The Best Jeans You Can Get for Under $50

When Levi Strauss commercialized blue jeans in the 1800s, he charged $1.25 per pair. A buck twenty-five won't get you much these days, certainly not a pair of jeans (thanks, inflation). By contrast, a pair of original-original Levi's can now fetch nearly $100K, but most people aren't looking to spend that much for some dungarees. Even the $79.50 you have to spend for Levi's 501 full price is a bit much for some folks.

That being said, if you don't want to spend more than $50 for a pair of jeans, there's hope. You haven't been fully priced out — yet. There are still plenty of options, albeit some better than others. Here are the ones worth checking out.

