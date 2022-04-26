The latest Bat Movie™ features the classic DC Comics hero fighting a familiar, frustrated villain named The Riddler (Paul Dano). In between Batman, aka Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson), and the antic assassin's battles, the film, simply titled The Batman — out now on HBO Max — commentates on crime, corruption and social class, but also begs the question: Why Bruce Wayne hasn't just given away his fortune instead of wandering around the city beating up bad guys?

That's a simple synopsis; not an editorialized review exploding with spoilers. And there won't be any going forward. Seriously. This story is less about the movie's substance, or even quality, although it's quite good, and more about one particular part of The Riddler's disguise. Out of it, he looks like an everyday guy — the Uniqlo-wearing friend you trust to fix your computer or teach you how to change the file format of a photo you just downloaded. In it, he's horrifying, a leather-faced brute with a brain capable of communicating in puzzles exclusively (hence the name).

And although his disguise is something I'd rather no one replicate in real life, the frames he wears overtop his mask actually looked pretty nice. They were fairly easy to identify, too. They're New York City- (aka Gotham-) based Moscot's Lemtosh-TT frames in the crystal and gold colorway. You can tell because of the diamond-shaped rivets on the front of the frames, as well as the gold metal running through the clear Italian acetate.

They're a luxe choice for The Riddler, and, honestly, I'm impressed they stayed on, and clear, considering the mask was made of leather and covered his ears and anytime I, also a glasses wearer, put on a mask for more than five minutes my glasses fog up. All critiques aside, it's solid costuming from the team behind this flick, to pick a pair of frames from Gotham's most famous, family-owned eyewear brand.

Courtesy Moscot Lemtosh-TT Moscot $380.00 SHOP NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io