Since its founding by three friends in 2008, Taylor Stitch has been committed to creating garments that wear in and not out. Whether it’s a versatile outerwear piece that can handle chopping wood in the rain or that perfectly tailored shirt for a Monday morning meeting, Taylor Stitch builds clothing without limitations for the long haul.

The team at Gear Patrol shares this sentiment — having a product built to last is crucial and can help provide a lesser impact on the environment. It's what motivates us in our mission of Product Journalism and our belief that great products are more than just the sum of their parts. Equipped with the proper tools, we can more freely pursue our passions, cultivate our interests, and live with greater purpose — these products exist for our life’s pursuits.

For this exclusive capsule collection, we've partnered with Taylor Stitch to develop two fresh takes on familiar silhouettes: the Able Vest and the Lombardi Jacket. With an eye towards versatility, these handsome, rugged pieces are fully reversible to ensure you're equipped for whatever the day throws at you. On one side, Taylor Stitch’s proprietary Boss Duck blend — soft and extraordinarily resilient. On the other, a weather-resistant dry waxed organic cotton canvas in Arid Camo developed by the weatherproofing experts at Halley Stevensons that you’ll be glad to have in a downpour.

Taylor Stitch and Gear Patrol have been intertwined in similar missions for years, and this collaboration is the natural culmination of that mutual respect and the shared belief in the power of great products. We're excited to finally collaborate with our friends and we know these two special garments will be enjoyed for years to come.

