Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Online
2
Ryan Pyle on Fine Watches and His Deep Curiosity
3
Last Day to Enter: Win Over $2,000 Worth of Gear
4
Shop the AETHER Summer Warehouse Sale Today
5
A Day in Southern California With Fox Racing

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Monos' New Metro Duffel Makes It Easier to Maneuver Your Luggage

Designed to complement the brand's suitcases, the duffel is the same width as the suitcase, and it has a trolley sleeve to secure it your telescopic handle.

By Evan Malachosky
monos
Monos

Frequent (and semi-frequent) travelers know that there's a fine line between intelligent packing and overpacking. When you've packed well, you have everything you need (and then some) with room to spare. When you've overpacked, you only end up wearing half of what you brought and you can't even squeeze a souvenir inside for your friends and family back home. After plenty of testing, though, I've determined the best way to perfect the packing formula is to consistently travel with the same two bags: a personal item and a carry-on (unless a longer trip requires bigger luggage).

That being said, using mismatched bags — carrying a personal item that doesn't complement your carry-on — can cause plenty of headaches. If your personal item is the backpack you've owned since college, it surely doesn't have a trolley sleeve, and it probably can't stand on its own on top of your suitcase. There also probably isn't enough room for all of the items you don't want jostling around inside your suitcase: your laptop, headphones, chargers and other (delicate) technology.

monos
The new Monos Metro Duffel comes in seven colors, Carbon Black, Dover Grey, Ivory, Juniper Green, Mahogany, Oxford Blue and Saddle Tan.
Monos

That's why if you have a Monos suitcase, for example, which we previously determined were better bags than Away's, you should get a bag from Monos to go with it. And now you can. Monos's revamped Metro Collection features a backpack and a duffel specifically designed go with the brand's Carry-On and Check-In suitcases.

Both of the bags, which are partially made from repurposed PET (and 100 percent vegan), boast plenty of internal storage solutions, but it's the duffel that proves most useful. It's big enough to fit a few rolled up garments, a 15 inch laptop, a water bottle and other tech, like an iPad and a camera. (How about a disposable one?) It's small enough, however, to fit perfectly atop the suitcase's lid, slipped over the handle using its convertible trolley sleeve. When carried separately, the sleeve can be zipped shut and used as a pocket.

monos
The trolley sleeve can be used as a pocket if you zipper the bottom opening shut.
Monos

You can also carry the bag with or without its external pockets, the Metro Classic or Folio Kit, depending on how much it is you need to tow. They both can be attached using the brand's QuickSnap system, a modular section on the exterior of the bag that connects to other kits using magnets.

Altogether, it's a tidy system that perfectly complements the brand's suitcases, which were tidy to begin with. As seen above, they work well together and make getting from Gate A to Gate D or your front door to your Uber, well, easier, because when your backpack spills out over the corner of your suitcase, it can make it difficult to drive.

Courtesy
IVORY
Metro Duffel
monos.com
$225.00
SHOP NOW
Courtesy
Saddle Tan
Metro Duffel
monos.com
$225.00
SHOP NOW
Related Stories
Why an AirTag Is a Lifesaver on Long Trips
Away vs Monos: Which Carry-On Wins?
How to Pack a Suitcase
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Bags & Luggage
Why an AirTag Is a Lifesaver on Long Trips
Style Experts Agree: This Is the Best Tote Bag
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
These Nylon Backpacks Are the Perfect Size
The Best Backpacks for College Students
The 10 Best Bags and Totes to Take to the Beach
This Is the Most Nimble Checked Bag You Can Buy
Yes, It's True. Mystery Ranch Made Bags for Dior
The Best Backpacks to Carry in 2022
Away’s New Collection Is for Adventure Travelers
13 Crossbody Bags for Men