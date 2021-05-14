16 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed About This Week

Green's the theme this week — well, in a way. Inside this week's roundup there's Drake's new jacket for their imaginary gardening club, a green-faced watch, glasses with green lenses and two pairs of shorts made from recycled plastics. And much more.

Seiko Presage Style60's Series Watches

Courtesy

Seiko made a chronograph watch back in the '60s that didn't look like a chronograph. Then, in 2020, they added new models to their Presage collection that looked like those vintage watches but in fact were not chronographs. (Confused? Welcome to the world of Seiko.) What you need to know is that the brand is expanding the collection with cool new styles. Some are classic three-hand automatics, while others have a more avant-garde design with an exposed balance wheel and 24-hour subdial. They'll be available in the United States from July 2021.

Price: $525+

LEARN MORE

Sperry x Rowing Blazers Authentic Original 3-Eye Boat Shoe



Courtesy

Debuted as part of Rowing Blazer's SS21 collection, these lug sole, tricolored 3-Eye Boat Shoes are an upgrade on the flat-bottomed boat shoes Sperry typically makes. Yes, there's plenty more support courtesy of the Vibram rubber, but the addition is also quite the statement: The crisp white contrasts the onslaught of colorful nylon, which is all hand-sewn together around a leather footbed.

Price: $160

SHOP NOW

Zodiac Super Sea Wolf Aquamarine Dream Special Edition

Courtesy

The Zodiac Super Sea Wolf has regularly been a canvas for bright colors, and a new Aquamarine Dream Special Edition feels about as sunny and beachy as a dive watch possibly could. It's sure to boost your mood, and even more so when you pair its aquamarine dial and bezel to a matching rubber strap.

Price: $1,495

SHOP NOW

Drake's Japanese Selvedge Corduroy 'Haberdasher Horticultural' Chore Jacket

Courtesy

"Garden jackets are in right now," GP Style Editor John Zientek messaged me the other morning. He's right, and Drake's new "Haberdasher Horticultural" is no damn exception. Made in Portugal from 100 percent Japanese selvedge corduroy, it arrives embroidered with the logo of Drake's imaginary gardening club — a beet and daffodils cross like swords on a family crest, while blue text arches above and below them.

Price: £595

SHOP NOW

Longines Sprit Green Watch

Courtesy

Watches of all kinds are getting the green treatment, and Longines is on-trend updating its recent Spirit pilot watch collection with verdant new dials.

Price: $2,150+

SHOP NOW

Converse Summer Daze Jack Purcell

Courtesy

Converse's Jack Purcell sneaker is a variation on the low-top All Star that originally debuted in 1935 for badminton players. Nowadays no one is working out in these, but they're definitely still worn — especially so now that they're out in a few summer-ready colors. Dubbed Summer Daze, this washed tie dye iteration features accents of cork and bright yellow and what the designers there dub the "smile" — a pop of color on the toe cap.

Price: $65

SHOP NOW

Hamilton Khaki Navy Scuba Auto Watch

Courtesy

We like the Hamilton Khaki Navy Scuba so much we partnered with the brand to develop a special Gear Patrol version. Now, a new iteration is sized up to 43mm (from 40mm) and features a ceramic bezel. It's definitely worth checking out in its three different configurations.

Price: $995

SHOP NOW

Wax London Didcot Short-Sleeve Sage Poppy Shirt

Courtesy

Wax London's Didcot shirt uses low impact dyes to replicate the look of a watercolor painting. Seen here in sage, it's a summer style worth wearing on all occasions. The 100 percent viscose construction promises breathability, and corozo nut buttons let you open up to the breeze.

Price: $120

SHOP NOW

Zenith Chronomaster Sport Rose Gold Watch

Courtesy

The Chronomaster Sport is one of Zenith's most recent collections, and it's now expanding with a new version that takes the chronograph watch's basic design and replaces almost every steel element with rose gold. It's easy on the eyes, if less so on the wallet.

Price: $21,300





Guess USA x Alchemist Floral Jacket



Courtesy

Guess USA and Miami retailer Alchemist's collab jacket looks like something custom you ordered off Ebay or Etsy — in a good way. It's constructed from heavy, natural-colored canvas and tie dye paisley flowers, a printed corduroy collar, fireman's clasps and a bright red paisley inside offer contrast. A must cop!

Price: $640

SHOP NOW

Bravur Grand Tour Chronograph Watch

Courtesy

Chronographs are unexpected from Scandinavian microbrand Bravur, but one with a pink-prevalent color scheme is even more so. A tribute to cycling, the Grand Tour collection — of which this will be the first model — features highly wearable 38.2mm diameters and Sellita SW511 automatic movements.

Price: $2,450

SHOP NOW

CDLP Swim Shorts

Courtesy

CDLP's swim shorts — seen here in rust — are made from 100 percent Econyl, a regenerated nylon made from plastics recovered from landfills and ocean waters. A back zip pocket offers space for cards, the inseam is shorter than most, a mesh lining increases comfort and the Econyl construction promises quick drying — the ideal recipe for a good pair of trunks.

Price: $159

SHOP NOW

MVMT Field Automatic

Courtesy

You can't beat an affordable field watch, and especially so MVMT's modern take with an all-black case, basic Seiko automatic movement and a boldly sized 42.5mm diameter. It's water-resistant to 100m and priced hyper competitively.

Price: $198

SHOP NOW

Bather Green Bandana Shorts

Courtesy

Bather's Green Bandana shorts are cut from a polyester made from 100 percent post-consumer PET — i.e. bottles. Although these aren't quite true to the famous bandana patterning we're prone to seeing, the brand has done a great job of adding their own genuine twist: a variety of paisley patterns and a slew of smiley faces of varying sizes.

Price: $95

SHOP NOW

Ahlem Grenelle Round-Frame Acetate Sunglasses

Courtesy

Price: $480

Made in France from Mazzucchelli's camel-toned acetate, Ahlem's sunglasses offer flair without an unflattering fit. Some sunglasses prove too big, others too small, but these are perfectly somewhere in the middle. Plus, the green lenses are a great look.

SHOP NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io