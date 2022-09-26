Today's Top Stories
The Best Jeans You Can Get for Under $50

There are plenty of options, albeit some better than others.

By Gerald Ortiz and Evan Malachosky
collage of three jeans
Courtesy

When Levi Strauss commercialized blue jeans in the 1800s, he charged $1.25 per pair. A buck twenty-five won't get you much these days, certainly not a pair of jeans (thanks, inflation). By contrast, a pair of original-original Levi's can now fetch nearly $100K, but most people aren't looking to spend that much for some dungarees. Even the $79.50 you have to spend for Levi's 501 full price is a bit much for some folks.

That being said, if you don't want to spend more than $50 for a pair of jeans, there's hope. You haven't been fully priced out — yet. There are still plenty of options, albeit some better than others. Here are the ones worth checking out.

Best Overall Jeans Under $50
Levi's 501 Original
$50 AT ZAPPOS

Levi's 501 Original is an icon — what almost every other brand imitates when it makes jeans. Sure, the price has risen since it debuted many years ago (recently? $79.50), but you can find them for sale on third party sites — Zappos, for example — for half as much. Levi's does plenty of sales, too, so keep your eyes peeled.

Best Upgrade Jeans Under $50
Uniqlo Stretch Selvedge Classic Fit Jeans
$50 AT UNIQLO

Selvedge denim used to be reserved for denimheads willing to spend a few hundred dollars on their blue jeans. Uniqlo figured out a way to bring it to the masses for much cheaper. These jeans come raw and ready for you to fade yourself. You can even get a free alteration — all for under $50.

Best Budget Jeans Under $50
Wrangler Five Star Slim Straight Jean
$29 AT WRANGLER.COM

The jeans of choice for cowboys, Wrangler's jeans are tough as they come. Though Wrangler makes a full variety of different fits, it's perhaps best-known for its bootcut jeans. These aren't, but they're plenty relaxed, even if Wrangler just calls them "straight." They also aren't all cotton, but the stretch is minimal, to be honest.

Gap Everyday Straight Jeans
$50 AT GAP

Gap got its start in blue jeans in 1969 and has been a go-to for the classic five-pocket ever since. Though many of its jeans are over fifty bucks, you'll find a few for just under (5 cents). These are made from 99 percent cotton and perfectly washed for a fast vintage look. Plus, if you're more conscious of your consumption, they're also made using recycled cotton to reduce its impact.

H&M Regular Jeans
$25 AT H&M

There's no ignoring H&M's environmental issues. They've been accused (and likely guilty) of greenwashing a number of times, so take this suggestion with a grain of salt. But it's unfair to write off fast fashion, especially since it's all a lot of folks can afford. These, for example, H&M's Regular Jean, are just $25, and they don't look bad at all. Truly — they could pass for a brand far more expensive.

Vintage Jeans
SHOP AT GRAILED.COM

If you're on a tight budget, your best bet might be not be brand-new. Try a vintage pair, whether Levi's or another well-known label. Just search by your waist size and you're bound to find hundreds of pairs for under $50.

Learn what to look for — and how to know you're being overcharged — in our dedicated guide to vintage jeans.

