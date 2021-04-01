10 Things That'll Make Spring the Best Season to Ski

Spring skiers are happy denialists. Nevermind that it's 65 degrees at the base lodge, that even the open runs are patchy with grass or that the snow is a sticky, mashed-potato-like slop. You see a sad, half-melted mountain and an excuse to break the bike out of storage; they see the glorious resolve of one season against another and the year's first opportunity to wear a Hawaiian shirt.

The joy of spring skiing is in its contradiction —doing a cold-weather sport in warm weather is just inherently fun, no matter what the conditions are like. You don't need a garage full of specific gear to do it, but it does present an opportunity to kit up in things you wouldn't have worn back in January.