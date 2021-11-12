Seaweed tees? Biodegradable boots? Vegan pro models? The concept of using sustainable, novel manufacturing and materials in outdoor products is somewhat mainstream at this point, but what's interesting about the newest crop of innovators is their use of materials that reflect the natural world in which we recreate, with enhanced performance that wouldn't be possible in their raw state. Whether it's merino wool, tencel, seaweed, vegan leather or hemp, the new guard of shoes and shirts built to perform in the outdoors have a hyper-focus on environmentally-conscious creation.

When it comes to materials, these six brands are doing things differently.