15 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

What a week. Inside our usual roundup, we've got sneakers from several sought-after designers, T-shirts made from textile waste, complicated watches (collaborative ones, too), and much more. Plus, there are pieces done in lockstep with artists and their estates and even a watch you can match to your bag.

JW Anderson Men's Sneaker

JW Anderson's debut sneaker strikes "a balance between the hand of the maker and the technology at the same time, so it's not over-prescribed," he tells Highsnobiety. Yes, these are designer sneakers, but they're chunky without being clunky and good-looking without being gaudy.

Price: $395

IWC Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Edition “AMG”

The latest release in IWC's partnership with automaker Mercedes AMG is this limited-edition chronograph featuring contrasting white subdials, a Grade 5 titanium case and an in-house movement. It might be part of IWC's Pilot's Watch collection, but a carbon fiber dial suggests its automotive theme right away.

Price: TBD

Reception Checkerboard Half-Button Shirt

Reception's 100-percent cotton checkerboard shirt only buttons halfway, rendering it some sort of polo-shirt-pullover hybrid. The spread collar exudes summer energy while the straight hem and relaxed-fit read more "year round."

Price: $348

Trilobe Nuit Fantastique Watch

Young, independent watchmaker Trilobe's second watch presents an elegant take on an alternative time display: The ring at the static dial's periphery rotates to indicate the hours, while the minutes are displayed in an aperture and the seconds on the rotating disc beneath. Only basic time is indicated, but there's twist: the indications move counterclockwise. It comes with a beautifully grained dial texture in three color variations.

Price: ~$10,135

Todd Snyder x Jack Purcell Egret Sneaker

American designer Todd Snyder overhauls the Jack Purcell court shoe, a nod to a Canadian badminton player of the same name. In a corresponding campaign, several celebs and athletes tell audience members "You don't know Jack." It's a clever take on crumbling gender norms, but, by the looks of this iteration, we're not convinced we know the shoe anymore either! There's an all-new upper made from organic cotton, a sole shaped from recycled rubber, cork insoles, a suede tongue and pops of pink throughout.

Price: $100

Bristol Studio Triple Hem Shorts

The hem has been a hot topic recently. Some are convinced that the shorter the better, while our collective adoration for nostalgic outfits — looking at you, vintage NBA uniforms — has drawn some closer to capri-like shorts than ever. However, Bristol Studio does something we haven't seen yet: three hems on one pair of shorts! Each layer is a different color but all come with a woven logo tag. If nothing else, the triple hem affords texture to an otherwise plain pair of mesh bottoms.

Price: $118

Casio G-Shock G-Steel GSTB400 Watch

Yeah, you kind of want a G-Shock to be bold and chunky, but many people will appreciate the brand's slimming efforts for sheer wearability. The new GSTB400 is the slimmest yet in the steel-cased G-Steel line with a thickness of 12.9mm. Of course, it's still tough and packed with G-Shock tech.

Price: $320

Outerknown Second Spin Tee

Sure, soft T-shirts cut from virgin materials may be nice, but ones spun from post-consumer fabrics like recycled cotton can be, too. Outerknown's Second Spin series transforms textile waste into jersey knit tees in five colors — Scout is what you see here.

Price: $48

Shinola Canfield Speedway Automatic Watch

This colorful, racing-inspired chronograph is the most complicated and priciest watch from Detroit-based Shinola yet. Powered by the SW510 automatic chronograph movement, it joins the Canfield Sport collection of chronograph watches otherwise powered by quartz movements. Collectors have already snapped up all the stock at Shinola, so you'll want to be quick and head over to Neiman Marcus to get one.

Price: $2,995

Hermanos Koumori El Turista Shorts

Athletics-inspired yet fit for serving as the bottom half of a suit (as seen in the brand's new campaign), Hermanos Koumori's El Turista shorts feature a phone pocket, an adjustable belted waist and imported buttons from Japan. They're cut from Italian polyester Majotech fabric and assembled by fair-wage workers in Mexico.

Price: $155

Bell & Ross BR 05 Skeleton Nightlum Watch

Bell & Ross's BR 05 collection combines several influences, from its own flight-instrument-inspired DNA to the Gerald Genta integrated-bracelet-sport-watch concept. The result is a very contemporary look, and even more so with a skeletonized dial revealing a skeletonized movement beneath. The newest version joins the brand's Nightlum watches that have a particular emphasis on glow-in-the-dark elements.

Price: $6,900

Norse Projects x Geoff McFetridge Anton Oxford

Why settle for the same old Oxford? Norse Projects' pretty new pink one comes adorned with motifs by LA-based artist Geoff McFetridge. It's the quality you expect from the Copenhagen clothing company with a subtle twist.

Price: $248

Seiko x Master-Piece Solar Watches

Seiko teamed up with Japanese bag-maker Master-Piece on a new collection of solar-powered watches including two limited editions. The line features several dial configurations (each with different color variants) and textures inspired by material used in the bags. For the limited editions, the seconds hand is shaped into the Master-Piece logo.

Price: ~$530+

Noah x Wesselmann Lips Tee

'60s-era American artist Tom Wesselmann's paintings favored realism — often lips, limbs, and, well, other body parts — over the abstract efforts of his counterparts. And now, some 60 years later, a new collection by clothing brand Noah — whose founder just joined J. Crew — features over a dozen items adorned with Wesselmann's works.

Price: $48

Kith x Vans Vault 10th Anniversary Capsule

A collection of, yes, you guessed it, 10 Vans sneakers form Kith's collaborative 1oth anniversary collection. Patterns from past Kith collections adorn each iteration, as well cover the outside of each box. Our pick is the all-over, sort of crazy, geometric paisley print, but you can't go wrong with one of the other nine.

Price: TBD (out May 24th)

