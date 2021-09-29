Today's Top Stories
1
Dalal Elsheikh on Autonomous Car UX and Mobility
2
This Watch Will Pair with Your Entire Wardrobe
3
You Can Order Our Beer Online in Over 30 States
4
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
5
Crush Your Fitness Goals with These Recovery Tight

Stop Freaking Out About Daniel Craig's Suit

It's pink. It's velvet. It's suave as hell. Why's it making people panic?

"no time to die" world premiere red carpet arrivals
Samir HusseinGetty Images

The suit Daniel Craig wore to the premiere of his final James Bond film, No Time to Die, reignited conversations about masculinity, color, and costuming I thought we'd long left behind, because masculinity isn't rigid but rather fluid — especially when it comes to self-expression, self-awareness, sexuality, emotion, and the way men engage with the rest of the world. So why did a pink suit — custom-made from 15-ounce pink cotton velvet by London's Anderson & Sheppard's Bespoke Shop and Haberdashery — make so many men panic? You know Craig's just an actor, right? You know James Bond's not real, just some superhero-esque exaggeration of a man... right?

Related Stories
The 10 Best Suits for Men Under $1,000
Why Suits Have a Random Buttonhole on the Lapel

"Stripping James Bond, our most masculine icon, of his black tux and instead going for a suit jacket in a colour historically associated with femininity is an act of subversion, but also sabotage," The Guardian's Deputy Fashion Editor, Priya Elan, wrote in response.

Professional pissant, Piers Morgan, tweeted, "James Bond would never wear a garish pink suede dinner jacket. You’re supposed to be a steely-eyed assassin with exemplary sartorial taste, Mr Craig…. not an Austin Powers tribute act."

"Craig’s choice of a double-breasted jacket instead of a single breasted would have been enough to signal a stylistic departure from Bond’s approach to formal attire. The shocking-pink tailoring makes it patently clear that he no longer wants to be seen as James Bond," Professor Andrew Groves, Director of the University of Westminster’s Menswear Archive, told Elan.

All of this over a suit? These talking points steer clear of the obvious truth: times have changed. The titular example of "exemplary sartorial taste" according to those quoted above is a movie character rooted in the mid-1960s — one that predates the Civil Rights Act for Christ's sake. In the same way fans of Ian Fleming's model might not like the movies, those that know James Bond as a suave, lady-stealing, pistol-shooting, arm-breaking silent sex god might not like 007 as an emotional, vulnerable and essentially-retired spy living off-the-grid in the Caribbean. To each their own.

But, if it were me, I'd make the 21st century Bond a tropical-drink-with-an-umbrella sipper. And he'd only wear pink. And for Craig's sake, I hope there's a nice long vacation waiting for him on the other side of the theatrical release. (Cocktail with tiny umbrella included.) I'm sure plenty of critics — who probably share the same stale takes on what men should or should not show, do, wear or say — will love his emotional exit.

Related Story
Check Out the Best Jacket from 'No Time to Die'
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Jeep's New Grand Cherokee Is Here at Last
Is Rolex Finally Making a Watch in Titanium?
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Best Cars for Installing Child Car Seats
The Next Toyota 4Runner: What You Need to Know
Honda's New Civic Si Could Be Here by November
Our Favorite Watches from Only Watch 2021
Chevy's Final Camaro Could Be Here in 2 Years
The Best Tote Bags for Fall 2021: 8 You Need Now
Rolls-Royce May Have a Big Change Coming This Week
This Off-Road Truck Camper Is Ready for Anything