: Ram Promaster, Mercedes Sprinter

Ram Promaster, Mercedes Sprinter Starting Price: $140,374

Winnebago is an iconic Iowa-based recreational vehicle manufacturer. While best known for its bus-like RVs, the company also produces a wide range of Ram Promaster- and Mercedes Sprinter-based camper vans, from the affordable pop-top Solis and comparatively petite Solis Pocket to the off-road-ready Revel 4×4.

LEARN MORE

Independent Camper Van Builders

Adventure Wagon

Adventure Wagon

Location: Portland, OR

Portland, OR Vans: Ford Transit, Mercedes Sprinter

Ford Transit, Mercedes Sprinter Service: Kits/Installation

Kits/Installation Starting Price: $16,000

Portland-based Adventure Wagon builds modular interior conversion kits for Mercedes Sprinter and Ford Transit vans. Their kits come with integrated wiring, ventilation and insulation and can be installed in a matter of days by a professional installer or as a DIY project.

LEARN MORE

Antero Adventure Motors

Antero

Location: Colorado/Dealers

Colorado/Dealers Vans: Ford Transit, Mercedes Sprinter

Ford Transit, Mercedes Sprinter Service: Conversion

Conversion Starting Price: Contact Dealers

Colorado-based Antero Adventure Motors, formerly known as Summit Adventure Vans, builds off-road-ready adventure vans. They currently offer a "Longs Peak" model van built with the Mercedes Sprinter and a "Pikes Peak" based on the Ford Transit. The brands are off-the-grid ready with 180 watts of solar power and offer full-length L-track insets for customizable floorplans.

LEARN MORE

Benchmark Vehicles

Benchmark Vehicles

Location: Portland, OR

Portland, OR Van: Mercedes Sprinter

Mercedes Sprinter Service: Conversion

Conversion Starting Price: Contact

Oregon-based Benchmark Vehicles promises to build your dream escape vehicle. They dropped Ford Transit conversions to focus on building custom, off-road-ready Mercedes-Benz Sprinter conversions. One unique feature is offering French-made Scopema flip and fold van seats.

LEARN MORE

Boho Camper Vans

Boho

Location: Tempe, AZ

Tempe, AZ Van: Ram Promaster

Ram Promaster Service: Conversion/Rentals

Conversion/Rentals Starting Price: ~$41,000 (not including van)

Arizona-based Boho Camper Vans performs conversions of Ram Promaster vans. They are known for their exceptional custom wood interiors. Boho Camper Vans also maintains a rental fleet and sells used vans after one year in service.

LEARN MORE

Boulder Camper Vans

Boulder Camper Vans

Location: Boulder, CO

Boulder, CO Vans: Mercedes Sprinter, Ram Promaster, Ford Transit

Mercedes Sprinter, Ram Promaster, Ford Transit Service: Conversions/Rentals

Conversions/Rentals Starting Price: $100,000

Colorado-based Boulder Camper Vans performs custom Mercedes Sprinter, Ram ProMaster, and Ford Transit conversions — and also rents their vehicles if you want to give #vanlife a try before buying. Interiors are hand-crafted, and vans can be outfitted for four-season use with heat, air conditioning and insulated piping.

LEARN MORE



Brooklyn Campervans

Brooklyn Campervans

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn, NY Van: Mercedes Sprinter

Mercedes Sprinter Service: Conversions

Conversions Starting Price: $191,600

Brooklyn Campervans is based in — you guessed it — Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in building what they call "beautifully designed smart homes" out of Mercedes Sprinter vans. Their vans feature a wide range of materials and, crucially, indoor showers. They are also planning to add custom fold-out panels.

LEARN MORE

Caravan Outfitter

Caravan Outfitter

Location: Everett, WA

Everett, WA Vans: Ford Transit Connect, Mercedes Metris, Mercedes Sprinter

Ford Transit Connect, Mercedes Metris, Mercedes Sprinter Service: Conversions/Upfits/Rentals

Conversions/Upfits/Rentals Starting Price: $49,810 (Free Bird)

Caravan Outfitter brings the spirit of the old Volkswagen Westfalia into modern camper van builds. Their four-seater Freebird model is all-new for 2022 and based on the Ford Transit Connect. They also do a la carte upfits for Mercedes Sprinter vans, adding features like a pop-top roof and diesel heater.

LEARN MORE

Colorado Camper Van

Colorado Camper Van

Location: Loveland, CO

Loveland, CO Vans: Any

Any Services: Conversions (Interior and Pop Top)

Conversions (Interior and Pop Top) Starting Price: Varies

Colorado Camper Van performs custom conversions for a wide range of camper vans. They specialize in adding pop-top roofs to both camper vans and camping trailers. They build out custom interiors for camper vans. They also perform 4x4 conversions on Ford vans.

LEARN MORE

El Kapitan

El Kapitan

Location: Newport Beach, CA

Newport Beach, CA Van: Mercedes Sprinter

Mercedes Sprinter Service: Conversions

Conversions Starting Price: Contact

Southern California-based El Kapitan builds luxurious camper vans based on short and long-wheelbase Mercedes Sprinter vans specializing in "handcrafted perfection" with metal, hardwoods, fine leather, fabrics and electronics. They offer Story Maker (Sprinter 144") and Dream Weaver (Sprinter 170") conversions with a range of floor plans.

LEARN MORE

Freedom Vans

Freedom Vans

Location: Bellingham, WA

Bellingham, WA Vans: Ford Transit, Mercedes Sprinter

Ford Transit, Mercedes Sprinter Service: Conversions

Conversions Starting Price: $40K (van not included)

Washington-based Freedom Vans builds cozy, comfortable and custom Sprinter and Transit conversions, whether you're looking for a family van or a commercial buildout. They specialize in cozy interiors and solar power systems, which can be added to other vans a la carte.

LEARN MORE

Glampervan

Glampervan

Location: Oakland, CA

Oakland, CA Van: Ram Promaster

Ram Promaster Service: Conversions

Conversions Starting Price: $45,000

California-based Glampervan specializes in multi-use builds based on the Ram ProMaster that are designed to transition from two-person weekend getaway vehicles to everyday duty as a mobile office or van for hauling gear. They also offer a stripped-down Core build for those who want to DIY their own van.

LEARN MORE

Nomad Vanz

Nomad Vanz

Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Vans: Ford Transit, Mercedes Sprinter

Ford Transit, Mercedes Sprinter Service: Conversions

Conversions Starting Price: $120,000-plus (bespoke build)

Vancouver-based Nomad Vans builds custom overland expedition vans based on the Mercedes Sprinter and Ford Transit that are designed to be durable and provide comfortable living in any season. Vans can include custom gear garages, pop-out compartments for extra living space and even custom upholstery.

LEARN MORE

Oasis Campervans

Oasis Campervans

Location: Larkspur, CO

Larkspur, CO Vans: Minivans

Minivans Service: Conversions

Conversions Starting Price: $8,100

Want a camper based on a minivan instead of a full-size one? Oasis Campervans offers custom minivan conversions for the Toyota Sienna, Honda Odyssey and Chrysler Pacifica with kitchen, sleeping and storage setups with hardwood finishes. They offer a Classic conversion and a Nomad conversion for the more budget-inclined.

LEARN MORE

Outside Van

Outside Van

Location: Portland, OR

Portland, OR Van: Mercedes Sprinter

Mercedes Sprinter Service: Conversions

Conversions Starting Price: Contact

Outside Van performs Mercedes Sprinter-based conversion vans for adventure enthusiasts, performing custom woodwork, metalwork and upholstery in-house. Buyers can opt for the Peak experience with a fully bespoke build or the Fusion using one of Outside Van's proven layouts.

LEARN MORE

Paved to Pines

Paved to Pines

Location: Redwing, Saskatchewan

Redwing, Saskatchewan Van: Ford Transit, Ram Promaster, Mercedes Sprinter

Ford Transit, Ram Promaster, Mercedes Sprinter S ervice: Conversions

Conversions Starting Price: ~$30,000 (van not included)

Paved to Pines is a Canadian builder based in Saskatchewan that ships all over North America. They work with Ford Transits, Ram Promasters and Mercedes Sprinters — not to mention school buses. They can build four-season off-the-grid units. And they offer both custom and more affordable semi-custom layouts

LEARN MORE

Peace Vans

Courtesy

Location: Seattle, WA

Seattle, WA Van: Mercedes Metris

Mercedes Metris Services: Conversion/Repair/Rentals

Conversion/Repair/Rentals Starting Price: Contact

Peace Vans performs modern conversions of Mercedes Metris vans (including for Mercedes as noted above). They offer a basic Weekender build and a Full Camper build with a fully-outfitted kitchen (42-liter refrigerator, integrated sink, two portable stoves) and custom cabinetry. Want a more vintage style? They also repair and do electric conversions of old VW Vanagons.

LEARN MORE

Ready.Set.Van.

Ready.Set.Van.

Location: Hamilton Twp, NJ

Hamilton Twp, NJ Van: Ram Promaster

Ram Promaster Services: Conversions

Conversions Starting Price: $38,000 (van not included)

New Jersey-based Ready.Set.Van turns Ram ProMaster vans into apartments on wheels, with the help of Tesla-sourced batteries. They specialize in innovative storage solutions, including below-the-bed gear storage, and off-grid power systems. (We took one of their camper vans out for a weekend; read all about it here.)

LEARN MORE

Sportsmobile

Sportsmobile

Locations: Huntington, IN/Austin, TX/Fresno, CA

Huntington, IN/Austin, TX/Fresno, CA Vans: Ford Transit, Ram Promaster, Mercedes Sprinter

Ford Transit, Ram Promaster, Mercedes Sprinter Services: Conversions

Conversions Starting Price: Contact (expect $150,000-plus)

Sportsmobile performs a range of conversions on Mercedes Sprinter, Ford Transit and Ram Promaster vans. They specialize on outfitting 4x4 vans for heavy-duty off-roading, including the Sportsmobile Ford-based Classic 4×4 and the Sprinter 4×4, with features like locking differentials, Fox Shocks and a sway bar disconnect.

LEARN MORE

Storyteller Overland

Storyteller Overland

Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Vans: Ford Transit, Mercedes Sprinter

Ford Transit, Mercedes Sprinter Service: Conversions

Conversions Starting Price: $171,429

Storyteller Overland is based in Alabama. They produce a line of Mercedes Benz-based off-road vans including their top-of-the-line Beast Mode. They now offer a Ford Transit-based Mode LT model as well. Features include custom wheels with all-terrain tires and a touchscreen control system.

LEARN MORE

Sync Vans

Sync Vans

Location: Bellevue, ID

Bellevue, ID Van: Mercedes Sprinter

Mercedes Sprinter Service: Conversions

Conversions Starting Price: Contact

Idaho-based Sync Vans performs "semi-custom" conversions of short and long-wheelbase Mercedes Sprinter. Buyers make their customizations using a Sync Vans suggested configuration as a template, allowing for a quicker build time than a complete custom build. Sync Vans can add custom cabinets, lighting and upholstery.

LEARN MORE



TouRig

TouRig

Location: Golden, CO

Golden, CO Vans: Ford Transit, Mercedes Sprinter

Ford Transit, Mercedes Sprinter Service: Conversions

Conversions Starting Price: $225,000 (vehicle included)

Colorado-based TouRig performs both spec and custom Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and (newly for 2020) Ford Transit-based 4×4 adventure van conversions. They offer a range of electrical and plumbing systems for going off the grid. They can also outfit vans for off-road use with suspension kits, shocks and mounts, wheels and tires.

LEARN MORE

VanCraft

Courtesy

Location: San Diego, CA

San Diego, CA Van: Mercedes Sprinter

Mercedes Sprinter Service: Conversions/Rentals

Conversions/Rentals Starting Price: $119,000

San Diego-based VanCraft performs conversion for both short and long-wheelbase Mercedes Sprinter vans. Their builds are designed to go off the grid and offer features like Oak Butcher Block Counters, four-season insulation and open-concept garage storage. VanCraft also offers rentals.

LEARN MORE

Vanlife Customs

Vanlife Customs

Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO Vans: Ford Transit, Ram Promaster, Mercedes Sprinter

Ford Transit, Ram Promaster, Mercedes Sprinter Service: Conversions

Conversions Starting Price: $90,000

Denver-based Vanlife Customs can build modern or rustic conversions of Mercedes Sprinter, Ford Transit and Ram Promaster vans. It can also tailor them to your unique style with custom wood interiors. They also rent vans in Colorado, Nevada and Utah.

LEARN MORE

Can I Rent a Camper Van? Yes

If you're not ready to commit to owning a camper van just yet, no worries — you can also try it out by renting one. Start with the rental companies below, or check out our complete guide to renting a camper van for more in-depth info.

Outdoorsy

Outdoorsy

Outdoorsy is a peer-to-peer marketplace that connects camper van owners with potential renters in a safe and easy process that includes features like insurance protection and 24/7 roadside assistance.

RVshare

RVshare

RVshare is a peer-to-peer marketplace with more than 100,000 recreational vehicles available, with everything from luxury motorhomes to basic travel trailers. Search filters are easy to use and include pet-friendly options.

Factors to Consider When Building a Custom Camper Van

Amenities: How are going to use the camper van? What features do you need to accomplish that goal? What you need for the weekend “get away from it all” trips will differ from trying to live completely off-the-grid. What sort of toilet and indoor/shower setup facilities do you need?

Build Time: Build times for a custom camper van can vary from several weeks to several months. And the most popular builders will have waitlists before they can even get to your build.

Materials: You want your camper van to be durable. Like with your physical home, that means using quality materials. That may cost more at the outset but it may end up saving you in the long run.

Size: How many people are going to be camping? Where are you going to store it? Is your HOA going to throw a fit if it doesn’t fit in a standard garage? Do you need to be able to stand inside of it?

Transparency: Building a custom camper van isn’t cheap. The van alone can cost north of $50,000. The more features, customization and craftsmanship that goes into it, the more expensive the van will be on the back end. Make sure the pricing structure is upfront, clear and itemized before committing.