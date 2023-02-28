Today's Top Stories
Could Specialized's New Utility E-Bike Replace Your Daily Driver? Here's What We Know

The full-suspension, gear-hauling Turbo Tero X is essentially an SUV, in e-bike form.

By Hayley Helms
tero ebike
courtesy

It's official: we're hooked on e-bikes. With plenty of brands and models to choose from, the options are nearly limitless when it comes to battery-assisted two-wheelers. It takes a novel approach to stand out in today's high-powered crowd, and Specialized's brand-new offering seems to be just that.

The popular bike brand introduced its newest ride today: the Turbo Tero X, a high-octane electric utility bike meant to haul more stuff over longer distances. The Turbo Tero X comes in three models: the 4.0, 5.0 and 6.0.

Outfitted for adventure, the Tero X isn't just brawn; it's also got brains, baby. The utility bike is outfitted with Specialized's Turbo Operating System (TOS) and the MasterMind Display — the TOS is the software and hardware that powers the e-bike, and the MasterMind Display allows you, the rider, to track things like distance traveled, battery level and range, and control things like assist levels, over-the-air software updates and advanced tuning.

Aside from smarts, what else does this new bike having going for it? As a utility bike — which is a popular category in Europe, with growth potential in the U.S. — the Tero X sits more on the mountain bike side of the spectrum, but it is designed for all-around riding that includes everything from commuting to light trails.

The aluminum frame, combined with 130mm (5.1 inches) of front and 120mm (4.7 inches) of rear suspension, create a smooth, lightweight ride, and the upright riding position ensures rider comfort on longer days. Interested in hauling gear or groceries? The integrated rear rack can hold just over 44 pounds, while the (optional) front rack can hold an additional 22 pounds.

Depending what your average day looks like, that carrying capability makes a compelling case for subbing in for or maybe even supplanting your current ride, whether it has two wheels or four.

specialized turbo tero x
The MasterMind Display is fully customizable, and reveals real-time info about your bike as you ride.
courtesy

Here are some additional key specs:

  • Range: Up to 75 miles on ECO mode at a 25 KPH speed limit
  • Motor: 2.0E with 50 Nm of torque (Tero X 4.0); 2.0 with 70Nm of torque (Tero X 5.0); 2.2 with 90Nm of torque
  • Battery: 530Wh (Tero X 4.0), 710Wh (Tero X 5.0), 710Wh (Tero X 6); removable and lockable
  • Sizes: S-XL

    The Turbo Tero X is officially available starting today, and will come in two models: the Turbo Tero X 4.0, the Turbo Tero X 5.0 and the Turbo Tero X 6.0.

    courtesy

    Specialized Turbo Tero X 4.0

    $4,500.00
    SHOP NOW
    courtesy

    Specialized Turbo Tero X 5.0

    specialized.com
    $5,500.00
    SHOP NOW
    courtesy

    Specialized Turbo Tero X 6.0

    specialized.com
    $6,500.00
    SHOP NOW
