Are there fictional characters more ubiquitous than Snoopy and Woodstock, the shining stars of the comic-strip-turned-pop-culture-goliath Peanuts? (Sorry, Charlie, Linus and Lucy.) They're everywhere. And now they've ventured into the great outdoors via a collaborative clothing and accessories collection with Maine-born outfitter L.L. Bean.

"We are excited to launch this exclusive collection with PEANUTS that features beloved characters exploring the great outdoors," Owen Kelly, head of product creation at L.L.Bean, says in a statement. "What better way to celebrate the joy of nature – and inspire outdoor adventures in young people — than through the eyes of these nostalgic icons."

First of all: exclusive? If I remember correctly there was a Todd Snyder x L.L. Bean x Peanuts collection earlier this year? Was that collection simply a precursor? A way to test the waters before hitting send an a few thousand more orders of the stuff? Either way, this new evolution of the L.L. Bean x Peanuts line comes in at more than half the price of Snyder's — although most of his collection's 20-percent off now — and stretches beyond a few crewneck sweatshirts. Plus, it aims to accommodate the masses: there's youth, men's and women's sizes.

There are 22 styles, each in various colorways and patterns, equaling 47 products in total. Some are as affordable as $14.95, while others reach a whopping... wait for it... $79. It's a limited-edition-level collaboration with standard-issue-style sticker prices. Shop it below.

