Fall may be the best time to break in a brand new double-fried crispy pair of raw denim jeans. But why suffer? There's too much of that already. Instead, leave the crunchy bits to the dead leaves and slip into something a little more comfortable. We're talking a pair of velvety, creamy corduroy pants.



They're ideal for nippy weather, thanks to the cords or "wales" woven into the fabric. Those are made by inserting yarns into the fabric from the back side. The yarns stand up through the right side of the fabric and are then shorn, resulting in the hairy piles of cords (or velvet) on the surface. That does two things: the piles are able to trap heat better, making them great for nippy weather, and; it makes the fabric more durable. No wonder it's often been seen in winter workwear garments like chore coats and heavy pants.

Whether you want a pair for the durability, the rustic aesthetics or the touch, the feel of corduroy, now is the ideal time. We've put together the best options out there right now. So scroll through.

L.L. Bean Stretch Country Corduroy Pants

Best Overall Corduroy Pants

When you think of a pair of cords, this is the picture that comes to mind. Slanted hand pockets, welted rear pockets, flat front. Ya know, chinos — but in corduroy. L.L. Bean's shoot straight down the middle and are as classic as it gets. They're made with a middle-of-the-cord 11-wale that's great for fall, early winter, and even for spring. They've got a smidge of stretch and even come with a lined waistband and curtain for extra durability — a detail you won't find even on cords above this price point.

Price: $65

Drakes Corduroy Single-Pleat Games Chinos

Best Upgrade Corduroy Pants

These relaxed-fit pants are made in Italy and feature button side tabs and a zip fly. Blending the boundary between tailoring and workwear, they have a full leg and high rise, along with single pleats. They’re available in sizes 28 to 38 and come in three classic colors.

Price: $455

Uniqlo U Corduroy Wide-Fit Work Pants

Best Affordable Corduroy Pants

Leaning more on vintage French work pant designs, Uniqlo U's cords are somewhat utilitarian. They've got a chunkier 8-wale all-cotton corduroy that's super satisfying to touch. And they come with rear patch pockets and an extra utility pocket.

Price: $50

Flint and Tinder 365 Corduroy Pants

Splitting the difference between jeans and chinos, Flint and Tinder's 365 cords are true to the name. The mid-wale, mid-weight eight ounce corduroy fabric is perfect for wearing all year long. It uses 98 percent cotton and two percent spandex — just enough to feel the difference without reclassifying them as corduroy yoga pants.

Price: $98

Alex Mill Rugged Cord Pleated Pants

These pleated pants are made from rugged corduroy and feature corozo buttons and an ‘X’ belt loop in the back. They have a relaxed fit that sits below the waist and a cropped leg with a small cuff.

Price: $125

Outerknown Townes 5-Pocket Cord Pants



Outerknown's Townes pants are inspired by the '70s. They've got a classic 5-pocket style and a slim fit that sits at the waist and tapers through the leg. They're also crafted from lightweight 16-wale corduroy so they'll be comfortable no matter the season.

Price: $128

Taylor Stitch Camp Pant

Eleven ounces of organic cotton corduroy makes these pants one of the heavier options on this list. But at $129, it's still on the lower end of the price spectrum. With copper buttons at the fly, double-needle stitching and organic cotton pocket fabric, it's also one of the better values.

Price: $129

Gramicci Corduroy Pant

If you have the sudden urge to go rock climbing, Gramicci's got just the pants for you to harness into. They're flexible enough with a pinch of stretch and a thoughtfully gusseted crotch for any challenging maneuvers. They have dual hand and rear pockets for your energy bars and come with an integrated webbed belt that's both lighter and more comfortable than traditional leather belts.

Price: $139

Folk Signal Corduroy Trousers

These trousers are made from wide-wale corduroy and have a relaxed, tapered silhouette, They’re slightly cropped and feature two front slash pocket, a back zipped pocket and a zip fly.

Price: $190

Freemans Sporting Club Chino

Made in NYC, these flat-front chinos are cut from mid-weight cotton corduroy and have a slim straight leg that is classic and comfortable.They feature natural corozo buttons, on-seam side pockets, back welt pockets and a zip fly.

Price: $220 $132

The Stronghold Heritage Fit Bedford Corduroy

We get it — you're still hooked on jeans. The Stronghold's Heritage Fit jeans are made in Los Angeles and have a grip of denimhead-approved details want like exposed copper rivets, buckle back, vintage-style ticking stripe pocket bags and a roomy, high-rise fit. Plus the bedford variant of corduroy feels closer to the denim you're familiar with.

Price: $245

Beams Plus 1Pleat Corduroy Patchwork Pants

You'll get these pants if you're fall's number one fan. Every conceivable pattern and fabric associated with the year's best season is here. It comes in a buttery corduroy printed with a slew of patterns you'd expect to see roaming the English countryside. They have a single pleat, wide fit and a cropped cut. Not for everyone, clearly. Still very good, though.

Price: ~$354

