Think of your cooler right now: if you bought it in the past five years or so, you probably upgraded from your old styrofoam model to a rotomolded, heavy-duty option that keeps food and drink cold and protected from the elements (and wildlife). But all that protection comes with a cost: rotomolded coolers are notoriously heavy, with limited capacity as a result of their burly, ready-for-anything insulation.

For instance, a 24-quart rotomolded cooler could weigh up to 13 pounds empty, and fit 33 cans or 26 pounds of ice only — not both — and cost upwards of two hundred bucks. Using a rotomolded cooler inevitably forces you to choose between durability and capacity, and if you go for a larger model to accommodate more ice and refreshments, you're looking at lugging around a behemoth that weighs 30 pounds empty.

Today, that game changes with the U.S. launch of the Oyster Tempo — an aluminum, vacuum-insulated cooler that fits 36 cans and doesn't require ice. Weighing in at 12.3 pounds, this little cooler may not be as durable as your rotomolded cooler, but if you're using yours for beach trips, weekend car camping escapes and as an everyday grocery hauler, the Tempo starts to sound veryyyy appealing.

Based in Norway, Oyster brought what it's calling the world's first-ever performance cooler to market after six years of development. The little cooler delivers three times the capacity of other coolers its size and stays cold three times as long thanks to Oyster's proprietary DLTA technology, which uses vacuum insulation, much like your favorite heavy-duty water bottle. Prior to Oyster's breakthrough, vacuum insulation could only be implemented in cylindrical forms — rectangular forms would collapse in on themselves.

Using one 750ml ice pack, the Tempo promises to stay just as cold as a rotomolded counterpart that requires an enormous amount of ice. Oyster

Combining a recycled aluminum shell — aluminum is cold to the touch and increases the efficacy of the Tempo — and double-wall insulation, the Oyster team made a cooler that stays cooler, longer. The Tempo's lid can be fully removed for easy cleaning, and the strap and aluminum handle offer multiple carry options.

When asked how to recycle the Tempo after it reaches the end of its life, an Oyster representative said that while there's no official recycling program yet in place, there are plans to implement one in the future.

Oyster Tempo Specs, at a glance:

External Dimensions : W 19.4”, H 12.6”, D 11.6” without handle

: W 19.4”, H 12.6”, D 11.6” without handle Internal Dimensions: 24.3 Quarts / 5 Gallons / 36 beverage cans

24.3 Quarts / 5 Gallons / 36 beverage cans Weight: 12.3 pounds

12.3 pounds First Edition MSRP: $500 includes two custom ice packs, carrying handle and carrying strap

If you're interested in a lightweight, more effective cooler that works for just about anything (just don't drop it from the back of your truck — it will dent) the Tempo is available for pre-order in the U.S. starting today.