How many of us can resist the "custom" moniker on our outdoor products? Leatherman has given itself the upper hand in knife design with their new innovation hub, The Garage. The Garage produces small-batch runs of products you may not expect to see in their typical catalog. Their unique designs are something to note — and many multi-tool users will want to get their hands on one.

Pushing the limits with engineering, the brand's Skunk Works revealed fruits of their labor with the release of Batch #001, The Crunch — a product that sold out in basically no time at all.

Now, meet the Darkside — a.k.a. Batch #002 from the Leatherman Garage. The limited-edition multi-tool’s name “was inspired by the spirit of exploration as engineers looked to uncover inspiration in unfamiliar places, which led to innovations like brand-new features, new ways of using materials and evolved aesthetics.”



The knife will have you prepared as it boasts 25 tools structured on the popular Charge platform. The innovative materials and coatings achieve a sleek aesthetic that will make your camping buddies do a double-take.

The Leatherman Garage Darkside Packs the Following Tools:

Needlenose Pliers

Regular Pliers

Premium Replaceable

Wire Cutters

Premium Replaceable

Hard-wire Cutters

Wire Cutters

Electrical Crimper

S30V Knife

420HC Serrated Knife

Saw

Spring-action Scissors

Ruler (8 in | 19 cm)

Can Opener

Bottle Opener

Wood/Metal File

Diamond-coated File

Large Bit Driver

Small Bit Driver

Medium/Large Screwdriver

Medium Screwdriver

Eyeglass Screwdriver

Carbide Scribe

Ballpoint Pen

Tweezers

As far as availability goes, you can get the multi-tool directly through Leatherman. Don't wait, though; you should expect them to go fast.

