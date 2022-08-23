Over the last decade, bikepacking has surged in popularity — up to a point. Mention an upcoming trip, and fellow cycling enthusiasts will gleefully quiz you on your setup, which rig you're riding and what you're taking with you, while the uninitiated will give you that blank stare any cycling nerd is familiar with, followed by: "...you mean backpacking?"

No, we mean bikepacking — the adventurous endeavor that combines the rigors of hiking and backpacking with the pleasures of riding a bike through the splendor of nature. If you're into the activity, you know how much the bike you ride impacts your experience: it can make or break your trip.

To that end, Minneapolis-based Otso has released a rugged, fully customizable bike designed for bikepacking: the Fenrir Ti. Similar to its steel counterpart, the Fenrir Stainless (released in October 2021), the Fenrir Ti is built with versatility in mind, with a bonus: it's 33 percent lighter than its predecessor, thanks to its titanium frame.

Now, doesn’t this make you want to get out and ride? Roo Way

Titanium comes with multiple advantages over other materials — it's likely more rust-proof, a bit lighter and more forgiving than a steel frame — and the Fenrir Ti makes the most of its positive qualities.

What's notable about the Fenrir Ti, other than its 3Al/2.5V B338 grade 9 titanium build, is that customers have the opportunity to build it however they choose, with different bar, fork, seatpost, gear and drivetrain options. All build options, from handlebar type, to wheel size, to color accents and more can be customized by the rider. The Fenrir comes stock with a carbon ENVE Mountain Fork that has three-pack mounts on either side and a reversible dropout chip for adjustable rake, as well as the Tuning Chip rear dropout system, which allows the rider to adjust the bike's geometry at will.

Available in fives sizes (XS-XL), the Fenrir Ti is available as a frameset ($3,550) and a complete base build ($5,120) on the custom bike builder on otsocycles.com, as well as with Otso dealers.