With Its Latest Collection, Adidas Golf Brings Fleece to the Fairways

We've all heard this cliche in menswear: "From the boardroom to the bar." The phrase promises that the garment in question will look right at home, at work and in the after hours. The problem is, this usually isn't the case. Head to the local pub after work and you can spot the guy in a stretchy, button-up "commuter" shirt from a mile away, imbibing in his preferred dank IPA. The same goes for the golfer.

Once the round is over, the spiked golf shoes are usually discarded in favor of tan-bearing flip flops, yet the tucked-in polo and webbed belt give him away (though the flip flops say enough by themselves). Thankfully, in part to a renewed enthusiasm for the game of golf in the past couple of years, golf apparel has had to evolve. From PGA stalwarts to youthful newcomers, today's golfer demands gear that really does look as good on the course as it does after the final putt.

Fleece was long been considered too informal for the fairways. Not anymore. Jenna Saint Martin

Much to our surprise, Adidas, which is first and foremost a sportswear brand, has developed a lineup for the Fall/Winter 2022 season that is delightfully fashion-forward. Don't take that to mean it isn't refined for the course, because it is. It excels from tee to green, but is also stylish and toned-down, resulting in some golfwear we'd be happy to wear off the course. How did Adidas Golf do it? By building around fleece.

The collection is highlighted by the Texture-Print Crewneck Sweatshirt, a polar fleece that comes in two subtle, earth-toned camo colorways guaranteed to become part of your on- and off-course rotation. It's got a DWR (durable water-repellent) finish that staves off mist and light rain, which isn't something we'd expect from a lightweight fleece crew. Adidas has also shown its commitment to sustainability by crafting the sweatshirt from 100 percent recycled materials, which eases the burden the fleece has on the environment. In fact, most of the collection is made from a majority, if not 100 percent, recycled materials.

The Fleece Chore Coat (right) works on and off the greens. Jenna Saint Martin

Another standout is the fleece Chore Coat, an unlikely silhouette that actually thrives on the golf course thanks to its versatile fit and helpful pocketing. It's easy to throw on for the first few holes and peel off once things start to thaw out a bit, making it a must-have for fall, winter and spring rounds. Within the latest collection, you'll also find cozy fleece-lined pants, a quarter-zip fleece anorak and a padded jacket made from recycled content. These items, along with the entire fall/winter lineup, are exceptional layering pieces you'll be reaching for until summer.

We had the chance to test the gear first-hand in Whistler, BC, and we can attest: the gear delivers on its promises. From brisk morning tee times to drizzle-laden finales, we had no problem staving off the Canadian elements. In addition to the apparel we tested, we got to kick around in the latest Codechaos 22 Spikeless Golf Shoes. Thanks to a Twist Grip outsole and Adidas Boost midsole, the Codechaos proved to be sure-footed and comfortable on the dewy turf — we easily could have worn them for 36 holes (or more) with no issues.

At the end of the day, when you couple the advanced tech you expect from the sportswear legends with a steady helping of menswear influence, the top-to-bottom Adidas kit is one worth checking out, even if you're just deciding what to wear to the 19th hole.

