Tackling everyday life can sometimes be all you need to work up a sweat. From work to family to passion projects, balancing it all can be a sport in itself. The new HOKA Transport is geared toward those who want a shoe that's capable of tackling a busy day's to-do list and is also ready for a quick run, hike, or whatever other physical exercises you can squeeze in. The Transport lives at the intersection of lifestyle and performance and to test it we spent the day attempting to keep up with Ja Tecson. Ja Tecson, Runner & Photographer Ja Tecson is an artist, husband, father, and runner living in Los Angeles, CA. His life often feels like a sport that he has learned to accept and appreciate. "There are so many challenges and obstacles that come from work, parenthood, training, and recovery," he says. "The magic is learning to balance or juggle it all while falling in love with that process every day." Tecson runs 6 times a week, strength trains 2-3 times a week in between school drop off and picking up his kids, planning date nights with his wife, and, taking pictures for personal work and clients. In his words, he is "living the dream", so who better to test out the new HOKA shoe designed to run, bike, hike, and commute than the man who seems to do it all. Q: How important is it to do something active every day? Ja Tecson: I understand that life is short. I feel a high every time I train or do something for myself. It could be the hardest kettlebell workout, a 3-mile recovery run, a bike around the neighborhood with my camera, or just running around with my kids and playing volleyball in the backyard. Every high is different and you just have to try and find out what works for you. Just have fun at the end of the day. Q: Any advice for squeezing in a run or a brief hike? JA: Wherever you are in life, just do things a day at a time. Run with friends or with a run club in your city. Just getting out in nature by yourself is so freeing. Whatever the goal is, we can get in our own heads about gaining momentum and we stop ourselves in our own tracks for no reason at all. You gotta change it up and have fun with it. Q: What is your typical workday like? JA: I've always preached to do work that you love. Fortunately, at this point in my career, I love shooting any subject matter that has meaning and depth. This is a lifestyle that has brought adventure to my life. Right now, I'm inside a coffee shop people watching, while also creatively writing for my next personal project. Tomorrow, I'm directing and shooting children's portraits for a non-profit hip-hop organization called Culture Shock Los Angeles. Tomorrow I'm going to walk around with my dad around LA and just shoot film with no particular creative brief but to spend time and explore the city. I love the unpredictability of work. It gives me life. Q: Talk to us about your style and balancing comfort and looks with what you wear? What's your strategy here? JA: I love layers, tonal or monochromatic tones, one-of-a-kind heritage pieces, and comfort. You know when you try it on and it feels right. I think just like a lot of things, when you find out why certain designers made certain pieces, you appreciate and become a fan of their work. Clothing can become like art in that way from simple to loud pieces. This is how I try to have fun with it. Q: Favorite place to run in LA? JA: In my neighborhood from Silver Lake to Frogtown. Q: What is your favorite thing to shoot in LA? JA: Anything that makes me want to pull over while I'm driving, biking, or running. Q : How did you find the transport shoes? JA: Clean design. Very comfortable shoe. Easy to style with. HOKA Transport The ideal shoe for your every day no matter what you have planned. Designed with lifestyle and performance in mind, this commuter-friendly shoe is jam-packed with features to keep you comfortable all day long. The quick-toggle laces allow you to easily slide in and out at a moment's notice while the 360 degrees of reflectivity keep you safe when the sun goes down. The shoe employs a 30 percent sugarcane EVA midsole, a Vibram® EcoStep Natural outsole that uses 90 percent oil-free components, and Cordura® RE/CORE™ with 100% rPET. It's a city-savvy shoe with performance in mind so you can adventure anywhere and everywhere. Price: $140