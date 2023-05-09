Out&Back Outdoor: The Easiest Way to Shop and Sell Outdoor Gear

What makes Out&Back Outdoor worth talking about — by Gear Patrol Studios

By Gear Patrol Studios
talking points out and back outdoor website next to man hiking across bridge
Out&Back Outdoor

Welcome to Talking Points, a series that looks at what makes certain products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios.

These days, there’s an easier way to buy your favorite splurge-worthy gear. So whether you’re looking to score a deal on some, we’ll say it, niche sports equipment or want to upgrade your favorite pack (without breaking the bank), Out&Back Outdoor has you covered.

The brand has developed an immersive marketplace where you can find all your favorite gear second hand. With deals on everything from snowboarding equipment to Arc’teryx parkas, there’s no reason not to shop the site today.

As an added bonus, fans can also quickly sell their own gear. Since Out&Back Outdoor operates as a direct retailer (instead of a consignment program) the system doesn't hinge on another shopper finding your gear – meaning you can sell your favorite pieces so, so much faster.

hiker wearing out and back outdoor gear
Out&Back Outdoor

The Backstory

Out&Back Outdoor: The Ultimate Used Gear Marketplace

Out&Back Outdoor is on a mission to create a first-class selling and shopping experience for secondhand gear. Their core tenants are shop, save, sell – and they’re here to help gearheads build a better outdoor kit.

Fans can find products from top outdoor brands at great prices, with seasonal scores from names like The North Face, Patagonia, Arc-Teryx, Big Agnes, Osprey, Yeti and Mountain Hardwear all up for grabs.

Best of all, the company makes it super easy to buy or sell your own used gear, so there’s always an opportunity to trade in your tried-and-true kit for a brand new piece of outdoors wear.

The Gist

So How Can I Sell Gear Through Out&Back Outdoor?

New customers who want to sell their gently used gear have two options. In the first case, they can hop online to use the company’s convenient, free appraisal tool. There, they’ll answer a few questions (no pictures required) and then receive an instant offer. From there, they'll receive a prepaid shipping label and be able to send in their gear for review. Then, once O&B receives the gear, you'll get paid!

Otherwise, fans can also bring their gear in for an in-person review at a select number of partnered retailers across the U.S. In this case, sellers can simply bring their unwanted gear into the store and then a store associate will review the gear in real-time.

The best part? Out&Back Outdoor doesn't use a traditional consignment model — it pays sellers immediately with either an instant cash offer (via Venmo or PayPal) or a gift card. Translation: Out&Back Outdoor is the fastest, easiest way to turn your unwanted gear into cash or an upgrade to your kit.

Our POV

Give Your Old Gear a New Adventure with Out&Back Outdoor

Today, the company accepts a wide assortment of gear from over 100 outdoor brands. They’ll take everything from jackets, pants, vests, tents, sleeping bags and pads, backpacks and more. Plus, fans can even sell skis and snowboards, but only after an in-person review.

So what does this mean for shoppers? It means that there are always new styles to choose from, plus an ever-changing, seasonally rotating lineup to peruse. With savings up to 70 percent off on a wide range of popular products, there’s no excuse not to explore. So shop on today, and discover a new way to rehome your (former) favorite gear.

SHOP NOW

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Talking Points
Forget Hatchets, It’s Time to Throw Knives
This Self Driving Smart Stroller is Powered by AI
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Down with the Bulky Winter Boot
Halfdays is Your New Go-To for Women's Ski Gear
Oh, You’ve Never Heard of An Alaskan Ulu Knife?
Spicy, Cheesy, Crunchy: Meet TSUMo’s New Edibles
These Headphones Aren’t Just Waterproof
This Winter, Don't Skimp on Eye Protection
This Puffer Jacket is 15X Stronger Than Steel
This Four-Person Tent Sets Up in 30 Seconds