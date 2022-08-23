Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Online
2
Vans UltraRange Vr3 Reimagines Eco-Friendly Shoes
3
Clarks' New Wallabees Will Keep Your Feet Warm
4
Ryan Pyle on Fine Watches and His Deep Curiosity
5
The Yamaha Tenere 700, Tested

Otso's Rugged New Titanium Bike is Built Specifically for Bikepacking Adventures

The Fenrir Ti is customizable, ultra-capable — and a whopping 33 percent lighter than its predecessor.

By Hayley Helms
fenrir ti bike
Otso

Over the last decade, bikepacking has surged in popularity — up to a point. Mention an upcoming trip, and fellow cycling enthusiasts will gleefully quiz you on your setup, which rig you're riding and what you're taking with you, while the uninitiated will give you that blank stare any cycling nerd is familiar with, followed by: "...you mean backpacking?"

Related Story
There's Nothing Else Like this $2,000 Gravel Bike

No, we mean bikepacking — the adventurous endeavor that combines the rigors of hiking and backpacking with the pleasures of riding a bike through the splendor of nature. If you're into the activity, you know how much the bike you ride impacts your experience: it can make or break your trip.

To that end, Minneapolis-based Otso has released a rugged, fully customizable bike designed for bikepacking: the Fenrir Ti. Similar to its steel counterpart, the Fenrir Stainless (released in October 2021), the Fenrir Ti is built with versatility in mind, with a bonus: it's 33 percent lighter than its predecessor, thanks to its titanium frame.

otso fenrir ti bikepacking
Now, doesn’t this make you want to get out and ride?
Roo Way

Titanium comes with multiple advantages over other materials — it's likely more rust-proof, a bit lighter and more forgiving than a steel frame — and the Fenrir Ti makes the most of its positive qualities.

What's notable about the Fenrir Ti, other than its 3Al/2.5V B338 grade 9 titanium build, is that customers have the opportunity to build it however they choose, with different bar, fork, seatpost, gear and drivetrain options. All build options, from handlebar type, to wheel size, to color accents and more can be customized by the rider. The Fenrir comes stock with a carbon ENVE Mountain Fork that has three-pack mounts on either side and a reversible dropout chip for adjustable rake, as well as the Tuning Chip rear dropout system, which allows the rider to adjust the bike's geometry at will.

Available in fives sizes (XS-XL), the Fenrir Ti is available as a frameset ($3,550) and a complete base build ($5,120) on the custom bike builder on otsocycles.com, as well as with Otso dealers.

Otso Cycles
Otso Fenrir Ti
$3,550.00
SHOP NOW
Related Story
The Best Gravel Bikes of 2022

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
This Fabric Is Back After a 20-Year Hiatus
These Brands Are Forging Fashion's Digital Future
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Rhone's Commuter and Workout Gear Is 50% Off
The Normatec Go Makes Portable Recovery Easier
Now's Your Chance to Buy This Cult-Favorite Hoodie
This Hybrid Blundstone Boot Balances Work and Play
Everything We Expect Apple to Announce This Fall
The 2024 Honda Prologue: What You Need to Know
A Bunch of New Balance Sneakers Are Now on Sale
Clarks' New Wallabees Will Keep Your Feet Warm