16 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

Is it Friday already? You know what that means: unwinding, heading out for some summer activities \u2014 and catching up on the latests style and watch drops! We've got fun releases sure to boost your weekend mood, from a Doxa dive watch in fresh white to the APL sneakers to match it. Pair it with Jeff Goldblum-approved sunglasses, and you'll be just about the slickest dude at the block party. All this, watches for the Olympics, tick-repellent accessories and more cool stuff is below. Caldera + Lab Presented by Caldera + Lab If your skincare routine consists of a bar of soap and some water, then now is the time to upgrade and start seeing results. Caldera + Lab's products, The Clean Slate and The Base Layer, are the perfect places to start showing your face some love. As the name states, The Clean Slate is a pH-balanced cleanser made with gentle and mineral-rich ingredients that can help you take the day off. The Base Layer is a nutrient-dense moisturizer that delivers intense hydration and absorbs fast so you can tackle your day with your best face forward. Plus, with a 360-degree defense against environmental stress, pollution and blue light radiation, this moisturizer has you covered whether you're spending the day adventuring or indoors staring at your screen. Together with Caldera + Lab's award-winning serum, The Good , these products are the perfect way to upgrade your summer skincare. Price: $37+ SHOP NOW Doxa Sub 200 Whitepearl Watch Known for its specific pallet of named dial colors, Doxa has now introduced a new one: Whitepearl. It comes on the brand's entry-level diver, the Sub 200, and it offers not only a fresh summer-ready style but guaranteed optimal legibility for when you're actually diving. Price : $990 SHOP NOW Freemans Sporting Club x Amanda de Beaufort Botanical Natural Dyed T-Shirt NYC-based brand Freemans Sporting Club tapped independent NJ dye expert Amanda de Beaufort for a new line of naturally-dyed T-shirts. This iteration, called Rosemary & Iron, was colored using "solutions made from plants she forages in nature, or everyday kitchen scraps, and minerals." Imperfect yet ideal for the environment, each looks different from the last. Price: $70 SHOP NOW TAG Heuer Connected Super Mario Smartwatch Housed in the watchmaker's Carrera-style case, the bezel features familiar motifs like mushrooms and stars, and Google's Wear OS provides custom-designed watch faces and animations. As you reach your fitness goals, you unlock more Super Mario-themed features. Price : $2,150 SHOP NOW 3sixteen Vacation Shirt Based off a '60s-era pin that 3sixteen owners found, the brand's Vacation Shirt is an all-over, leisurely option with vintage flair. It's cut from a blend of 55-percent linen and 45-percent cotton, woven in India and finished with coconut shell buttons. Plus, a portion of every purchase goes to Everytown. Price: $198 SHOP NOW Nixon The Heat: Team Edition Watch With a warm and summery colorway, Nixon's new watch was made to be gifted to athletes and others for the Tokyo Olympics, and only 500 examples were made. The remaining models are available for purchase by the public on the brand's website. Price : $200 SHOP NOW APL Streamline Sneakers The comfortability of APL's new Streamline sneaker references an order of souffl\u00e9 pancakes the brand's founders stopped for while on a walk in Tokyo. (They're that soft.) Two new material innovations, AeroLux and APL FutureFoam , drastically reduce the shoe's weight and a forward-leaning shank plate encourages momentum. It's a high-performance running sneaker that looks good, and guarantees comfort even if you're just going for a stroll. Price: $300 SHOP NOW Tissot Seastar Professional 2000 Watch In typical Tissot fashion, the brand's latest dive watch offers some impressive bang for buck. With 600m of water resistance, a ceramic bezel, a helium escape valve and a Swiss automatic movement, this is a serious diver with a not-t00-serious price tag. At 46mm, though, you'll need serious wrists to wield this new Professional model (check out the full collection for other sizes and options). Price : $1,025 SHOP NOW Rimowa Essential Cabin Carry-On Suitcase What better way to welcome a return to routine travel than with an upgraded carry-on? Rimowa's new online-only Essential option comes in a new translucent hue, Lime Yellow. It's a bold green with black accents, TSA-approved locks, flex dividers, and a telescopic handle. Price: $820 SHOP NOW Timex Q Timex Reissue Two-Tone Watches The Q Timex series celebrates the once-unfashionable-but-now-resurgent world of quartz watches, and the brand is doubling down on the '70s-'80s style by adding these quite groovy new two-tone models. Available soon, they're so good-looking they might even win over the two-tone haters. Price : $190 SHOP NOW Jacques Marie Mage x Jeff Goldblum Jeff Shadow 2 Jeff Goldblum and Jacques Marie Mage's collaborative sunglasses sold out fast. (There were just 500 pairs.) Black from the front but made from clear acetate and precious gold metal wiring on the sides, they're a striking set of frames that prove thinner \u2014 they say tailored \u2014 than most. They're an ode to Goldblum's style, but also quite the flex from JMM. Price: $650 SOLD OUT Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra Gold Tokyo 2020 Watch If you win a gold medal at the Olympics, you should go ahead and get yourself a gold watch . As the Olympic Games' official timekeeper since 1932, Omega has a pretty good excuse to make limited edition watches each time the event rolls around. There'll be multiple such releases, of which the new gold version of the Aqua Terra is the latest. There are other versions available as well, including one in steel for less than half the price. Price : $18,500 SHOP NOW Richer Poorer Terry Trouser I've professed my love for Richer Poorer's sweats before \u2014 especially their tailored Terry ones. They're finished with front-facing piping, rolled hems, a drawstring waist and slant pockets. They're pretty much trousers. But, they offer the comfortability of your best sweatpants \u2014 an ideal balance of both worlds. Price: $82 SHOP NOW A. Lange & S\u00f6hne Cabaret Tourbillon Handwerkskunst Watch At the pinnacle of high-end German watchmaker A. Lange & S\u00f6hne's catalog are its complicated, hand-made and fun-to-try-to-pronounce Handwerkskunst watches. The newest is limited to only 30 examples, is full of typically rare and exotic crafts and techniques, from its decoration through its horological features. Price : On request LEARN MORE 18 East x Insect Shield Tick-Repellent Accessories A collab between streetwear brand 18 East and insect-repellant clothing company Insect Shield, these accessories \u2014 socks and a hat \u2014 defend the wearer against bugs. More specifically, they deter ticks. Both are treated with Permethrin, a chemical capable of killing or clearing ticks on contact. They're a serious upgrade on technical gear capable of the same functions. Price: TBD SHOP NOW Casio G-Shock GM5600SN-1 Watch The rainbow IP (ion plating) finish has been seen on a few G-Shock iterations in the past but this is perhaps the most affordable yet. Even better, it looks great on the classic 5600 series' steel bezel and is just another example of how G-Shock has recently stepped up its game in offering different and interesting materials and finishes. Price : $260 SHOP NOW Bell & Ross BR 03-94 Patrouille de France Watch French watchmaker Bell & Ross's latest partnership \u2014 on in which the brand worked with pilots of the French Air and Space Force to create a special edition chronograph \u2014 leverages multiple brand strengths. It comes in B&R's signature square case and feels right at home in a catalog underpinned by aviation themes. Price : $6,400 SHOP NOW