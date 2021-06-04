We Tracked Down the Leather Jackets John Mayer Wore in His New Music Video

John Mayer dropped the first single off his forthcoming Sob Rock album today, and, to no one's surprise, he's wearing grail-worthy Japanese designer goods in it. The song, called "Last Train Home," is a "a slick rock production with an '80s polish, filled with keyboard stabs that remind of Toto, and guitar licks galore," Billboard reports. Mayer's jackets — with their popped collars and unpolished finishes — fit the theme, even though he was once famously opposed to the style. (He's also wearing a period-correct Rolex Daytona 6263, we've determined.)

But where'd he get the jackets? Who makes them? Gear Patrol editor John Zientek and I spent a couple of hours this morning tracking them down. First, we assumed they were Japanese — and maybe vintage. Mayer's affection for both is well-known. But what about the pull tabs? They're ornate but probably not something he did himself. And then there are the white sleeves. My immediate guess was Buco, a defunct Detroit brand revitalized by retailer The Real McCoy's. Someone on Reddit pointed out that John Mayer wore one of the jackets earlier this year — the white-sleeved one — and said they'd attempted to buy it, too. It was Visvim and ran for over $10,000.

At last, it was a Facebook post from Japanese proxy retailer Vintage Concept Store that sealed the deal. The jackets — both the white and black one and the all-black iteration — are Strabler Jackets from Visvim's AW19 catalog. You can buy them both here (the black and white one, aka "Thunders") and here (the all-black one). But be careful before you add both to your cart, they run for about $13,000 each.



