13 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

Shorts weather is almost over, and we're more than ready for some long pants and comfy coats. This week we've got a worker jacket from Globe, baggy jeans from Checks and even a parka for the colder weather ahead. In horological news, some big brands like TAG Heuer, Zenith and IWC announced killer new watches, with interesting releases from smaller brands as well. You'll find all that, Nike and New Balance sneaker drops, some compelling chronographs and more cool stuff below.



IWC Pilot's Watch Chronograph Navy Pilots Edition Watches

Courtesy

Though IWC has a program that collaborates with US military units on watches exclusively for service members, three new watches mark the first time models in the program are available to the general public. They're in the brand's Pilot's Watch Chronograph collection and feature US Navy squadron patches for the "Royal Maces," "Tophatters" and "Blue Angels," respectively. Each watch has a hulking 44.5mm ceramic case and IWC in-house automatic chronograph movement inside.

Price: $10,900

SHOP NOW

Goldwin Gore-Tex Down Jacket

Courtesy

Goldwin's newest season of outerwear includes coats for skiing and for, well, city settings. A part of Goldwin's lifestyle line, this Gore-Tex Down Jacket proves far slimmer than others because the down is concentrated at the back center and around the neck, thus trapping heat without making you look like one big bubble.

Price: $780

SHOP NOW



Oris Aquis Date Upcycle Watch

Courtesy

Watch dials have been made out of all kinds of crazy materials, often with unusual-looking results. Oris's latest watch, for example, uses recycled PET plastic. Part of a trend using ocean plastic in everything from watch straps to entire cases, the dial takes its colorful look from a part of the recycling process that results in random patterns, no two of which will be the same. Considering the source of the plastic, it's fitting that this dial is part of the brand's Aquis dive watch, available in 41.5mm or 36.5mm versions.

Price: $2,300

SHOP NOW

TOPO Designs Dirt Pants

Courtesy

These are by no means new, but they're finally back in stock — and in new colors! This plain black is one of them, and it makes these organic cotton trousers a bit more street-savvy.

Price: $98

SHOP NOW



Farer Segrave Monopusher Chronograph Watch

Courtesy

With its usual flare for color and design, British watchmaker Farer has presented its take on a somewhat obscure type of chronograph. Not only does it use just one pusher (rather than two) to start, stop and reset the stopwatch function, but it recalls vintage "Big Eye" chronographs that feature a quirky, asymmetric look with one subdial larger than the other — here further emphasized by a contrasting color.

Price: $1,995

SHOP NOW

Levi's x New Balance 990v3

Courtesy

Feel like you've seen a collab from these two before? Well, you'd be correct. They've done a bunch. But these, I might argue, are the best yet. These Indigo-colored, made-in-the-USA 990v3s are pretty sweet, even if they're made from shrink-to-fit jeans.

Price: $220

SHOP NOW

Semper & Adhuc Immédiate Transatlantique Watch

Courtesy

French boutique watchmaker Semper & Adhuc teamed up with the American (hence "Transatlantique") watch website Beyond the Dial to create a collaborative watch. It features the brand's visual DNA and a Swiss-developed, American-assembled vintage movement by Bulova, and will be limited to only 20 numbered examples and be available to order on September 14.

Price: ~$2,465

SHOP NOW

Social Status x Nike Free Lunch Dunks "Chocolate Milk"

Courtesy

There's an incredible backstory embedded in Social Status x Nike's Free Lunch Dunks, a design by Whitaker Group owner James Whitner. Plus, there's a cinematic short to accompany the launch. Plus (plus), this is an all-new Nike silhouette, a rarity for retailer collaborations.

Price: $130

SHOP NOW



TAG Heuer Aquaracer Professional 300 Night Diver Watch

Courtesy

The unexpected look of a black DLC-coated dive watch is kind of striking on its own, but there's even more to this new TAG Heuer Aquaracer: Rather than hands and indices that glow in the dark for low-light readability, here they're painted black to contrast against the dial which will itself glow bright green.

Price: $3,350

SHOP NOW

Checks Downtown Orange Tab Jeans

Courtesy

Checks Downtown's cheeky homage to Levi's original Orange Tab line, the Orange Tab Jeans, are relaxed-fit bottoms with a bright orange leather patch and a monogrammed embroidery on the back pocket.

Price: $189

SHOP NOW

Zenith Chronomaster Original Boutique Edition Watch

Courtesy

We love just about every new version of Zenith's vintage-inspired Chronomaster that's come out since its (re-)introduction in 2019, and this new model in blue is no exception. It's based on the reference A386 watch from 1969 but, as with other modern variations, is a riff on the original design offering something new and contemporary.

Price: $9,000

SHOP NOW

Globe Dion Agius Worker Jacket

Courtesy

Globe's Worker Jacket balances form and function. It's plenty capable of braving cold weather while still being good-looking. It's also got a classic look to it while offering pockets for all of the newest tech. Plus, it's made from a mix of organic cotton and recycled polyester.

Price: $134.95

SHOP NOW

Viberg Terre Calf Suede Slipper

Courtesy

I'm crazy about loafers. I mean, look at all of the options nowadays! But, I'll admit my obsession is leading me to other, loafer-like iterations. See: these slippers. Viberg's suede slippers are hard-bottomed and nearly loafers. But they look so much softer.

Price: $560

SHOP NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io