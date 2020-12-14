Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The Best Gifts for Skiers and Snowboarders
An epic array of apparel, hard goods and accessories any serious shredder will be stoked to unwrap.
Skiing and snowboarding have high barriers to entry thanks largely to the vast array of gear required just to get started. The upside is that shopping for a skier or boarder will never leave one bereft of options. Witness the following list, which is packed with apparel, hard goods and accessories — at a variety of price points — that any powder hound will love.
This comfy beanie keeps the noggin warm on and off the slopes and is bound to score some street cred points with the lifties. Bonus: it’s available in 27 colors.
A half-twist of the HotShot cap allows easy sipping, while double-wall vacuum insulation keeps beverages warm (or cold) from first tracks to last chair.
These easily shareable BBQ, Cracked Pepper and Chipotle-flavored snacks are free of artificial preservatives, antibiotics and added hormones. They’re also freakin’ delicious.
These mittens feature a weather-resistant exterior and 250g Heatlock insulation to keep your digits toasty, plus a clever magnetic seam that frees your hand for when you just gotta ’gram — or do other dexterity-dependent stuff.
This toasty first layer boasts a variety of smart-fit features, including four-way stretch AirTech fabric, a full-length front zip and a 350-degree waist zip to accommodate all of nature’s calls. (Price varies with color and size.)
With a water-resistant ripstop upper, cozy PrimaLoft synthetic insulation and a grippy rubber outsole, these après booties are a welcome respite from even the least oppressive ski boot. (Price varies with color and size.)
Saxx's cozy new midweight base layer ups the comfort with merino wool, outfacing seams and an ergonomic fit. The half-zip adds a measure of climate control.
Handy features include an insulated hydration sleeve, exterior board/ski carry straps and strategic space for tools, snacks, extra layers and everything else needed for a happy day on the hill.
It's hard to tell but these goggles feature an aggressively angled lens. The innovative design cuts glare, increases vertical peripheral vision and helps you focus on what's important: the way down.
The High Sierra is packed with après-friendly features: a thermal lining, a dry pocket, a locker loop for gloves and an extra pocket in back for stashing, well, an extra beer.
These stylish jeans have a secret ingredient perfect for mountain towns: a fleece lining woven into the fabric ensures that even when temperatures get low, the wearer will be riding high.
Sharp style, technical quality and affordability convene in the Covert, which boasts Dryride fabric to ward off wind and wetness, mapped Thermolite insulation to deliver much-needed warmth to the core and Living Lining for breathability.
A waterproof shell, handy pockets, adjustable cuffs and zippered ventilation at the underarms and inner thighs ensure this suit performs as good as it looks.
With a lightweight carbon-fiber shell, MIPS to minimize rotational forces and EPS foam to absorb and spread out impact, the Grimnir II just might be the smartest helmet money can buy.
Waterproof, breathable Gore-Tex keeps precipitation out while letting sweat escape. Hip vents allow additional heat dumping, and stretch fabric permits even the most acrobatic ski stunts.
Detach this board's two halves and strap on some skins to hike deep into the backcountry. Then reassamble for a ride so smooth and surfy, you’d never guess it's a split. We know because we've tried it!
Both pliant and responsive, the QST line is a sure bet for any skier on your list. These skis come in waist widths from 85 to 118 millimeters, but we like the Goldilocks-approved 99, which rips in nearly all snow conditions.
In an avalanche, this pack instantly inflates to float you above the snow and potentially save your life. It also recharges for re-use in less than an hour, but if you happen to trigger two avalanches in one day, it’s high time to hit the bar.
