Today's Top Stories
1
The 50 Best Gifts for Men
2
The Best Everyday Gadget Gift Ideas Under $50
3
The Best Gifts for Every Woman in Your Life
4
The Best Stocking Stuffers for Every Guy
5
The Gifts Gear Patrol Staffers Want This Year

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

V-Neck Makes Sense. But Why Is This Called a 'Crew Neck'?

Further Details.

By Gerald Ortiz
crew neck
Huckberry

Welcome to Further Details, a recurring column where we investigate what purpose an oft-overlooked product element actually serves. This week: the odd name given to conventional sweatshirts.

Some things cannot be explained. UFOs, Godfather Part 3, these — unsolved mysteries, we may never know the true answers to in our lifetimes. If that's stressing you out, be comforted by the fact that most things indeed can be explained, even if they don't make much sense at the outset.

Take for instance, the crew neck. You've seen it on every kind of knit pullover. It's not hard to understand it as a fashion concept, but the name itself doesn't make much sense, especially when you take its angular sibling, the V-neck. Thankfully, this sartorial head-scratcher falls within the realm of explainable things.

Related Story
The 17 Best Sweatshirts for Men

Like many fashion origins, the crew neck originates from the world of athletics. It gets its name from the types of sweaters worn by rowers in the early 1900s. The oarsmen were often referred to as 'the crew'. In the United States, the sport is commonly known as 'crew' and the nickname eventually became attached to the garment as well. The earliest known use of the term crew neck dates back to 1939, though the neck style had been in use well before.

The neck on these sweaters were circular with no collar attached and, generally, fit close to the wearer's neck. In time the crew neck became associated with t-shirts as well. Today, crew necks most often feature an attached piece of ribbing in order to finish the neck and keep its shape when being pulled over the wearer's head.

loc rowers
Library of Congress

This is not to be confused with a boat neck, which is often seen on breton striped shirts and sweaters, originally donned by French seafarers. This type of neck is also collarless, but is distinguished by its wider opening which extends outward to the wearer's shoulders.

Today, the crew neck isn't limited to the decks of an eight. You'll find it everywhere from cashmere sweaters to plain undershirts and even puffer vests. Likely, you're part of the crew already.

Related Story
Your Patagonia Fleece Pocket Has a Secret Feature

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

tbo underwear
TBô Three-Pack Bamboo Underwear

Presented by TBô

SHOP NOW

33% Off

TBô makes some of the most comfortable underwear that you’ll ever own, using super-soft, sustainable and breathable bamboo fabric. Right now, the brand is offering 33 percent off its best selling three-packs for Gear Patrol readers.

READ MORE

Mystery Ranch Mission Hybrid 40L
Mystery Ranch Mission Hybrid 40L
Mystery Ranch huckberry.com
$132 $240

$108 off (45%)

Bring your briefcase up to speed by swapping it out for one designed by the same folks who create bags for wildlands firefighters and active-duty members of the military.

Jabra Elite 75t
Jabra Elite 75t
Jabra bestbuy.com
$120 $180

$60 OFF (33%)

The Jabra Elite Active 85t are sports-focused headphones with noise-canceling technology and great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. This is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.

READ MORE ABOUT WIRELESS EARBUDS

Levi's Reusable Reversible Face Mask
Levi's Reusable Reversible Face Mask
$8 $15

$7 OFF (50%)

A set of three masks for under $10 is a steal — and since they're reversible, you're essentially doubling your haul.  

READ OUR FACE MASK GUIDE

Dyson V10 Absolute
Dyson V10 Absolute
$450 $550

$100 OFF (18%) + $75 worth of tools with purchase

The V10 was Dyson's monumental achievement in 2018, and still holds up today despite being usurped by the V11. That means it's a bit more affordable, making it a better value — especially with $100 off.

READ OUR GUIDE TO DYSON VACUUMS

Nomad Base Station Wireless Charging Hub
Nomad Base Station Wireless Charging Hub
$94 $125

$31 OFF (25%)

This wireless charging hub strips away logos, adding an elegant walnut base and clean looks to your workstation. The wireless base is big enough for two iPhones and it also has two USB ports for added charging options.

READ OUR WIRELESS CHARGING TIPS

Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
$18 $24

$6 OFF W/ CODE GIFT (25%)

Winter can be a tough time on your skin and especially on your hands. Keep things smooth and hydrated all season long with this hand salve from Kiehl's. 

READ ABOUT ESSENTIAL GROOMING PRODUCTS

Calvin Klein Body Modal Boxer Briefs 3-Pack
Calvin Klein Body Modal Boxer Briefs 3-Pack
$42 $60

$18 OFF (30%)

Over time, Calvin Klein underwear has become a standard in the style world. These take the classics up a notch with the brand's Body Modal fabric — an ultra-soft blend that keeps you comfortable all day. 

READ OUR GUIDE ON THE BEST STYLE BASICS

Fully Jarvis EcoTop Standing Desk
Fully Jarvis EcoTop Standing Desk
$459 $519

$60 OFF (11%)

Our pick for best electric standing desk because working from home on your couch could be wreaking havoc on your posture.

READ OUR GUIDE TO STANDING DESKS

MiniKnife - Compact Folding Knife
MiniKnife - Compact Folding Knife
$7 $10

$3 OFF (30%)

Fit for the daily grind, this compact knife is up to any challenge thrown your way. Plus, for $7, why not?

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW KNIVES AND EDC

Lodge Pre-Seasoned 10.25-inch Cast Iron Skillet
Lodge Pre-Seasoned 10.25-inch Cast Iron Skillet
$15 $27

$12 OFF (44%)

Already pre-seasoned and ready to sear. If you don't have a cast-iron skillet yet, grab this current deal and get into cooking with cast iron. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO LODGE CAST IRON COOKWARE

Branch Ergonomic Chair
Branch Ergonomic Chair
$289 $349

$60 OFF (17%)

Since many of us are going to be spending our days away from the comfortable chairs and desks of our office, it may be time to invest in a nice chair for the home office. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS OF 2021

Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
$49 $98

$49 OFF (50%)

The trucker jacket has been part of the style zeitgeist for decades and doesn't look to be going anywhere. Type III trucker style and a fuzzy sherpa lining join forces to make a jacket you will want to wear every day.

READ ABOUT SOME OF THE BEST JACKETS COMING IN 2021

TriggerPoint GRID 13" Foam Roller
TriggerPoint GRID 13" Foam Roller
$26 $35

$9 OFF (26%)

Foam rolling may seem a bit like torture, but the pain you experience in the moment will alleviate a ton of pain later. We love this roller for its straight forward design and solid price.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS PRODUCTS OF 2020

Timex + Todd Snyder Pride Watch
Timex + Todd Snyder Pride Watch
$159 $199

$40 OFF (20%)

Celebrate Pride with this watch from Todd Snyder and Timex, one of our favorite collaborations out there. $10,000 of proceeds will go to LGBTQ foundations Rainbow Railroad and Sylvia Rivera Law Project.

READ ABOUT HOW TO BE A WATCH GUY

Coway Airmega 400
Coway Airmega 400
$519 $749

$230 OFF (31%)

This smart air purifier has five fan settings, can cover over 1500 sq. ft. of space and can recycle all the air in a room twice an hour. Bonus points for not being an eyesore like most air purifiers. 

READ OUR AIR PURIFIER GUIDE

Everyday Essentials Wide Grip 3-Piece Kettlebell Set
Everyday Essentials Wide Grip 3-Piece Kettlebell Set
$65 $80

$15 OFF (19%)

At the beginning of the pandemic, kettlebells were sold out everywhere. They're finally back — for now. Join the fitness craze with this set for your home gym.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME FITNESS GIFTS

iRobot Roomba 614
iRobot Roomba 614
$200 $250

$50 OFF (20%)

If you're looking to take the plunge and buy a Roomba but don't need to go all-in on a top model, pick this one up at a great price. 

READ OUR ROOMBA BUYING GUIDE

Adidas Stan Smiths
Adidas Stan Smiths
$48 $80

$32 OFF (40%)

Loved by sneakerheads and the wider population for its simple, straightforward look and ubiquity to complement any fit. You can never go wrong with a pair of Stan Smiths.

THE BEST SNEAKERS UNDER $50

Casio G-Shock Quartz Watch
Casio G-Shock Quartz Watch
$94 $140

$46 OFF (33%)

A classic digital watch that'll probably outlast you, and beloved darling of watch nerds of all types.

READ MORE ABOUT G-SHOCK

Otterbox Venture 45 Cooler
Otterbox Venture 45 Cooler
$245 $350

$105 OFF (30%)

Deemed our Best Upgrade Cooler for two years running, the Venture is rated to hold up for up to two weeks. It might be slightly less sleek than some of our other favorites, but it's just as rugged and capable of keeping your goods cold for extended periods of time. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST COOLERS 

Breville Nespresso Vertuo Next
Breville Nespresso Vertuo Next
$169 $255

$86 OFF (34%)

Sometimes you just want a strong cup of coffee without pulling out the scale and heating up the kettle for the perfect pour-over.

READ MORE ABOUT SINGLE CUP COFFEE MAKERS

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Further Details
This Is What the Rings on Headphone Plugs Are For
Your Patagonia Fleece Pocket Has a Secret Feature
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Why Sweatshirts Have a V at the Neck
Why the Hell Does Your Chemex Have a Nipple?
What Does That Tab on Your Mirror Really Do?
What's the Ring on the Bottom of Your Skillet For?
Consider This Before Posting Watch Pics Online
Why Are So Many Door Knobs Made of Brass?
Why Your Watch's Seconds Hand Is Important
Why Don't Car Rear Windows Go Down All the Way?