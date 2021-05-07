16 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed About This Week

The first week of May is officially over. (What's that saying again? April showers bring May flowers?) Surely spring has arrived in some parts, while others are battling wetter weather. As such, colorful releases on the watch and style sides are aplenty. There are collaborative shoes from several companies, an update to an original Oris dive watch, ultra-short shorts in an eclectic print, a Timex release with a record label and plenty more to peruse.

Yema Navygraf Marine Nationale Watch Collection

French watchmaker Yema has had a history of military collaborations, the latest of which is with the French Navy. A new, all-blue version of the brand's 39mm Navygraf dive watch features the Marine Nationale's logo at 6 o'clock and comes in several variations, starting at $399 for the quartz men's version (there's also a 34mm women's version for $349). The automatic and GMT (1,000-piece limited edition) versions feature the brand's own movements for $790 and $1,049, respectively.

Price: $399-$1,049

Taylor Stitch Washed Denim Ojai Jacket

Taylor Stitch's popular Ojai Jacket arrives in a new tone. It's cut from 100 percent organic cotton selvage denim, stonewashed for a broken-in look and feel and finished with pockets galore. There is one on the chest (with a built-in pen slot) and two — with top and side entry points — closer to the hip. It's a workwear release with a slimmer, more modern profile.

Price: $188

Oris Aquis Depth Gauge

Oris's dive watch game is strong within its Aquis collection, and few watches have a more serious vibe than its model featuring a mechanical depth gauge. The brand has now announced a second generation that refines the watch's design and functionality all around while retaining the original's basic looks and features.

Price: $4,100

Alife x Timberland Three-Eye Classic Handsewn Shoes

The sole (pun intended) review on shoes implies that they shouldn't have been given the "platform effect." But, sorry Chris M., that's exactly why these work. New York-based label Alife — who closed their Rivington store this week — breathes new life into Timberland's lesser-known silhouette, rendering it interesting again. The brand's eco-conscious Better Leather is dyed a reddish hue designed to contrast the orange EVA midsole. Each pair is painstakingly sewn by hand and arrives with rugged tread we can all agree upon.

Price: $170

Bell & Ross BR 03-92 Military Diver

Take Bell & Ross's famous square-cased pilot's watch, give it a timing bezel and 300m water resistance, and somehow you've got a strikingly original-looking but convincingly instrument-like dive watch in the BR 03-92 Diver. If that's not cool enough, how about a military makeover, with a matte black ceramic case and khaki green dial? That's the brand's latest iteration of this watch, and as always from Bell & Ross, the result is well-conceived and well-executed but probably takes a certain personality to pull off.

Price: $4,500

Lee x Aries 191-J Rust Jacket

London-born label Aries applies a floral pattern to US-based denim brand Lee's iconic 191-J Jacket. While it's traditionally a workwear piece, the jacquard patterning spruces it up a bit. However, a few functional features remain. Three pockets populate the front and brass buttons add an industrial touch; a patch adorned with logos from both parties pays homage to past styles, too.

Price: $249

Serica 5303 Diver's Watch

Microbrand Serica first charmed watch enthusiasts with its fun take on the humble field watch, and they've now followed up with a diver. So many dive watches look similar, but the 5303 has a unique style that nevertheless feels retro-influenced, with a quirky dial design matched to a segmented bezel for tracking both minutes and hours. It's powered by a Soprod Newton automatic movement and is complemented by a cool mesh bracelet.

Price: $1,200

Dr. Martens x Bodega 1461 Toe Cap Leather Oxfords

This iteration of Doc Martens' 1461 shoe is their second collaboration with Bodega. Made from four different materials — pebble lamper, milled nubuck, suede and TecTuff — the all-weather Oxford arrives as a celebration of the silhouette's 60th anniversary. All of the subtle tweaks made this version an upgrade on the standard release, which, as evident by its enduring design, remains a popular style.

Price: $160

IWC x Mr Porter Pilot Automatic Chronograph Watch

The online retailer Mr Porter is celebrating its 10th anniversary with its first collaboration with Swiss watchmaker IWC. The 110-piece limited edition is a bronze version of IWC's 41mm, in-house-movement-equipped Pilot Automatic Chronograph watch featuring a black dial, and it's available exclusively from Mr Porter.

Price: $7,100

Hermanos Koumori Sala de Espera Green Hat

CDMX-based running-inspired menswear brand Hermanos Koumori makes an array of staples in simple colorways. One such example is their new six-panel Sala de Espera hat constructed from washed cotton (cap itself) and suede (brim and adjustable strap). It affords a lower profile like a "dad" hat but without being kitsch or overtly branded. (In fact, there isn't a logo in sight.)

Price: $38

Christoper Ward C63 Sealander Watch Collection

Versatility is the idea behind British brand Christopher Ward's new collection. That's indeed what many watch wearers appreciate, and the brand accomplishes it with a splash of sportiness enlivening an otherwise straight-ahead, handsome design. It comes in automatic and GMT versions (with a vibe channeling the Rolex Explorer II) as well as an Elite model, which feature lightweight titanium cases.

Price: $695-$1,695

Satisfy Running 3" Trail Shorts in Leopard

Ultra-short shorts are in. We're talking 4" inseam and shorter. Satisfy Running's new Trail Shorts clock in at 3", but they feature a stretchy inner liner that extends beyond the leopard print top layer. Sweat-proof pockets for cash, cards and keys prevent unwanted clinking when walking or running, a pair of "nutrition pockets" leave room for snacks and a carabiner clip for your valuables is hidden in the waistband. On the exterior, there's a detachable label detailing the shorts construction and reflective patches that improve visibility.

Price: $221

Timex x Ghostly Watch

Timex partnered with the record label and art company Ghostly International on a fun and affordable new version of the quartz Timex field watch. Incorporating a black case and purple crown, the watch features the Ghostly logo at 12 o'clock and its name encircling the dial.

Price: $99

Jam Rocks of California T-Shirt

Graphic designer Sam Jayne's emerging label Jam originated as compact collections of clever shirts and hats. Now, he's expanded the launches to include several hats, long sleeve t-shirts, sweatshirts, oxfords, incense, mugs, tote bags and coin purses. Our favorite, though, from this new drop is the Rocks of California shirt. That same text is positioned where a chest pocket would be, and the back is covered in a silkscreen graphic that details rocks one could find in the state of California: Jasper, Magnetite, Psilomelane, Lepidolite and Molybdenite.

Price: $40

Seiko 5 Sports Auto Moai Limited Edition Watch

In the relatively short time since it first came out, the reborn Seiko 5 Sports collection has been the canvas for a multitude of variations and limited editions. The latest collaboration on Seiko's impressively affordable automatic watch is with Japanese artist Auto Moai on a limited edition based on his "faceless figures" motif and expressed on the watch's dial, bezel and strap.

Price: ~$584

Dries Van Noten Mr. Porter Exclusive Polo Shirt

Exclusive to Mr. Porter, this cotton-terry polo by Dries Van Noten is soft to the touch yet ultra-loud. Blazing suns of varying sizes are dotted across the shirt, which fits a bit boxier than traditional polos. The collar is open and relaxed and arrives without buttons. (Buy the full set — a bucket hat and shorts in the same pattern — and make a serious statement.)

Price: $785

