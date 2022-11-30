The James Brand's Newest Knife Has an Eye-Popping Price

'Tis the season of searching for the perfect gift for that special someone: the person on your list who's already got it all. The question is, what do you give to the impossible to shop for brother-in-law, mother, best friend or recent college grad?

Well...have you ever thought of a $1,250 pocket knife?

This week, The James Brand released a brand-new, uber-limited version of one of its best-selling knives, The Barnes. Originally made with stainless steel, the luxe version of the knife uses Damasteel — markingthe first time The James Brand has implemented the material into the Barnes. New Micarta inclays, including an inlay on the spine, transform this version of the Barnes into the superhero version of itself.

What is Damasteel, you ask? It's a hot isostatic pressed powder metallurgy-made steel. Translation? Damasteel combines the incredible aesthetics of Damascus steel with the performance-oriented characteristics of more traditional high-end steel knives. In the case of the Barnes Black Micarta + Damasteel, this means beauty and brawn.

Look at that Damasteel shine. Courtesy

The quick and dirty on the Barnes Black Micarta + Damasteel:

Integral design : TJB's very first integral design, machined out of a solid titanium billet.

: TJB's very first integral design, machined out of a solid titanium billet. Choice of two high-end steels : Bohler M390 stainless steel or Damasteel Hakkapella DS93X

: Bohler M390 stainless steel or Damasteel Hakkapella DS93X Removable lanyard : Comes with an integrated removable lanyard.

: Comes with an integrated removable lanyard. Deep carry clip : Reversible and removable deep-carry pocket clip.

: Reversible and removable deep-carry pocket clip. Ceramic bearings: The main pivot uses sealed ceramic bearings for an incredibly smooth action.

Like all versions of the Barnes, this holiday special ships in a wooden gift box, and comes with a TJB-branded cleaning cloth and challenge coin.

So, just how "limited-edition" is this new knife? The Barnes Black Micarta + Damasteel version is a limited run of just 20 units — so if you're willing to shell out the big bucks for a gift (or as a present to yourself) you'll be guaranteed entry into one very exclusive club.