Danner’s Mountain 600 is inspired by decades of legendary hiking boots.
The Mountain 600 combines Danner's classic style with innovative, lightweight features and top-of-the-line Vibram technology. Each colorway in this three shoe collection features a Vibram SPE midsole and Fuga outsole to provide generous grip in all conditions, as well as a Danner Dry waterproof barrier to keep your feet dry all day long. Each sleek style is made with a leather upper for exceptional durability and was built to prioritize comfort. These boots provide high quality outdoor performance in a package that lives up to their Danner heritage. Choose your color below.
The Chocolate Chip/Golden Oak Mountain 600 is made with a full grain leather upper that underwent six different tests to ensure its durability. The Vibram® SPE Midsole provides enhanced rebound, comfort and support.
With a rich (and durable) suede upper, the Antique Bronze/Murky Green version of the Mountain 600 is a stylish choice for short or long days on the trail. The Megagrip compound in the outsole is designed to allow optimal traction despite the conditions.
The Black/Khaki color is as sleek as ever, making it an excellent choice to carry you home from the trail. For any of the Mountain 600 boots, we recommend sizing down a half size for optimal fit.