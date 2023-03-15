Hike Every Trail More Comfortably With the Mountain 600

Danner’s Mountain 600 is inspired by decades of legendary hiking boots.

By Gear Patrol Studios
man looking into the horizon
Danner

The Mountain 600 combines Danner's classic style with innovative, lightweight features and top-of-the-line Vibram technology. Each colorway in this three shoe collection features a Vibram SPE midsole and Fuga outsole to provide generous grip in all conditions, as well as a Danner Dry waterproof barrier to keep your feet dry all day long. Each sleek style is made with a leather upper for exceptional durability and was built to prioritize comfort. These boots provide high quality outdoor performance in a package that lives up to their Danner heritage. Choose your color below.

Mountain 600 Chocolate Chip/Golden Oak
$210 AT DANNER.COM

The Chocolate Chip/Golden Oak Mountain 600 is made with a full grain leather upper that underwent six different tests to ensure its durability. The Vibram® SPE Midsole provides enhanced rebound, comfort and support.

Mountain 600 Antique Bronze/Murky Green
$190 AT DANNER.COM

With a rich (and durable) suede upper, the Antique Bronze/Murky Green version of the Mountain 600 is a stylish choice for short or long days on the trail. The Megagrip compound in the outsole is designed to allow optimal traction despite the conditions.

Mountain 600 Black/Khaki
$190 AT DANNER.COM

The Black/Khaki color is as sleek as ever, making it an excellent choice to carry you home from the trail. For any of the Mountain 600 boots, we recommend sizing down a half size for optimal fit.

