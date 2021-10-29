Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
8 of the Best Bits of New Outdoor Gear That Are Under $100
Whether you're shopping for yourself or getting ahead of gift giving, we've got the goods.
The ending of daylight savings is just around the corner, and winter is rapidly approaching, and with it… the holiday season. With the scramble of gift-giving about to be in full-swing, we thought we’d help you out, and show you some of the newest outdoor and fitness products for fall 2021, all under $100. They’re affordable, stylish, capable and the perfect gift for someone special in your life (and yes, giving yourself something special counts). So go ahead, order a few.
The Filson edition of this tactical short, designed and tested with the help of members of the U.S. Special Operations Forces, combines Filson's signature Marsh Olive colorway with Ten Thousand's durable, mobile, and versatile design. Ripstop shell fabric and a slide slit increase range of movement, while quick-dry fabric and closable side pockets allow you to transition from land, to water, to back again without thinking twice.
Looking for a cozy yet capable option this fall? Slip this sweater on — it's made from a blend of organic cotton, hemp and Allbirds FSC certified Tree fibre, which come together for a silky feel. The R&R Sweatshirt comes in five colors, but we've got our eyes on this limited-edition Terracotta number. The R&R Sweats collection launches November 1st.
What do you get when you combine one of the most stylish brands in fitness, with one of the most recognizable in the outdoor space? This blanket, of course. Rumpl and Outdoor Voices teamed up this fall to release this eye-catching, cozy number. Subtle wood block print details adorn the weather-resistant shell, and 100 percent post-consumer recycled materials make up the insulation. Best of all? It's got a cape clip, so you can wear it hands-free.
This colorful collaboration between Teva x Cotopaxi brings together the best of both brands. A water-resistant finish, responsive PU footbeds and recycled ripstop increase capability. Infused with color and classic design, and built from recycled materials, this casual slip-on is best worn next to the campfire, after a full day of exploring.
Maybe you're the type of person that starts holiday shopping months in advance — if so, we've got the perfect stocking stuffer to consider. This triple walled, vacuum insulated, sustainable bamboo water bottle was designed in collaboration with Walker Noble, and features a removable infuser so that you can flavor your water if desired. It's sleek, lightweight and ready for adventure.
Need a little pick-me-up, or a boost of endurance? Mix this hard-working powder with a glass of water, and fuel your adventure. A mix of calories, electrolytes and hydration balance the body, while matcha's earthy yet light flavor adds just the right amount of kick (and caffeine).
Are you ready for some off-roading? Hit the trails in confidence with this new tee from Tracksmith — it's made from Tencel and merino wool, so it's capable and comfortable. Temperature-regulating merino keeps you cool when it's hot, and vice versa, while Tencel brings the antimicrobial and moisture-wicking properties to the table. This is a shirt that can go as far as you can - go ahead and test it out.
Looking to upgrade the storage on yours, or a loved one's bike? Try out this innovative little number from Oru Case. It uses a magnetic zipper that allows for one-handed opening and closing, so you never have to slow down. It attaches to the top tube via two velcro straps, or can be bolted on with grommets, if your bike allows. Additional features include non-slip material along the base, a paracord strap to keep the bag in place and a cable port that allows you to power your gadgets with a stowed power bank. And best of all, it's made in sunny San Diego.