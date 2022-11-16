Founded in 1974, Osprey champions a relentless spirit towards innovation and quality\u2014values established by founder Mike Pfotenhauer back when he stitched together his first backpack at the age of 16. Utilizing sustainable materials and minimalist design, Osprey's new waterproof bags carry that spirit of innovation and ambition to new levels \u2013 and into new environments. The expedition-worthy Transporter Waterproof and adventurous Arcane Waterproof lineups are purpose-built to guard your gear from the elements with hardy, stylish protection. Osprey Arcane\u2122 Roll Top Waterproof 18 This IXP4-rated waterproof pack utilizes sustainable fabrics to improve upon the time-tested roll-top form factor, delivering simplicity without sacrificing the non-negotiables. Its roll top secures via metal hook or magnetic closures, and the 18L main compartment features an internal laptop sleeve. Perfect for commuting to work, the gym or a weekend on the water. Price: $220 SHOP NOW Osprey Arcane\u2122 Waterproof Duffel 40 Behold, an everyday duffel so sturdy and effective you'll want to crawl inside when it rains. Both travelers and everyday commuters will find endless utility in this IXP6-rated bag, which boasts 40 liters of internal space and a host of clever and convenient features, like multiple lash points and breathable, stowable backpack straps. Constructed from bluesign\u00ae approved recycled nylon coated with PFAS-free DWR TPU for extra weather protection, this duffel will tote all your gear in safety without weighing down your conscience. Price: $230 SHOP NOW Transporter Waterproof 18 Extreme IPX6 waterproofing and stylish engineering intersect to form this super-capable, minimalist pack so you can confidently carry anything from everyday essentials to delicate tech. Made with 100 percent recycled main body materials, the roll-top bag is supplemented by Osprey's AirScape back panel for maximum comfort and stability while on the go. Price: $130 SHOP NOW