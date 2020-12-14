Today's Top Stories
1
The 50 Best Gifts for Men
2
The Best Everyday Gadget Gift Ideas Under $50
3
The Best Gifts for Every Woman in Your Life
4
The Best Stocking Stuffers for Every Guy
5
The Gifts Gear Patrol Staffers Want This Year

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Gifts for Skiers and Snowboarders

An epic array of apparel, hard goods and accessories any serious shredder will be stoked to unwrap.

By Steve Mazzucchi
best gifts for skiers and snowboarders
Courtesy

Skiing and snowboarding have high barriers to entry thanks largely to the vast array of gear required just to get started. The upside is that shopping for a skier or boarder will never leave one bereft of options. Witness the following list, which is packed with apparel, hard goods and accessories — at a variety of price points — that any powder hound will love.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Carhartt Acrylic Watch Hat
Courtesy
Carhartt amazon.com
$16.99
SHOP NOW

This comfy beanie keeps the noggin warm on and off the slopes and is bound to score some street cred points with the lifties. Bonus: it’s available in 27 colors.

YETI Rambler 12 oz Bottle
Courtesy
YETI amazon.com
$29.98
SHOP NOW

A half-twist of the HotShot cap allows easy sipping, while double-wall vacuum insulation keeps beverages warm (or cold) from first tracks to last chair.

Vermont Smoke & Cure 3-Flavor Beef and Pork Sticks
Courtesy
Vermont Smoke and Cure amazon.com
$32.99
SHOP NOW

These easily shareable BBQ, Cracked Pepper and Chipotle-flavored snacks are free of artificial preservatives, antibiotics and added hormones. They’re also freakin’ delicious. 

Seirus Magne Mitt Trail
Courtesy
seirus.com
$54.99
SHOP NOW

These mittens feature a weather-resistant exterior and 250g Heatlock insulation to keep your digits toasty, plus a clever magnetic seam that frees your hand for when you just gotta ’gram — or do other dexterity-dependent stuff.

Airblaster Classic Ninja Suit
Courtesy
AIRBLASTER amazon.com
$56.57
SHOP NOW

This toasty first layer boasts a variety of smart-fit features, including four-way stretch AirTech fabric, a full-length front zip and a 350-degree waist zip to accommodate all of nature’s calls. (Price varies with color and size.)

The North Face ThermoBall Bootie
Courtesy
The North Face amazon.com
SHOP NOW

With a water-resistant ripstop upper, cozy PrimaLoft synthetic insulation and a grippy rubber outsole, these après booties are a welcome respite from even the least oppressive ski boot. (Price varies with color and size.)

Saxx Viewfinder
Courtesy
saxxunderwear.com
$80.00
SHOP NOW

Saxx's cozy new midweight base layer ups the comfort with merino wool, outfacing seams and an ergonomic fit. The half-zip adds a measure of climate control. 

Dakine Mission Pro 18L Backpack
Courtesy
DAKINE avantlink.com
$90.00
SHOP NOW

Handy features include an insulated hydration sleeve, exterior board/ski carry straps and strategic space for tools, snacks, extra layers and everything else needed for a happy day on the hill.

The Best Travel Mugs Money Can Buy
rambler
Yeti

When you’re on the go or off on a big adventure, a top-notch coffee keeper is critical — and these picks are just perfect.

LEARN MORE

Zeal Beacon Goggles
Courtesy
goggles avantlink.com
$129.00
SHOP NOW

It's hard to tell but these goggles feature an aggressively angled lens. The innovative design cuts glare, increases vertical peripheral vision and helps you focus on what's important: the way down.

California Cowboy High Sierra Shirt
Courtesy
High Sierra californiacowboy.com
$148.00
SHOP NOW

The High Sierra is packed with après-friendly features: a thermal lining, a dry pocket, a locker loop for gloves and an extra pocket in back for stashing, well, an extra beer. 

Duer Fireside Denim Slim
Courtesy
shopduer.com
$159.00
SHOP NOW

These stylish jeans have a secret ingredient perfect for mountain towns: a fleece lining woven into the fabric ensures that even when temperatures get low, the wearer will be riding high.

Burton Covert Insulated Jacket
Courtesy
avantlink.com
$209.95
SHOP NOW

Sharp style, technical quality and affordability convene in the Covert, which boasts Dryride fabric to ward off wind and wetness, mapped Thermolite insulation to deliver much-needed warmth to the core and Living Lining for breathability. 

Tipsy Elves Santa Fe Shredder Ski Suit
Courtesy
Tipsy Elves amazon.com
$249.95
SHOP NOW

A waterproof shell, handy pockets, adjustable cuffs and zippered ventilation at the underarms and inner thighs ensure this suit performs as good as it looks. 

Sweet Protection Grimnir II MIPS TE Helmet
Courtesy
avantlink.com
$279.96
SHOP NOW

With a lightweight carbon-fiber shell, MIPS to minimize rotational forces and EPS foam to absorb and spread out impact, the Grimnir II just might be the smartest helmet money can buy. 

686 GLCR Gore-Tex Stretch Dispatch Bib Pant
Courtesy
avantlink.com
$420.00
SHOP NOW

Waterproof, breathable Gore-Tex keeps precipitation out while letting sweat escape. Hip vents allow additional heat dumping, and stretch fabric permits even the most acrobatic ski stunts.

Rossignol XV Sushi LG Splitboard
Courtesy
Rossignol avantlink.com
$599.95
SHOP NOW

Detach this board's two halves and strap on some skins to hike deep into the backcountry. Then reassamble for a ride so smooth and surfy, you’d never guess it's a split. We know because we've tried it!

Salomon QST 99 Ski
Courtesy
Salomon avantlink.com
$649.95
SHOP NOW

Both pliant and responsive, the QST line is a sure bet for any skier on your list. These skis come in waist widths from 85 to 118 millimeters, but we like the Goldilocks-approved 99, which rips in nearly all snow conditions.

Black Diamond Equipment Jetforce Tour Pack 26L
Courtesy
Black Diamond amazon.com
$1,098.95
SHOP NOW

In an avalanche, this pack instantly inflates to float you above the snow and potentially save your life. It also recharges for re-use in less than an hour, but if you happen to trigger two avalanches in one day, it’s high time to hit the bar.

The 12 Best Down Jackets of 2021
best down jackets gear patrol lead full 970×650
Chandler Bondurant

These top picks for lightweight, innovative down jackets will keep you warm from when the leaves fly until the snow melts next spring.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Skiing & Snowboarding
This New Ski Jacket Is a Waterproofing Miracle
The Best Face Masks for Winter Adventures
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Want to Be a Better Skier? An App Could Help
The Best Outdoor Odds and Ends Cyber Monday Deals
The Best Ski and Snowboard Cyber Monday Deals
Run to the Best Backcountry Deals for Cyber Monday
The 12 Best Synthetic Down Jackets of 2021
One of the Best Arc'teryx Down Jackets Is on Sale
The 10 Most Exciting Pieces of New Winter Gear
Solar Tech Makes These New Goggles One of a Kind