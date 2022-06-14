How many of us can resist the "custom" moniker on our outdoor products? Leatherman has given itself the upper hand in knife design with their new innovation hub, The Garage. The Garage produces small-batch runs of products you may not expect to see in their typical catalog. Their unique designs are something to note — and many multi-tool users will want to get their hands on one.
Pushing the limits with engineering, the brand's Skunk Works revealed fruits of their labor with the release of Batch #001, The Crunch — a product that sold out in basically no time at all.
Now, meet the Darkside — a.k.a. Batch #002 from the Leatherman Garage. The limited-edition multi-tool’s name “was inspired by the spirit of exploration as engineers looked to uncover inspiration in unfamiliar places, which led to innovations like brand-new features, new ways of using materials and evolved aesthetics.”
The knife will have you prepared as it boasts 25 tools structured on the popular Charge platform. The innovative materials and coatings achieve a sleek aesthetic that will make your camping buddies do a double-take.
The Leatherman Garage Darkside Packs the Following Tools:
- Needlenose Pliers
- Regular Pliers
- Premium Replaceable
- Wire Cutters
- Premium Replaceable
- Hard-wire Cutters
- Wire Cutters
- Electrical Crimper
- S30V Knife
- 420HC Serrated Knife
- Saw
- Spring-action Scissors
- Ruler (8 in | 19 cm)
- Can Opener
- Bottle Opener
- Wood/Metal File
- Diamond-coated File
- Large Bit Driver
- Small Bit Driver
- Medium/Large Screwdriver
- Medium Screwdriver
- Eyeglass Screwdriver
- Carbide Scribe
- Ballpoint Pen
- Tweezers
As far as availability goes, you can get the multi-tool directly through Leatherman. Don't wait, though; you should expect them to go fast.