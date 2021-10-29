8 of the Best Bits of New Outdoor Gear That Are Under $100

Looking to upgrade the storage on yours, or a loved one's bike? Try out this innovative little number from Oru Case. It uses a magnetic zipper that allows for one-handed opening and closing, so you never have to slow down. It attaches to the top tube via two velcro straps, or can be bolted on with grommets, if your bike allows. Additional features include non-slip material along the base, a paracord strap to keep the bag in place and a cable port that allows you to power your gadgets with a stowed power bank. And best of all, it's made in sunny San Diego.