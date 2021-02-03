Miss the Pre-Order Window? Taylor Stitch x Gear Patrol Is Back in Stock

Late last year we had the pleasure of launching our own limited-edition collaboration with Taylor Stitch, a brand committed to making garments that stand the test of time and get better with age. The brand's ethos line up perfectly with ours, so being able to stamp our name on a couple of its hard-wearing staples was a thrill.

Originally only available via pre-order, the exclusive Lombardi Jacket and Able Vest are now in stock and ready to ship, no pre-order necessary. These items are designed to be versatile daily drivers, with Taylor Stitch's proprietary Boss Duck blend on one side and weatherproof dry-waxed cotton in Arid Camo on the other.

Head over to Taylor Stitch soon, because when they're gone, they're gone.

