The recent spate of heat waves that have gripped the Southern U.S. may make it challenging to imagine a scenario where ice and cold are an issue, but despite the current triple digit temperatures of the present, winter still marches closer, and with it brings the promise of ice, snow, sleet and rain.

While a little cooling off sounds pretty pleasant to many of us, inevitably we'll be reminded of the dangers that accompany cooler temperatures: slick ground surfaces in particular are no joke. In preparation for the impending winter weather, today Xtratuf has released a brand-new deck boot, inspired by the harshness of Alaskan winters, that combines the brand's technical know-how with practical and functional details.

Xtratuf calls the new ADB Ice Nylon the"ultimate wet weather, winter boot." The brand engaged in extensive field work to identify a gap in the market when it comes to traction on wet and icy surfaces. The ADB Ice Nylon combats the danger posed by slick surfaces with its proprietary Glacier Trek Pro outsole, any ice gripping compound paired with an SRC rated slip-resistant rubber for the ultimate anti-slip grip. That outsole is combined with a high abrasion-resistant nylon upper, paired with Tufloft, a synthetic insulation made of hydrophobic fibers for water resistance and warmth.

The ADB Ice Nylon is 100 percent waterproof, and to add to its comfort, comes with a faux shearling lining for coziness and warmth. Available in both men's and women's styles, the new deck boot is a uniquely-designed, highly capable everyday option for those looking for a little more traction and grip this winter.

