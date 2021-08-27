16 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

It's an end-of-summer Friday, but before you head out for a beer in the early-evening sun, we've got some style and watch inspiration for you. It's still hot AF outside, but cooler weather ahead is on the brain, with the likes of a sleek sherpa liner jacket or a technical bucket here to keep you warm. In watches, Seiko's been hitting it out of the park this week, and collabs have led to more stunning releases. You'll find all this, suede Birkenstock clogs from Stüssy, a new metal-bezel "CasiOak" watches and more in the roundup below.

Marathon X J.Crew Pilot's Navigator Watch

Military outfitter and watchmaker Marathon Watch Company has teamed up with global apparel powerhouse J.Crew on a limited-edition collab version of its Pilot's Navigator watch. It's going to be a serious piece of gear built to survive active duty, all while simultaneously sporting J.Crew's signature sartorial style to match your polo shirt. Equipped with a quartz movement, it's reasonably affordable, too.

Price: $380

Aimé Leon Dore Fleece Liner Jacket

After a stoking the hype for a few weeks, Aimé Leon Dore's FW21 collection is finally here. Filled with crewneck sweatshirts, New Era collabs, knit sweaters, and socks, the drop boasts plenty of outerwear, too — obviously. This Fleece Liner Jacket caught my eye. It's more structured than most other entries to the categories and the pockets are a nice touch.

Price: TBD (Out 8/27 at 11 AM EST)

Christoper Ward C60 #Tide Watch

Partnering with a company using reclaimed ocean plastic to create watch straps and more, British watchmaker Christopher Ward has introduced a dive watch to highlight its collection of sustainable straps made from the material. Housed within the brand's C60 collection, it features a cool wave-pattern on its semi-transparent dial with plenty of lume and, of course, an ocean plastic strap.

Price: $1,095

Blackstock and Weber Mule

Available first at Kith Soho, loafer brand Blackstock and Weber is dropping... wait for it... a mule! It looks like a loafer with the heel bent down, but trust they're more comfortable than that sounds. The style's gained traction by latching itself to streetwear, and it shows no sign of fading.

Price: $345

Seiko Prospex Seigaiha Watches

Seiko has bombarded us with awesome watch releases this week, like this killer trio of green Grand Seiko dress watches. On the sportier side are two new high-end automatic dive watches in the Prospex collection that the brand together calls "Seigaiha" in reference to the familiar Japanese wave pattern that features on both dials, one in blue and the other in a burgundy red.

Price: $3,200+

Knickerbocker x Good Art Hlywd The 10-Gallon Hat

Sure, sure, sure. I hear you. What's an incense holder have to do with style? Well, this one was made by jeweler Good Art Hlywd in a limited number — just 25, to be exact. They're available via Knickerbocker, whether to hold an incense stick or to cradle your cigarette (or joint).

Price: $1,625

Grand Seiko Heritage Watches

Grand Seiko's announcements this week also included a pair of watches in its Heritage collection with dials inspired by wood grain. The SLGA008 model has an 18k rose gold case and a Spring Drive movement, while the reference SLGH007 is in platinum with a hi-beat automatic movement. Each is limited to 140 examples.

Price: $49,000 (SLGA008); $59,000 (SLGH007)

Stüssy x Birkenstock 1774 Boston Clogs

Stüssy and Birkenstock are back with another collaboration. This time it comprises three different Boston clogs: pink ones, white ones, and these rich brown guys. Get them for the cooler weather ahead.

Price: $170

Casio G-Shock GM2100 Watches

G-Shock's GA2100 series is a bona fide phenomenon, regularly selling out and earning the nickname "CasiOak" thanks to its octagonal bezel that's reminiscent of the famous Royal Oak. Now it joins other popular series with the honor of a metal bezel in the GM2100 (with an "M" for metal) series. It comes in several colorways already — most of which are already sold out — and you can bet more will follow.

Price: $200-$220

Gramicci x Brain Dead Bucket Hat

Gramicci and Brain Dead's collaborative bucket hat features a mix of colors, and the duo's redesigned text logo on the brim. It's made from 100-percent cotton and is available in one size.

Price: $60

Montblanc 1858 Geosphere UltraBlack

Montblanc released a collection of products with a dark theme it's calling UltraBlack. It includes a pen, headphones, bags and a mean-looking version of its 1858 Geosphere GMT/worldtime watch. Thankfully, they didn't go the "blackout" route, and rather seem to have maintained contrast and legibility. Only 858 examples will be produced.

Price: $6,900

MoMA Team Champion Sweatshirt

Yes, a Champion hoodie hangs in The MoMA's permanent collection. You can't leave with the original when you visit, but you can grab a MoMA Team sweatshirt by Champion from the MoMA Design Store instead. The institution recently redesigned the collection in all-new colors.

Price: $75

Habring2 x Massena Lab Erwin Lab 03 Watch

The first watch to be officially chronometer certified by HSNY's exciting new program is a collaboration produced by Habring2 with design input from Massena Lab. Inside is one of the best-value, in-house movements you'll find, produced in Austria and featuring a "dead seconds" complication in which the seconds hand jumps like in a quartz watch, despite being entirely mechanical. The beautiful guilloche dial is produced in Los Angeles by independent watchmaker J.N. Shapiro.

Price: $9,495

Woolrich British Millerain Waxed Camo Overshirt

Woolrich's Waxed Camo Overshirt blends the both of best worlds. Which ones, you ask? Well, shirts and jackets, of course. It's cut from waxed cotton, is both wind- and water-resistant, and fully padded for protection from even the coldest weather — while being relatively light.

Price: $475

Nivada Antarctic Spider Watch

Not for arachnophobes, Nivada is bringing back the Antarctic Spider watch. It's not inspired by Antarctic sea spiders, but rather lives in the brand's Antarctic collection of dress-style but adventure-themed watches. It gets its name from the radial lines on its silver sunburst dial in combination with all vertically oriented indices — which may, at a glance, look like an arachnid clinging to your wrist. It features a Swiss automatic movement and will be available for preorder soon.

Price: $726

Rowing Blazers University Stripe Oxford Cloth Button-Down Shirt

Rowing Blazers founder Jack Carlson cherishes the classics. He recalls his favorite Oxford Cloth Shirts, saying "Those were Brooks Brothers Oxford shirts, back when Brooks Brothers shirts used to be made in America and the collar was perfect. I don't see anyone doing this well now, so I decided we had to." He set an ambitious goal of launch made-in-USA, made-to-order shirting by the end of the summer. And he did it. Rowing Blazers boasts 19 different shirts you can customize to your liking.

Price: $175

