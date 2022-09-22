Puma Steps Into a New Realm with Seasons, an Outdoor Apparel and Footwear Collection

The line between a fitness junkie and outdoor enthusiast has been blurring for a while now, and today, Puma has made the distinction even fuzzier with its brand-new, outdoor focused fall collection titled SEASONS. Following the lead of fellow fitness-oriented brands, Puma is betting big on the outdoors — and trail running in particular.

The new outdoor footwear and apparel collection is a line of elevated performance pieces made with technical materials and innovative, stay-dry features — while we recognize the description is chock-full of industry jargon, Puma does seem to be putting its own stamp on outdoor apparel, implementing its own proprietary tech into new, outdoorsy silhouettes.

Puma’s Seasons collection was inspired in part by the pandemic shutdown of gyms and studios, and the subsequent move outside. Erin Longin, General Manager, PUMA Run Train says of the endeavor, "We knew this would be a lasting behavior and people were looking for gear that would perform in the outdoor environment, which is why we created Seasons as an extension of our Run Puma performance collection." Courtesy

Rooted in trail running, with the capability to excel in myriad outdoor pursuits, Seasons apparel makes use of a series of "cell" proprietary technologies — stormCELL, rainCELL, dryCELL, and warmCELL — to protect against the weather, wind and water. The hero jacket of the fall collection, the StormCell, features a Gore-Tex membrane as well as Sympatex: a three-layer waterproof, windproof, and breathable fabric made from 100 percent recycled material.

The collection also includes a new, lightweight trail shoe in Fast-Trac Nitro GTX and an updated Voyage Nitro 2 GTX. The outdoor-ready Fast-Trac Nitro GTX features a Gore-Tex upper, a durable rubber PumaGrip ATR outsole, and ultra-responsive, cushioned Nitro foam, which come together in a shoe that's both responsive and cush, ready to respond to the challenges of the trail.

The entire Puma Seasons collection is available online today.

