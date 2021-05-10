The Nineties are back, folks. For the brand's first-ever Archive Re-issue collection, L.L. Bean is introducing three unisex items inspired by the 1991 All-Sports Anorak, a colorful classic that's both wind- and rain-resistant.

In fact, the L.L. Bean used over 8,000 yards of deadstock surplus fabric for this release, both to promote sustainability in the apparel industry and to produce a limited run of designs that, once sold out, will never resurface (but remain heavily sought after).

Available in extremely limited quantities, the collection comprises the aforementioned Anorak (1,700 made), a bucket hat (750 made) and classic tote (750 made) in Red Violet and Bright Purple or Black and Blue.

“This collection is completely unique to L.L.Bean – a revival of one of our most iconic '90s jackets, recreated using excess fabric to eliminate waste, and offers our customers a fun matching kit that is full of nostalgia and completely now in fashion," senior product designer Amy Yeo explains.

The original Anorak design had been stashed away for more than three decades, the company reveals, but with this new collection, it returns with matching accessories — and a refreshed yet enduring feel. In other words, it's vintage outwear without the stress (and distress).

If you miss out on this drop, don't fret; while this is the first of the Archive Re-issue collections, it'll certainly be a series, as L.L. Bean furthers its commitment to sustainability and surplus fabric remains abundant.

Shop L.L. Bean's Archive Re-issue Collection

Limited Edition Archival Bucket Hat L.L Bean $39.95

Limited Edition Archival Anorak L.L. Bean $69.00

Limited Edition Archival Tote L.L. Bean $24.95

