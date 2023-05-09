Welcome to Talking Points , a series that looks at what makes certain products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios . These days, there\u2019s an easier way to buy your favorite splurge-worthy gear. So whether you\u2019re looking to score a deal on some, we\u2019ll say it, niche sports equipment or want to upgrade your favorite pack (without breaking the bank), Out&Back Outdoor has you covered. The brand has developed an immersive marketplace where you can find all your favorite gear second hand. With deals on everything from snowboarding equipment to Arc\u2019teryx parkas, there\u2019s no reason not to shop the site today. As an added bonus, fans can also quickly sell their own gear. Since Out&Back Outdoor operates as a direct retailer (instead of a consignment program) the system doesn't hinge on another shopper finding your gear \u2013 meaning you can sell your favorite pieces so, so much faster. The Backstory Out&Back Outdoor: The Ultimate Used Gear Marketplace Out&Back Outdoor is on a mission to create a first-class selling and shopping experience for secondhand gear. Their core tenants are shop, save, sell \u2013 and they\u2019re here to help gearheads build a better outdoor kit. Fans can find products from top outdoor brands at great prices, with seasonal scores from names like The North Face, Patagonia, Arc-Teryx, Big Agnes, Osprey, Yeti and Mountain Hardwear all up for grabs. Best of all, the company makes it super easy to buy or sell your own used gear, so there\u2019s always an opportunity to trade in your tried-and-true kit for a brand new piece of outdoors wear. The Gist So How Can I Sell Gear Through Out&Back Outdoor? New customers who want to sell their gently used gear have two options. In the first case, they can hop online to use the company\u2019s convenient, free appraisal tool. There, they\u2019ll answer a few questions (no pictures required) and then receive an instant offer. From there, they'll receive a prepaid shipping label and be able to send in their gear for review. Then, once O&B receives the gear, you'll get paid! Otherwise, fans can also bring their gear in for an in-person review at a select number of partnered retailers across the U.S. In this case, sellers can simply bring their unwanted gear into the store and then a store associate will review the gear in real-time. The best part? Out&Back Outdoor doesn't use a traditional consignment model \u2014 it pays sellers immediately with either an instant cash offer (via Venmo or PayPal) or a gift card. Translation: Out&Back Outdoor is the fastest, easiest way to turn your unwanted gear into cash or an upgrade to your kit. Our POV Give Your Old Gear a New Adventure with Out&Back Outdoor Today, the company accepts a wide assortment of gear from over 100 outdoor brands. They\u2019ll take everything from jackets, pants, vests, tents, sleeping bags and pads, backpacks and more. Plus, fans can even sell skis and snowboards, but only after an in-person review. So what does this mean for shoppers ? It means that there are always new styles to choose from, plus an ever-changing, seasonally rotating lineup to peruse. With savings up to 70 percent off on a wide range of popular products, there\u2019s no excuse not to explore. So shop on today, and discover a new way to rehome your (former) favorite gear. SHOP NOW