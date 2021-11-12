Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
New Outdoor Products Made with Materials You Wouldn't Expect
Sustainable shoes and shorts. Now, say that three times fast.
Seaweed tees? Biodegradable boots? Vegan pro models? The concept of using sustainable, novel manufacturing and materials in outdoor products is somewhat mainstream at this point, but what's interesting about the newest crop of innovators is their use of materials that reflect the natural world in which we recreate, with enhanced performance that wouldn't be possible in their raw state. Whether it's merino wool, tencel, seaweed, vegan leather or hemp, the new guard of shoes and shirts built to perform in the outdoors have a hyper-focus on environmentally-conscious creation.
When it comes to materials, these six brands are doing things differently.
Jungmaven gained prominence through its early integration of hemp into its apparel, and this year, the brand stepped things up a notch and blended hemp with merino wool in their newest long sleeve. The Tatoosh is cut and sewn in Los Angeles, and combines the durability of hemp with the coziness and comfort of merino wool. Regulate temperature, recreate in comfort and save the planet, one tee at a time.
Say hello to the world's first reflective hemp fabric, made into a capable backpack. Made from a blend of 55 percent organic hemp and 45 percent recycled polyester, you'll be riding in safety and sustainability when you sling this bag over your shoulders. The Ara features a spacious 20 liter main compartment, and an astounding 13 total pockets. The Fidlock snap and side access zipper round out this high-viz, high-sustainability bag.
Seaweed, in your t-shirt? Satisfy's newest layer, created in collaboration with photographer Jungjin Lee, is made from Cosmetic, its fabric that contains antioxidants that protect your skin from harmful free-radicals. Satisfy blended organic cotton and SeaCell by Pyrate, which uses wood and seaweed to create a biodegradable and energy-saving material. It's dyed with a natural botanical dye, as well. Beyond unconventional materials, the Cosmetic T-Shirt also features functional details like hidden inner stash pocket and exterior detachable tag.
Loci is a London-based vegan sustainable luxury sneaker brand, specializing in new and stylish applications of vegan leather and suede. Their planet-conscious kicks are handmade in Portugal, and feature a custom-made cork insole and premium recycled ocean plastic. A bamboo lining keeps things light and antimicrobial, and a water-resistant upper keeps you dry in rainy and wet conditions.
Prana is no stranger to prioritizing eco-friendly fabrics, and their latest overshirt continues its dedication to minimizing impact on the planet. Polartec Thermal Pro fleece fabric delivers warmth, while minimizing weight, and is made from 75 percent recycled fabric. The yoke, cuff and chest pocket lining are all made with organic cotton, and the entire shirt is bluesign approved. This is a stylish, snug option for the cooler months ahead.
Cariuma and Mike Vallely teamed up to create a skate shoe that performs, made from 100 percent vegan materials. The shoe features high-performance vegan suede, which is 2.7 times more resistant to abrasion than animal suede, as well as heavy duty recycled nylon, a recycled mesh lining, recycled laces, threads and labels. To round things out, Cariuma added plant-based insoles made with Mamona Oil and, a pure natural rubber outsole.