Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The North Face's Iconic Himalayan Suit is Finally Built For Women

Twenty-nine years after the original Himalayan Suit was launched, women get their own version — at last.

By Hayley Helms
the north face womens himalayan suit
savannah cummins

For just shy of 30 years, if you were a woman and wanted to wear The North Face's iconic Himalayan Suit, you had to make the men's version work. For anyone petite or unable to fit into men's sizing, you were S.O.L. and had to find alternative gear. Nearly three decades after its initial release, the Himalayan suit is getting a redesign for the first time ever, including a woman-specific version.

The women's version of the well-known suit wasn't just shrunk down from the men's cut, with a TNF logo slapped on it; the brand used input from its team of designers and product experts as well as feedback from brand athletes that have experienced some of the harshest conditions known to (wo)man.

Designing The North Face’s first Women’s Himalayan Suit has been a labor of love and commitment to women athletes around the world.

TNF athlete Dawa Yangzum Sherpa was instrumental in providing crucial input on the new Women's Himalayan Suit. She's climbed and guided on Everest, Mt. Checki, Mt. Langdung and more, and could call upon her first-person experience when suggesting changes and updates in fit. She also wore the prototyped suit to complete five 8,000 meter climbs, validating its performance in real-world scenarios.

the north face womens himalayan suit in action
The North Face

“Designing The North Face’s first Women’s Himalayan Suit has been a labor of love and commitment to women athletes around the world,” said Erica Cottrell, Senior Design Manager at The North Face. “Years in the making, we worked tirelessly with our women athletes to bring to life the most advanced and innovative suit for women alpinists.”

Key updates to the Women's Himalayan Suit include updated torso and inseam lengths designed specifically for the female form; a redesigned shape and closures of the internal vest; an altered front-length zipper; modified hand pocket size; and maybe most crucially (in this editor's eyes) an added Rainbow Zip for easier bathroom access on the mountain.

womens himalayan suit
Dan Brewer
womens himalayan suit
Dan Brewer

Overall improvements to the suit include Futurelight with Spectra ripstop panels in the lower arm, seat and lower leg panels, Prodown 900-fill power insulation, a Flashdry internal vest, oxygen mask-compatible hood and many more key, functional updates.

The Himalayan Suit will be available for both men and women, starting at $2,000 USD and available in the United States, Canada, EMEA and APAC.

The North Face

The North Face Women's Himalayan Suit

$2,000.00
SHOP NOW
