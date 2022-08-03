Today's Top Stories
Hitting the Links Soon? You Need Some Fresh Golf Clothes

Look good, play good.

By Will Porter
mr p golf
Mr Porter

As one of the few inherently socially distant activities, golf has seen a bit of a boom during the pandemic. Starting in June 2020, courses across the country saw a huge surge in rounds played. According to the National Golf Foundation, golf courses across the country saw a 22.8 percent increase in rounds played through the first six months of 2021 when compared to 2020. That is a lot of golf.

When it comes to hitting the links, it is almost just as fun to dress for the occasion as it is to actually play 18 holes. Golf clothes have traditionally been defined by the ill-fitting polos and baggy pleated khakis of the 80s and 90s, but the past decade or so has seen a recommitment to the sartorial side of the game. (Rickie Fowler's head-to-toe orange outfit notwithstanding.) While we haven't returned to the knee-high knickers of the early 20th century, we are seeing brands choose to work with a combination of traditional and technical, leaving you with a bunch of excellent options to choose from. Hell, even buying gifts for your golf-playing friends is easier now thanks to the sheer multitude of brands doing big things.

With that in mind, we decided to round up some pieces from our favorite brands that can get you fitted from head to toe and everywhere between. Next time you head to the course, whether it's your local muni or the country club, do it with style.

G/FORE
gfore golf
G/FORE

If you like performance apparel and shoes that still nod to heritage sportswear, G/FORE is a brand worth checking out. From cleated golf shoes to outerwear and shorts, G/FORE will give you the edge you need on the course. You'll be shaving strokes off your card in no time.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Pick
G/Drive Golf Shoe
$250 AT G/FORE

These shoes from G/FORE bring modern touches and flair to the links, thanks to a clever dial system, fully waterproof design and sure-footed traction.

Bonobos Golf
golf guy
Bonobos

The brand that made it possible for every guy to have a wardrobe full of clothes that actually fit and look good, Bonobos has dove headfirst into golf, bringing the same mindset to the course.

Editor's Pick
Bonobos Tour Golf Polo
$89 AT BONOBOS

This floral printed shirt is somehow...subtle? And we love it. Plus, it is moisture-wicking, UV resistant and UPF 50 for sun protection.

Lululemon
lululemon golf
Lululemon

We all know Lululemon for its workout clothes and for spearheading an athleisure movement that has taken over the fitness space. The brand is more than yoga pants now, with a thriving menswear line that features polos, pants and outerwear that's tailor-made for the course.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Pick
Lululemon Evolution Polo
$88 AT LULULEMON

Lululemon always looks good on the course, plus its performance features will keep you comfortable for all 18 holes.

Malbon Golf
guy on golf course
Malbon

Probably one of the most exciting new brands in the golf world, Malbon is democratizing the game by introducing styles that could just as easily be seen in celeb style-spotting photos as they are on the first tee. Pick up a hoodie for brisk mornings, a bucket hat for the sunniest days on the fairway or round out your fit with a classic pique polo.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Pick
Hammer Hoodie
Bodega
$140 AT MALBON GOLF

This 100 percent cotton hoodie is just as at home on the range as it is at the bar once your round has ended, making it the ideal companion for any golf activity. Plus, when you rock it off the links, everyone will know what you're all about.

Polo and RLX Golf
rlx golf
Ralph Lauren

You surely know Polo Ralph Lauren. Just a simple glance and you know it is fit for the country club. Well, you don't have to be a country club man to don Polo when you hit the links — they look good anywhere. Looking for something a little more sport forward? Check out the RLX line, which takes the spirit of Ralph and adds performance materials and design.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Pick
Hybrid Mockneck Jacket
$248 AT RALPH LAUREN

Stave off winds and unexpected showers with this mock-neck jacket from RLX and easily stow it in your bag when you don't need it.

Brady Golf
man wearing brady golf clothing collection holding golf club
Brady

Brady's eponymous brand has launched with a bang; it's sure to be a formidable juggernaut in the style world that mirrors Brady's elite playing career to a tee. You'll find classic golf gear with elevated materials at prices that actually make more sense than you'd expect from a brand like this. Whether you just need another polo for your collection or want a head-to-toe outfit, Brady brand can be a one-stop shop.

Editor's Pick
Golf Vest
Brady
$125 AT BRADY
Radmor Golf
radmor golf
Radmor

Started by a veteran of the apparel industry and a former golf pro, Radmor was developed by guys that wanted to make sure their clothes don't damage the environment, to which golf is inextricably linked. Radmor's gear uses no new polyester and focuses on durable and organic materials that are biodegradable.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Pick
Weld Elite Hybrid Half-Zip
$188 AT PETER MILLAR

This half-zip will be your cooler weather workhorse, keeping you warm whenever a blustery morning or evening threatens to ruin your swing.

Nike Golf
nike golf
Nike

Could we make this list without Nike? I don't think so. Without it we wouldn't have red on Sundays. The world's largest sportswear brand has a lineup of golf gear that will outfit you from head to toe, for a quick nine holes on a summer night to the coldest winter rounds.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Pick
Nike Air Max 90 G Golf Shoe
$130 AT NIKE

'90s swag adapted for life on the course. Pair these with your red mock-neck shirt and black golf pants for a Tiger-worthy fit.

Adidas Golf
adidas golf
Adidas

Another monster in the sportswear world, Adidas also outfits some of the greatest golfers out there, from 00s icons like Sergio Garcia to current champions like Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele. You'll find all of the best materials and tech Adidas has to offer in its golf apparel, including ClimaCool, Primeblue and Adidas Boost.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Pick
Adicross Golf Pants
Adidas
$100 AT ADIDAS
Under Armour Golf
steph curry golfing
Under Armour

Under Armour not only outfits one of the best young golfers on the PGA Tour, Jordan Spieth, but it also outfits one of the best basketball players of all time, Steph Curry (who just happens to be an excellent golfer as well). UA has a whole line of Steph-inspired golf gear alongside staples you'll see on Spieth every weekend all year long.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Pick
UA Tech Polo
$40 AT UNDER ARMOUR

This best-selling performance polo shirt from Under Armour will have you draining putts like UA's top golfer Jordan Spieth.

Peter Millar
peter millar
Peter Millar

If you've got a taste for the more refined golf apparel, check out Peter Millar. The brand specializes in sportswear that looks just as good on the golf course as it does for dinner in the clubhouse. They even happened to release a limited-edition shoe collaboration with the aforementioned G/FORE.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Pick
Radmor Baty Brobrad Tipped Pique Polo
Radmor
$98 AT NORDSTROM

Without screaming "Look at me!" this shirt is still different enough to separate you from the poorly dressed guys on the course.

Rhone
man hitting a golf ball
Rhone

One of our favorite brands for workout and commuter gear, Rhone, has dropped a golf collection that goes just as hard. You can get outfitted from head to toe in quality pieces that excel at getting the job done.

Editor's Pick
Rhone Temp Zone Long Sleeve Golf Polo
$118 AT RHONE

This raglan-sleeved polo maximizes movement, has vented side seams and anti-odor technology.

