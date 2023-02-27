Welcome to Talking Points , a series that looks at what makes certain products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios . While your go-to sneakers may feel like a natural choice for every adventure, some shoes can transform the experience altogether. That\u2019s where Union comes in. The all new shoe series currently includes three models: two clipless styles \u2013 the Union Boa and Union \u2013 plus the Union Flat Shoes. To create the new series, Fox Racing spent over two years in design and development. After testing each model on a wide range of professional and amateur riders, the team improved upon, optimized and eventually cemented the perfect design. Now, riders can bring them home. So read on to learn what makes these shoes shine, and get ready to ride harder. The Backstory Fox Racing: Adventure Farther Fox Racing is built around a fierce community of adventure seekers, pro riders and powerful newbies. For decades, they've released and optimized some of the most interesting gear in the game. Their emblematic helmets are immediately recognizable, but now, with the new Union shoe series, Fox offers riders everything they need to stay protected from head to toe . With nearly half a century in the field and years of experience designing the best gear for the best riders, Fox is only giving everyone more to write home about. The Gist What Makes the Union Shoe Series Great for Mountain Biking? For starters, the lightweight shoes offer a super precise fit. Pros know that the better the fit, the more you\u2019ll be able to feel, meaning the better you\u2019ll be able to respond to the terrain. Plus a low-profile, custom-tuned midsole only ratchets up your pedal grip to ensure even better comfort while you shred. Meanwhile, on the clipless styles, pedal power is optimized thanks to the molded internal stiffening plate. That said, off-bike, you can still count on a comfortable trek thanks to Fox Racing\u2019s extra R&D. Each shoe also boasts a sole designed with the Ultratac rubber compound. This means riders can count on best-in-class grip thanks to an intelligently engineered tread pattern. Of course, the two-bolt cleat system on the Union Boa is also compatible with most major clipless pedal suppliers. Our POV From the Trail to the Tailgate, Get Ready to Live in the Union Versatile and truly equipped for every trail to come, the Union MTB Shoes were born to rip. For newbies, finding the right mountain biking shoes can often feel like a struggle \u2013 so take the guesswork out of your search. The Union shoe series is a full line you can trust for every trail, trick and trek to come. Designed to take you right from the course to post-ride brews, these are shoes you can spend all your favorite days in. Price: $150 - $250 SHOP NOW