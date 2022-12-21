2022 may be quickly approaching its end, but outdoor brands are continuing to release new and exciting products. As the year winds down, winter is just heating up, and with the new season comes a wide variety of cold-weather adventures that need their own specific and highly capable gear.

December 2022's launches include a new backcountry-ready emergency kit, high-performance and high-fashion outdoor apparel and a sleeping mat so big and cozy, you'll consider making camping a permanent lifestyle choice. Whatever you decide to do this winter, this month's new product launches will maximize any adventure you set your mind to.

Exped MegaMat Duo 10

Exped's MegaMat was introduced in 2011, and has made a name for itself as one of the most comfortable, best-reviewed sleeping mats around. This year, Exped decided to built upon its existing design by introducing the MegaMat Duo Queen: it's the brand's largest mat available, with a 80 x 60-inch sleeping surface. That's enough room to share with your significant other, or spread out for the best solo camp snooze of your life.

Price: $449.95

Jins x Snow Peak Glasses

This December, two Japanese brands joined forces on a collaborative project: campsite-elevating Snow Peak and premier eyewear brand Jins developed a collab eyewear capsule, which features a range of sunglasses that simultaneously embody the core values of both brands: they're high quality, long-lasting and come in a variety of timeless silhouettes that infuse minimalism with style.

The collection includes five different frames available in several colorways, with children’s sizing also available. Our personal favorite is the Jins X Snow Peak Rubber Sunglasses 015, which features a soft and sturdy construction that works for adults, children and anyone who puts their sunnies through the wringer.

Price: $140

Roark Accomplice Series

Roark is known for its cool and capable clothing, and this December, the well-traveled brand is expanding its aesthetic into its newest lineup of bags: the Accomplice Series. The collection was designed with details in mind, infusing adventure-ready functionality into everyday carry, so you're "always prepared for what lies ahead". This collection is defined by the journey, with new features like water resistant materials, modular design, and the ability to lock your bags together through its daisy chain system. The Accomplice Missing Link 42L Bag features welded, waterproof seams, contoured, ventilated shoulder straps and a roll-top design for easy access to its main compartment.

Price: $159

Patagonia SugarDown Hoody

Keep warm naturally with the SugarDown Hoody, our first fully biobased insulation piece. With a shell made entirely from sugarcane, trims made primarily from castor oil and other plant-based nylons, and 800-fill-power 100% Responsible Down Standard down certified by Control Union (CU 880272). The purchase of Responsible Down Standard certified products demonstrates demand for better animal welfare practices in the down and feather supply chain. We’re proud to have built a jacket that showcases natural materials through technological ingenuity. Classic, lightweight down outerwear—reinvented. Fair Trade Certified™ sewn.

Price: $329

Arc'teryx System_A Drop 04

This month, Arc'teryx launched the fourth drop of its System_A collection. Drop 04 includes men's and women's styles, with a focus on modern and minimalist silhouettes which blur the line between the outdoors and high-end fashion. The Ultra Jupiter and Ultra Violet colorways in particular elevate these basics from boring, to bright. Much of the collection is sold out, but you can still shop a few of the pieces. We'd recommend hurrying though: this is a collection that won't linger long.

Price: $200 - $1,100

The North Face Renewed

The North Face Renewed is a collection of used jackets, outerwear and apparel restored to new-ish conditions, and offered at a pretty enticing discount. TNF just added a ton of picks to the collection, including this Thermoball Eco Jacket, which features a unique quilting pattern, synthetic insulation and 100 percent recycled materials, all for eighty bucks off retail. The North Face Renewed offers men's, women's and children's styles, providing an alternative to the classic retail cycle.

Price: $119

Apidura Innovation Lab Cargo Cage + Expedition Cargo Cage Pack

Are you already daydreaming of springtime bikepacking trips? Or do you live in a climate that allows for year-round riding? Either way, you'll want to check out Apidura's recently released, bikepack-friendly options: the Innovation Lab Cargo Cage and Expedition Cargo Cage Pack. The Cargo Cage's unique, modular design comes with an optional foot, which allows the cage to be run on two bolts with or without the foot, or three bolts with the foot, creating compatibility with the widest range of bikes and use cases. Pair it with the Expedition Cargo Cage pack, which is made with Trilon, a lightweight and waterproof three-layer laminate fabric that was developed specifically for the brand, and features reflective graphics for visibility day or night.

Price: $52; $100

VSSL x Smith Backcountry Supplies Kit

VSSL's newest collab is with adventure-ready Smith: the VSSL x Smith Backcountry Supplies Kit is a compact aluminum canister loaded with readiness and repair tools for winter adventures, whether that's in-bounds or in the backcountry. The kit was launched in support of Smith’s new Summit MIPS backcountry snow helmet, and comes in a co-branded VSSL colorway. The kit is packed with essentials including zip ties, a heavy-duty sewing kit, ski strap, wire saw and a first-aid mini tin. It's small, easy to carry and invaluable in case of emergency.

Price: $120

