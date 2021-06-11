Netflix Launches an Online Store for Program-Inspired Apparel

Unsurprisingly, Netflix wants more of your money. (As if raising their monthly rate by 13-percent wasn't enough.) In order to compete in the increasingly crowded streaming landscape, with subscriber totals slowing as the US reopens, the pop culture colossus launched an online store with apparel, objects and art inspired by a few of its most popular programs.

Overseen by former Nike Vice President of Product and Merchandising Strategy Josh Simon — who now holds the title of Vice President, Consumer Products, at Netflix — the shop page will be not only a new revenue stream but a hub products with faster turnarounds. Remember when Tiger King took the Internet by storm? Netflix sure missed out, and a shopping page dedicated to a trending show could appear within days instead of months through a licensing deal with retailers like H&M or Sephora — as they've done in the past.

Right now, Netflix has hubs for two shows, Yasuke and Eden, two anime series that launched earlier this year. Labels Hypland and Beams alongside designers Natalie Nguyen and Kristopher Kites created a handful of pieces each, ranging from $82 stonewash hoodies and $45 five-panel caps to $95 cuban link necklaces and a $135 clock.

Forthcoming drops will focus on earlier originals like Lupin (designed with The Louvre) and Stranger Things. Whether they'll be more overtly branded pieces like these or popular looks translated from the show remain to be seen. But, if you're a mega-fan of a particular program, there's probably something here for you. If not, maybe the streaming giant can convince you to order Netflix-branded boxer shorts, which, believe it or not, are on their way, too.

Netflix x BEAMS Eden PJ Tee

Courtesy Eden PJ Tee Beams netflix.shop $55.00 SHOP NOW

Netflix x HYPLAND Yasuke Black Katana Hoodie

Courtesy Yasuke Black Katana Hoodie Hypland netflix.shop $74.00 SHOP NOW

Netflix x BEAMS Eden Cap

Courtesy Eden x Beam Logo Cap Beams netflix.shop $45.00 SHOP NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io