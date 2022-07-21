3 New Outdoor Releases I'm Considering Buying This Week

Have you ever caught the shopping bug before? Maybe a friend rolled up to camp recently with a new tent you can't stop thinking about; or perhaps you were successfully influenced by someone online with a sweet new pair of hiking boots. However it manifests, most of us can relate to that feeling of just wanting to buy something.

If you'd like to scratch that itch, but don't want to break the bank, here are three new releases that will curb your shopping cravings and get you excited to head outdoors.

Arcade Belts

All of Arcade's belts will now be made with Repreve, a post-consumer, certified recycled yarn. I like the Blackwood for its simplicity, stretchiness, adjustable buckle dials and now, its 85 percent post-consumer recycled polyester material.

Courtesy Arcade Belts Blackwood $31.95 SHOP NOW

Dovetail Workwear Flame-Resistant Pants

Dovetail's mission is to create workwear for women that's built to handle any task, and with its three new flame-resistant styles, the brand's pants are even more rugged than before. The midweight, flame-resistant engineered denim is compliant with PPE CAT 2, ASTM F1506, NFPA 70E, and NFPA 2112 standards, and will protect you from sparks and small flames. The Britt Utility FR Denim pant also features 11 pockets, articulated and reinforced knees and a zip pocket and tool loop.

Courtesy Dovetail Workwear Britt Utility FR Denim $149.00 SHOP NOW

Sixsox Silver Wool Hiking Socks

What do you get when you combine merino wool and Ionic+, a silver antimicrobial technology from Noble Biomaterials? These anti-microbial, anti-odor hiking socks, that's what. The all-season socks are designed to be worn for multiple days at a time — and can prevent blisters, overheating and bacteria build-up. The reinforced toe and heel, cushioned sole and natural materials will keep your feet happy on the trail, mile after mile.

Courtesy Sixsox Silver Wool Hiking Socks $29.90 SHOP NOW

