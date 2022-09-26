Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The Best Jeans You Can Get for Under $50
There are plenty of options, albeit some better than others.
When Levi Strauss commercialized blue jeans in the 1800s, he charged $1.25 per pair. A buck twenty-five won't get you much these days, certainly not a pair of jeans (thanks, inflation). By contrast, a pair of original-original Levi's can now fetch nearly $100K, but most people aren't looking to spend that much for some dungarees. Even the $79.50 you have to spend for Levi's 501 full price is a bit much for some folks.
Best Overall Jeans Under $50Levi's 501 Original
Best Upgrade Jeans Under $50Uniqlo Stretch Selvedge Classic Fit Jeans
Best Budget Jeans Under $50Wrangler Five Star Slim Straight Jean
Gap Everyday Straight Jeans
H&M Regular Jeans
That being said, if you don't want to spend more than $50 for a pair of jeans, there's hope. You haven't been fully priced out — yet. There are still plenty of options, albeit some better than others. Here are the ones worth checking out.