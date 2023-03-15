How to Buy Vintage Jeans Directly from the Source

Vintage jeans are big business. That's why there are a half-dozen good vintage clothing stores in almost every city — and hundreds, if not thousands, in New York and LA. It's also why there are multiple mega-famous denim hunters, Brit Eaton and Michael Allen Harris, who go searching for six-figure slacks in defunct mines and at estate sales, among other untouched treasure troves.

But there's an entire industry beyond the auction-level denim these dudes dig up. According to , the global secondhand market will grow by 127 percent between now and 2026, to a global combined value of $218 billion. (In 2021, that number was a mere $98 billion.) And as for what shoppers are most likely to buy secondhand... it's the same stuff Eaton and Harris are hellbent on selling: "casualwear," a category that comprises jeans and T-shirts.

Why Jeans Are Better Bought Vintage

Everyone loves a good vintage T-shirt, but the best value proposition, I'd argue, is blue jeans. And brands know it, too. That being said, you're unlikely to find $100,000 jeans at your local Buffalo Exchange, but you will bump into poorly-laundered, overpriced polyester-blend jeans offloaded by someone who bought them two seasons ago.

Is this a bad thing? No, it's the nature of new-age thrifting: niche stores stock and sell all the good stuff and Goodwills and bigger thrift chains go to shit. Sure, the recirculation of products otherwise destined for a landfill is undoubtedly net positive, but brands want better for these would-be owners of their products. Doubly, they want a share of each sale.

How to Buy Vintage Jeans Directly from the Brands That Made Them

Cue a suite of brand-owned and -curated vintage shops, either hosted within their own websites or coordinated with third-party consultants. Options like , the and , which the brand launched in collaboration with Pacsun, offer shoppers a way to buy vintage jeans directly from the source. Levi's and Wrangler also offer "pre-loved" denim, too, which is just denim made within the past 20 years, because only anything older than that qualifies as vintage.

For Lee, the Archives is also a way to reach new customers, who they say interface with the brand at vintage stores first, not via the Lee website or third-party stockists.

"There is a great desire for vintage right now and we know many younger consumers are discovering Lee through vintage and resale shops," Brigid Stevens, Lee's VP of Global Brand Marketing, says. "The Lee Archives gives us a way to provide that consumer with a curated shop of authentic verified vintage pieces as well as introduce them to some new iterations for the season."

Lee restocks the store with tightly curated collections focused on single garments. First it was the , a lined trucker jacket with a contrasting corduroy collar. More recently, it was the , the brand's original denim jacket. Once the assortment's out of stock, the store shutters until the next launch. Levi's, on the other hand, keeps a rolling inventory of options, separated by era, style, size and status (new, used and distressed). Wrangler Reborn's inventory ebbs and flows as well, with long stints where nothing's in stock.

What to Expect When You Buy a Pair of Vintage Jeans

For all three brands, these stores are still budding — in the grand scheme of things, they're very new. Collectively, there's over 400 years of history shared between these brands, and seismic shifts like switching from selling new jeans to offloading old ones take time.

"The Lee Archive is a new initiative, but one that is growing," Stevens says. "We source each piece through a verified third-party vintage retailer. Each also goes through an internal check with our design and quality teams."

Authenticity always the goal. Lee uses a third-party service to clean and refurbish the items before shipping them out, while preserving the "original wear and tear and broken-in quality," she says. Then they use another service to set their prices, which are more than fair when compared to some standalone vintage shops — or the new versions of the given product.

New, the selvedge version of Lee's popular sells for $330. In the Lee Archives, it's only $185. Similar discounts can be found within Levi's program, which routinely offers jeans for as little as $36. Better pairs, like the Made in USA options, cost more, but top out at $120. In some cases, that's savings of over $100 — better for the planet and your pockets.