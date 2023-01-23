Even for the most adventurous among us, a relaxing and rejuvenating trip is sometimes just what the doctor ordered. Whether your idea of R&R is reading, swimming, or hitting the spa or the golf course, Florida offers it all. Rejuvenate and chill out your way, with any of these three curated experiences designed for decompression. Explore the St. Augustine Historic District Home to a multitude of Spanish Colonial landmarks, the St. Augustine historic district offers an array of culture to experience. Base your excursions around St. George Street\u2019s charming restaurants and boutiques and you can't go wrong. Where to Stay Stunningly beautiful and just as serene, The Collector Luxury Inn & Gardens is in the heart of St. Augustine \u2013 and it's the place to stay. Easily walk to main attractions a few blocks away for daytime jaunts, then head back to unwind around the Inn's cozy fire pit, with a premium cocktail from the on-site bar. What To Do Explore the art, history and architecture of downtown St. Augustine just a short jaunt from the hotel. Pack your golf clubs and take advantage of the huge variety of championship courses and facilities nearby. (Check them out here) . What To Bring Miami Pool & Spa Day(s) While Miami is known for its nightlife, it's also a perfectly relaxing vacation spot. It's low-key a spectacular choice for laying out at the pool, reading a book on the beach and ending the afternoon with a massage at the hotel spa. Then, of course, enjoy the clubs at night \u2014 and recover like a king at the resort whenever you wake up. Where to Stay Hotel Victor is located on Ocean Drive, smack in the heart of South Beach, and right on the water. Its stunning ocean views and high-end amenities \u2013 including a gorgeous pool and extensive spa menu \u2013 are the ultimate in luxury. What To Do The hotel's K\u2019Alma Spa is the first U.S. Peruvian Crystal Color Therapy Spa. Offering massages, hydrotherapy, facials, body treatments and more, book a few appointments and leave your tension behind. It's the perfect place to unwind and disconnect from your day-to-day \u2013 you know, in between visits to the hotel pool and the world-famous beach. What To Bring Slow Down on the Gulf Coast It's as if the Gulf Coast were designed to eliminate stress. Endless stunning beaches and high-end golf courses are just cherries on top of the Sunshine State's (huge) slice of paradise. Where to Stay The iconic Longboat Key Club Resort is situated on peaceful Longboat Key, where it spans 410 stunning acres of the secluded barrier island. Translation: it's it the perfect escape. The property includes top-grade restaurants, golf courses, tennis courts, pools, spas and, naturally, beaches. It\u2019s a luxury escape that feels like your very own island oasis. What To Do Relax in the pool with views overlooking the Gulf, take in fine dining or stop by the golf course for a quick nine holes. Whatever you do, there's no need to even leave the property; the full experience is right here. What To Bring