D2 steel has been prized for generations for its wear resistance, edge stability and respectable toughness. For years, D2 was deemed the go-to material for a knife blade that could handle the rigors of daily wear and tear without breaking down or losing its edge. Recent materials developments like CPM Magnacut and M390 steel have shifted D2's place at the top of the pyramid, and today, its star attribute isn't its ability to resist damage or maintain its integrity, but rather, its price: D2 become an affordable, dependable counterpart to powder metallurgy stainless steels that can outperform it in regards to wear resistance, toughness, and corrosion resistance.

If you're in the market for a dependable blade that's easy on the wallet without being cheaply made, D2 is going to be the metal of choice for you. Read on to discover what makes it valuable, when and where you should use it and the top knives that make the best of its utility and affordability.

What is D2 steel?

D2 steel is a chromium-rich, high-carbon, air-hardening tool steel with a hardness range of 55 to 62 HRC. (HRC refers to the Hardness Rockwell C Scale, which measures the hardness of steel, and its ability to retain its original shape.) All of these properties come together to form a deeply-hardened steel that is durable, wear-resisting and can retain its hardness up to a temperature of 425 °C (797 °F). Thanks to its hardening capabilities, D2 steel is almost entirely free of size changes after it's been properly treated.

How does D2 compare with other knife blade materials?

Think of D2 like a workhorse: it's not the show pony that you'll spend more time snapping pics of for your Instagram story than actually using, and it's not a cheaply made substitute for the real deal that you'll have to replace in a year or two. D2 is affordable (especially when considering its fortitude and durability) and will retain its hardness and original shape even after hard-wearing EDC use.

The Best Pocket Knives Made with D2 Steel

Kershaw Cannonball

Lock Type: Frame

Frame Overall Length: 8 inches

8 inches Blade Length: 3.5 inches

3.5 inches Handle Material: Stainless steel

The Cannonball's design is particularly unique, and if you're used to standard features on your pocket knife, it may through you off at first. But, if you can look past its quirkiness and give it a chance, the Cannonball is sure to make a splash in your everyday routine. That's thanks to a few details: the blade has a Blackwash finish, which helps hide scratches; the assisted open makes opening on the go easier; the handle texture, though a little odd, helps with grip; and the reversible deep-carry pocket clip makes it a low-profile carry option. The Cannonball is billed as an everyday workhorse, and although the blade isn't terribly thick at 0.10 inches, it's still a solid option that will hold its own on tough and easy jobs alike.

CRKT Bona Fide

Lock Type: Liner

Liner Overall Length: 8.25 inches

8.25 inches Blade Length: 3.59 inches

3.59 inches Handle Material: Aluminium

Designed by Ken Onion in Kaneohe, Hawaii and inspired by the shape of a traditional Hawaiian waʻa, or canoe, the Bona Fide is a slim and sleek option that combines the utility of D2 and the careful design ethos of CRKT. Built with an aluminum handle and D2 steel, the Bona Fide keeps things trim at 4.3 ounces, and proprietary features like the Field Strip (easy cleaning and maintenance) and the ball bearing pivot opening will keep the blade functioning at its full potential years after its first use.

WESN Microblade

Lock Type: Frame

Frame Overall Length: 3.75 inches

3.75 inches Blade Length: 2.25 inches

2.25 inches Handle Material: Grade 5 Titanium Scales, w/ or w/o a single G10 side

WESN says its Microblade is the "perfect spot where practicality and versatility meet" and we couldn't help but agree with its logic: at just under four inches opened, with a 2.25-inch blade, the teeny-tiny Microblade can be taken anywhere and everywhere with ease. Bu utilizing D2 steel in such a small package, WESN combined hard-wearing materials with an approachable profile: two attributes anyone looking for an everyday knife can appreciate. Built with Grade 5 Titanium Scales and ceramic bearings, this small-but-mighty number manages to pack in as many features as its larger counterparts: a frame lock design, lanyard hole and pocket clip. At less than one hundred bucks, WESN's little knife packs a big punch.

Boker Magnum Vox 2021 Collection Fixed Blade Knife

Great for survivalists and bushcraft enthusiasts May be too tactical for the typical EDC kit

Overall Length: 9.92 inches

9.92 inches Blade Length: 5.26 inches

5.26 inches Handle Material: Micarta

Micarta Blade Shape: Drop Point

The Boker Magnum Vox 2021 Collection Fixed Blade Knife is a smaller, more manageable version of its popular 2020 predecessor. It's got a grippy Micarta handle, which complements its easy-carry personality, and features a lanyard hole through the tang (the unsharpened part of blade that leads into the knife handle) and a finger choil (a large, un-sharpened part of the knife blade that is located at the ricasso: where the blade becomes part of the handle) in the blade, all of which combine to make this a great option for survival or bushcraft enthusiasts.

Ontario RAT Model 2 Liner Lock Knife

Great entry point knife that combines value and quality Not as high-quality as comparable brands

Lock Type: Liner lock

Liner lock Overall Length: 7 inches

7 inches Blade Length: 3 inches

3 inches Handle Material: Nylon

A trimmed-down version of OKC's Rat Model 1, the Model 2 is an exercise in restraint, both frame a design and pricepoint perspective. This legendary knife is equal parts economy and poise, thanks to features like the nylon handle, drop point blade, dual thumb stud opener and four-position pocket clip. The Rat Model 2 won't win contests for premium materials and finishes, and that's kind of the point: If you're looking for a hard-working knife that you don't mind scratching up a bit, this one's for you.

SOG Stout FLK

Lock Type: Frame

Frame Overall Length: 3.38 inches

3.38 inches Blade Length: 2.62 inches

2.62 inches Handle Material: G10 and stainless steel

The aptly-named Stout is a sturdy, mid-sized folding knife with a 2.62-inch drop blade, flat grind, short swedge (a tapered or beveled false edge along the spine of the knife) and an oblong hole in the blade that can be used for one-handed folding or as a flipper tab. In short, this is the ergonomic knife you'd grab for cutting chores and other knife work that requires a bit of force and dexterity. In fact, the Stout features an extra large choil and a large finger recess in the handle; these, along with its other design features, allow for more control over a smaller knife, giving you the flexibility to get work done without having to reach for a larger, more cumbersome blade.

CRKT Pilar III

Lock Type: Frame

Frame Overall Length: 7.25 inches

7.25 inches Blade Length: 3 inches

3 inches Handle Material: G-10 stainless steel

We've waxed eloquent about the Pilar before, and for good reason: this knife is built to serve. As I stated in my review of it, it's "practical and straightforward enough for the most inexperienced wielder of knives to handle, but built with enough know-how to keep die-hard enthusiasts satisfied, as well." The Pilar III builds upon predecessors with a bevy of useful attributes: the IKBS ball bearing pivot keeps opening and closing smooth, the high-carbon, stainless steel blade is easy to sharpen, G10 with stainless steel handle feels and looks bombproof and the frame lock felt secure during use. If you could only choose one D2 knife for your EDC kit, I would highly suggest this one.

Boker Mini Kwaiken Flipper Knife

Lock Type: Liner

Liner Overall Length: 7.375 inches

7.375 inches Blade Length: 3.125 inches

3.125 inches Handle Material: Titanium

Lucas Burnley's popular design got a downsize in this knife: it retained all the features of the first version, just pared down for a more EDC-friendly take. The Mini Kwaiken is one of the most influential knife designs of the 21st century, thanks to its clean lines, elegant look and simple yet effective function. Boker describes Burnley's knife as a cross between the Gentlemen Folder and Tactical Knife, and function-and-aesthetic-forward features like the removable clip, flipper, liner lock and titanium scales endorse this claim. If you're one for style, efficiency and perhaps even a little drama, look no further than this sophisticated EDC choice.