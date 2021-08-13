14 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

This week's roundup of new releases is a haunting tale about horology and haute couture. Kidding! But, it is Friday the 13th. (Spooky.) Below, you can shop everything from JJJJound sneakers and jazz pants to a CasiOak and an aviation watch. There's lots to see — start scrolling.

MVMT Blacktop 8 Year Anniversary Edition Watch

MVMT has come a very long way in its eight short years of existence. Round numbers might be more common for watch brand anniversaries, but this one is kind of justified by a cool design. You might simply see it as an interesting take on something like a "panda dial" motif, highlighting the chronograph subdials, but it in fact is based on a billiards 8 ball — and nearly the same diameter at a bold 47mm.

Price: $250

Helm Boots The Whalen

The Whalen represents Helm Boots' first chukka with a natural crepe sole. As expected, these are comfortable. They're made from a Rusan suede upper, Helm's signature white midsole, a leather lining, and the aforementioned crepe outsole.

Price: $250

Hodinkee Logan Perlon Straps

Perlon is the king of cool, breathable summer straps. Hodinkee knows it and so does their editor Logan Baker for whom this newest strap is named in the amusing tradition of making straps in its employees' names. It'll be of the high quality Hodinkee straps are known for, comes in ten solid colors and is affordable as any Perlon should be.

Price: $20

Book Works x Gramicci Rhythm Pants

Jazz hands pants! NYC brand Book Works collaborated with Gramicci on this pair of cotton twill bottoms covered in lines of music. They're designed in the style of the "the original 1982 Gramicci fit," feature an integrated belt and buckle and a gusseted crotch for full mobility.

Price: $110

Raven Airfield Watch

Microbrand OG Raven's latest watch brings a generally military feel with its aviation-inspired tool watch called the Airfield. With three dial variations and choices of three-hand only or day/date window variations, it features an automatic Seiko movement and a nice size at 40mm. It's available now for pre-order at $100 off the final price of $700.

Price: $600

Gramparents Logo Hat

Available for pre-order now, Gramparents' fittingly plain cotton twill cap comes with their logo typed out across the front of it. The Instagram account, run by Kyle Kivijarvi, spotlights stylish seniors. Hence the name: the merging of Instagram and grandparents.

Price: $50

Tutima M2 Seven Seas S Watches

German brand Tutima's M2 is one of the most distinctive and coolest chronograph tool watches around, and the brand has built multiple collections around it. In its three-hand dive watch form as the M2 Seven Seas, it's nominally smaller (by 2mm) and more wearable at 44mm, and new versions introduce strikingly colorful dials with a smoked execution. Pretty cool, if you ask us.

Price: $1,900+

Velva Sheen x Schott Freedom Sweatshirt

Cut and sewn in L.A. on antique machines, this sweatshirt by Velva Sheen and Schott references vintage American sportswear. More specifically, it derives its name, Freedom, from a type sleeve design from the 1940s, the Freedom sleeve. (It offered better range of motion.) Pigment-dyed in four colors, each with its own unique fading, this iteration is softer, arguably older looking, than others by both brands, and features flatlock seams.

Price: $125

Marloe Solent Watches

Scottish watch company Marloe caught our eye with an affordable, automatic Morar dive watch, and the nautical theme continues with their latest release the Solent. The concept is based on sailing and each of the two variants features cool yellow highlights set against either black or white dials. They're powered by the solid Miyota 9039 automatic movements and measure 42mm wide.

Price: $420

Nike ACG Trail Shorts

Nike ACG's all-over printed Trail Shorts are made from a mix of 100-percent recycled polyester and nylon fibers. The brand says the design references rocks from Hawaii, and from afar it passes for fashionable camo. Water-repellent and stretchy, take these for a spin in the splendor of a forest or splash around under a waterfall. I don't know. Do outdoorsy stuff.

Price: $55

Casio G-Shock GA-2100 Watches

The "CasiOak" ('cause it's a G-Shock with an octagonal bezel like the iconic Royal Oak) is one of the hottest watches of the last couple years. Variations of it have continued to flow and often sell out, and the latest (according to G-Central) are three solid colorways of sandy tan, all white with a black dial and a purple one with an unfortunately legibility-impaired black-on-black dial and hands.

Price: $99

Rothy's RS01 Sneaker

Rothy's new RS01 sneakers comprise an upper knit from plastic bottles, a partially bio-based liner, and a gum sole. They're sustainable but also durable and machine washable. Available in three colors, Crimson (red), Hudson (blue) and Hunter (green), they can be worn with or without socks. (The heel tab deters blisters.)

Price: $175

Mondaine EVO2 Automatic Watch

What could be more Swiss than the design of the clocks found in the nation's train stations in wristwatch form and powered by a Swiss automatic movement. Mondaine has long made a range of these Official Swiss Railways watches, but the automatic version has now received refinements to its case in a new version that maintains the iconic Bauhaus dial that design fans are sure to love.

Price: $720

JJJJound Vans SK8-Mid

Elusive designer Justin Saunders (aka JJJJound) has collaborated with Dr. Martens, New Balance, Reebok and now Vans, too. His trio of SK8-Mids come in black, brown, and green, but all are bound to sell out instantly. Best of luck buying a pair. You're probably better off monitoring resale prices on sites like StockX until you find something at least close to retail. That's the reality.

Price: $150

