The Best Men's Jeans for Casual, Everyday Wear

From classics like Levi's, Wrangler and Lee to newcomers like Everlane, The Feel Studio, and Frame.

By Evan Malachosky and Gerald Ortiz
style
Courtesy

A quality pair of jeans can be your go-to trousers for almost any occasion, from work to a date to a night out. They can also be found at just about any price and in an array of styles and washes. However, the sheer endlessness of available options can make searching for a new pair feel like a full-time job but don't freak out. We've figured out the best brands to buy from for you.

While die-hard denimheads embrace a fuller, workwear-influenced shape that references the 1950s, many guys are opting for a slimmer, more classic silhouette — sometimes with a bit of stretch. Never should they fit like yoga tights, but jeans with a cut that’s just a little closer to the body and streamlined through the leg remain an important part of every man's wardrobe. On the opposite end, wide-leg jeans are just as in. Again, you shouldn't take the trend to an extreme, but relaxed-fitting jeans have never been more flattering.

Jeans are versatile — they can be worn raw or washed and faded; there are cheap pairs; pairs made from hemp; expensive reproductions from Japan; and so on and so forth. "Denim has transcended all social classes and levels of fashion," says Kiya Babzani, the cofounder of Self Edge, the world’s leading selvedge denim retailer, which started, fittingly, in the Mission District of San Francisco.

How to Buy Better Jeans

When buying good jeans, your focus should rest on two things: fabric then fit. High-quality jeans are often made from selvedge denim, a fabric that ages over time in a way that reflects the lifestyle and habits of the wearer. Even if you choose a pre-washed pair, though, they'll fade and rub and shred in their own way, too, but less obviously.

Raw denim typically develops two distinct types of fades: whiskers, which are long creases found around the waist and crotch area, and honeycombs, which are fades behind the knees that look like honeycombs. Though a new pair of jeans made from raw selvedge denim can take up to a year to break in, the results are unique, and well-made denim will continue to age in a graceful manner for many years. "You don’t know how good a jean is until it’s worn in," Babzani says.

Like I said, most jeans are offered in different washes and can even come pre-distressed. But according to Todd Barket, owner of Unionmade in San Francisco, these jeans “can feel inauthentic sometimes, like the work has been done for you.” Over time, selvedge jeans become an expression of yourself, and transforming them with constant wear is a dedicated hobby for some folks. For others, jeans are just clothes — a casual alternative to chinos.

Try Them on

"Always buy jeans in person. Go into a retail store, try them on and feel them. You’ll be able to get the fit right and compare the fabric. Any manufacturer can make any fit of jean, but the fabric is what makes one brand stand out from another," Babzani says.

Focus on How They Fit

"If you’re buying quality denim, start with the fit. You want your jeans to feel good and suit your body. When buying unwashed, raw denim, make sure the fit is a little tight because they will stretch after a few wears," Barket says.

4 Things to Consider Before Buying

Wash

Denim traditionally starts out as a deep, dark, inky-blue fabric dyed with indigo. The magic happens once the fabric is stitched into jeans, the five-pocket style, and gets washed in massive — and increasingly eco-friendly — washing machines. Sometimes stuff is tossed in to achieve sand- or stone-washed effects, all in an effort to make a pair feel softer and broken in. Other effects include using high-tech lasers to burn designs into the fabric and jeans literally being torn and repaired to mimic the scars and blemishes of a well-lived life.

  • Dark Wash: Though even the darkest wash jeans are still decidedly casual, these pairs have what it takes to make it in a serious setting. Pair it with a crisp white shirt, a lightweight sweater and a blazer for work.
  • Light Wash: Go a little lighter for date night. Keep it clean, but feel free to go for whiskering — those thin, faded lines across the front that look like you’ve been standing and sitting in this pair forever—or some light faded effects across the seat and thighs.

    Distressing

    Some abrasion here and there, usually a bit paler, more faded. More emphasis on points of wear like the butt, thighs, and pockets. Great for a tailgate or other similarly casual settings. Most brands make their own distressed jeans nowadays. They can either be made this way using lasers, as mentioned above, or more manual methods like stone- or acid-washing.

    Stretch

    Twill refers to the way denim is woven (this method causes those diagonal lines you can see if you look very closely), and this method is what makes denim so tough and so stiff. In an attempt to keep up with the increasing demand for clothes that work hard and look good, most modern denim makers now sneak a little stretch fiber into their jeans for comfort and flexibility.

    Stretch also helps keep jeans from getting saggy, so they look great all day. Most companies limit the mix to one or two percent of overall material makeup, using fibers like lycra or elastane. Others are adding performance fibers to denim, like Coolmax, for moisture and temperature management. (These fibers help keep you cool if you wear jeans in the summer.) While our recommendations include some of these materials, many are 100 percent cotton.

    Care

    While some serious denim aficionados insist on never washing your jeans, the reality is that most guys should wash their jeans. The experts at Denimhunters, a subscription-based denim learning platform, have found that if you don’t wash raw denim, the fiber may become brittle and break prematurely. Here’s your playbook for keeping jeans fresh but not stripping them of their color too quickly:

    1. Wash denim with similarly colored clothing.
    2. Turn jeans inside-out before washing to preserve color and finish.
    3. Use cold water and a gentle cycle in the washing machine.
    4. Use a gentle detergent such as Woolite. Avoid bleach, spot cleaners or fabric softeners.
    5. Have a top loader? Start the machine first, then when the soap and water are completely mixed, throw in jeans and run a full cycle.
    6. To dry, roll in a towel to remove excess water. Lay flat or hang to finish drying.
    7. Tumble drying causes shrinkage and breaks down fibers (specifically those added for stretch). If you must, use a low heat cycle and run for as little time as possible. But your best bet is line drying.
      How We Tested
      jeans
      Evan Malachosky

      After sifting through and testing a sea of Indigo-colored trousers in every shape, color and cut imaginable, we identified over 25 different brands (at different prices) that we recommend you buy your jeans from. They're here because they make durable, comfortable jeans that range from raw to heavily faded. But no matter the wash, we found these were the easiest to wear — and that's what blue jeans should be: easy.

      Levi's 501 Jean
      Courtesy
      $79 AT LEVI

      No other garment has aged nearly as well as the historic Levi’s 501. The quintessential blue jean comes in all manner of shades, washes and distressing. No matter where you start, it'll get better with every wear and every wash, which is really what a blue jean is all about. Plus, while it used to be just $60 for the classic of classics, they now cost $80. But they're often on sale.

      Learn more about Levi's rich history in our brand breakdown.

      Vintage Levi's 505
      $118 AT LEVI

      505 jeans boast what collectors call a “regular fit,” compared to the 501’s “original fit.” They’re straight through the leg but a bit slimmer in the thigh. The rise differs a bit, too, as many report it feels higher. But there’s one component you can always count on: The 505 will always have a zipper fly.

      Learn more about vintage Levi's jeans.

      Todd Snyder Slim Fit Stretch Jean
      $158 AT TODD SNYDER

      American designer Todd Snyder's eponymous label launched a denim collection earlier in 2021. The debut was designed to make the process of shopping for jeans easier, thus dividing his iterations into three categories, Stretch, Selvedge, and Small Batch. His jeans are available in an array of washes and wears, and most feature a nearly undetectable amount of stretch.

      J. Crew 770 Jean
      Courtesy
      $128 AT J CREW

      J.Crew makes a number of denim styles. Their pairs come in a spectrum of shades and fades, some feature stretch, and all come in several different fits. These, for example, are made from Indigo-dyed raw selvedge Japanese denim.

      Everlane 4-Way Stretch Organic Jean
      Courtesy
      $98 AT EVERLANE

      Everlane’s jeans come from a highly-respected Japanese denim mill but at a price point of less than half of what you’d typically expect. Weighing a middle-of-the-road 11 ounces, the denim is made with a touch of two-way stretch, just enough for comfort and not so much to qualify as yoga pants. They come in a range of washes to satisfy a wide range of blue jean lovers. And at just $78, you could get into a few different washes.

      Outerknown Local Straight Fit Jeans
      Courtesy
      $148 AT OUTERKNOWN

      Outerknown's collection of S.E.A. Jeans emphasize sustainable manufacturing. The organic cotton comes from the Candiani mill in Milan, Italy, and each pair is made by Saitex, an innovative, eco-friendly Vietnamese factory. Plus, every pair comes with a lifetime guarantee. They're just how jeans should be: comfortable and a breeze to blindly put on in the AM.

      Flint and Tinder All-American Stretch Denim
      Huckberry
      $158 AT HUCKBERRY

      Flint and Tinder makes a number of pants that look like jeans — five pockets, button fly, etc, etc — but these are the truest to the category. They're made from 12 oz custom-designed Cone Mills Denim with 1 percent stretch for better mobility. From afar, they're fine jeans, but the details take these over the top, from the antique metal hardware to the hand-washed finish.

      Taylor Stitch Democratic Jean
      $188 AT TAYLORSTITCH.COM

      Before, the availability of Taylor Stitch's denim depended on the brand's Workshop schedule, which acts as an incubator for the company's new clothes. Now, they have mainstays like the Democratic Jean, which is made from 13-oz. 100 percent organic cotton Indigo selvage denim. They'll break in nicely and actually earn its fades and flairs.

      Bonobos All Season Jeans
      $99 AT BONOBOS

      Bonobos specializes in ultra-soft stretchable denim in flattering but not form-fitting fits. Available in a number of washes, their flagship All Season Jeans can be tailored to your liking, meaning you can obviously pick your pant waist and length but its fit, too. The denim — a mix of cotton, tencel and ROICA elastane — is dyed with authentic indigo, too.

      Buck Mason Ford Standard Jean
      Courtesy
      $145 AT BUCK MASON

      Buck Mason builds most of their jeans from soft-washed Japanese denim. The brand also boasts pairs at both ends of the fading spectrum. From Dark Wash to White, there's something for everyone — like the Ford Standard Jean, which one reviewer called "what the Levi's 501 Jean should be."

      Wrangler Cowboy Cut Original Fit Jean
      $55 AT WRANGLER.COM

      Wrangler has been making jeans since 1947, a whole 75 years after Levi's was launched. Like Levi's, most of Wrangler's jeans are made overseas, but select lines are manufactured stateside. Noted for their affordability, the quality of the denim used varies depending on the store — they make affordable lines exclusive to retailers like Walmart — but they are generally good jeans. The Classic Cowboy Cut is essentially its 501 — it's a fair-priced jean that flatters most body types.

      Mott & Bow Straight Oliver
      Courtesy
      $118 AT MOTTANDBOW.COM

      If you're someone who has to wear jeans with some give, for whatever reason, you won't go wrong with Mott & Bow's blue bottoms. They offer a bunch in interesting washes with up to 18 percent stretch. Most pairs are 99 percent cotton and 1 percent elastane, which means they look rather traditional but have technical features galore.

      Mavi Zach Straight leg jeans
      Mavi
      Now 23% off
      $98 AT MAVI.COM

      Most of Mavi's jeans are, well, noticeably stretchy. That being said, super-stretchy jeans are pretty popular nowadays, given most men want their pants to feel more like sweatpants than they do stiff work pants.

      Thesse are super soft on and to the touch, with Lyocell, a wood pulp fiber, to thank for that. Its construction comprises 44 percent cotton, 42 percent Lyocell, 13 percent polyester and 1 percent elastane. If you want your jeans to really give, go with these.

      AG Jeans Tellis
      $200 AT AG JEANS

      Like other accessible jean makers on this list, AG Jeans makes its denim with a mix of materials. The Tellis style is made from cotton almost exclusively, but it is 4 percent PET. That helps them stand up to the wash and stretch, meaning these will give and bend when you do. Yes, they're a little trim, but they don't look "skinny."

      Lee Regular Fit Straight Leg Jean
      Courtesy
      $44 AT LEE.COM

      As of 2019, the same parent organization that owns Wrangler also owns Lee. They've maintained their affordability, though — $44 for most pairs — while still being made from 100 percent heavyweight cotton. The Straight Leg Jean fits as it should: neither too tight nor too slim, and with enough room in the seat to feel secure but not suffocated.

      Uniqlo Washed Slim-Fit
      Courtesy
      $50 AT UNIQLO

      It's hard to get better basics than Uniqlo. The Japanese mega brand's the go-to for clothes that spin all three plates of style, price and quality. Its Stretch Selvedge Jeans are the cheapest selvedge denim jeans you can get and they've also got a smidge of stretch for comfort straight off the shelve. They come in a variety of colorways, too, so you're not just limited to the standard blue jean. However, their classic Washed Slim-Fit Jeans are stellar, too.

      Frame Blue Washed Denim
      Courtesy
      $268 AT FRAME

      Catapulted by early success in fashion circles, Frame, which was founded at the turn of the 2010s, calls itself a label "inspired by London, crafted in Los Angeles." As such, there are references to styles both UK and stateside, but the look can be simply described as minimal luxury — or designer without the thousand-dollar price tag.

      A.P.C. Indigo Petit Selvedge Denim
      Courtesy
      $240 AT APC

      Often the gateway for those getting into raw denim, A.P.C. is known for its purely minimal aesthetic and its jeans are noted for birthing a new generation of denimheads. The New Standard makes a bold claim and though it hasn’t come close to surpassing the 501, its stripped-down details gives way for Japanese raw selvedge denim to take the spotlight and make it a go-to. The denim’s smooth hand and fast-fading capabilities make it easy to see why everyone from your local fashion enthusiast to celebs wearing them.

      Tellason Ankara Straight-Leg Selvedge Jeans
      Courtesy
      SHOP AT TELLASON.COM

      Tellason's Raw Denim Selvage jeans are made in San Francisco and finished with a Tanner Goods leather patch made in Portland, Oregon. "It is very important that historically American products are produced in the USA. And on a micro-level, that blue jeans are produced in their home of San Francisco. Just as we do not want prosciutto from Germany, denim conscious consumers around the world desire jeans made in America (and specifically in San Francisco)," founders Pete and Tony write.

      Raleigh Denim Workshop Alexander Selvage Raw Original
      Courtesy
      $445 AT RALEIGHDENIMWORKSHOP.COM

      Raleigh Denim Workshop makes all of their jeans — save for some they task collaborators across the country with making for them — in a downtown Raleigh workshop. (Fitting, right?) From light washed to raw, they have denim designed to fit every style — and even those seeking stretch.

      Imogene and Willie Indigo Rigid JP
      Courtesy
      $235 AT IMOGENEANDWILLIE.COM

      Nashville-based brand Imogene and Willie launched in 2009 with two original denim designs, the Imogene for women and the Willie for men. The instant success of both styles compelled the company's founding duo to purchase a derelict gas station, which would become their brick-and-mortar. Since, the brand's grown, but their line of jeans — some made from Japanese denim, all manufactured in the US — remain a fan favorite.

      Shockoe Atelier Slim Kojima
      Courtesy
      $250 AT SHOCKOEATELIER.COM

      Based in Richmond, Virgina, Shockoe Atelier makes new American workwear inspired by European tailoring. Raw denim selvedge makes up a significant part of the company's catalog, making up roughly 11 of their pant options. It's all handmade in small-batches in their Richmond workshop, where they also offer free lifetime repairs.

      Iron Heart 21oz Selvedge Denim
      Courtesy
      $365 AT IRONHEARTAMERICA.COM

      Originally made for bikers, by a veteran of the Japanese garment industry, Iron Heart makes jeans weighing everywhere from 14 to 21-oz. Some are selvedge, while others non, but every pair is durable and beloved by denim-heads all over.

      3Sixteen CS-222xs Jean
      Courtesy
      $265 AT 3SIXTEEN.COM

      NYC store 3Sixteen launched in 2008 with one signature jean, the SL-100x. From launch through present day collections, they've used denim custom sourced from the Kuroki Mills in Okayama, Japan. The style names may have changed in their 10-plus years in operation, but the quality remains the same.

      Drake's Stone Wash Japanese Selvedge Denim
      Courtesy
      $450 AT DRAKES.COM

      Drake's successes as a casual clothier may come as a surprise to those who know the brand for its suiting, exclusively. However, they make six different pairs of jeans, each differing in both wash, fade and fit. Five of which are made from Japanese selvedge denim, while one is made from Ecru denim in Portugal.

      orSlow 107 Indigo Selvedge Jeans
      Courtesy
      $255 AT MR PORTER

      While A.P.C. makes what is perhaps the quintessential minimalist jean, Japanese repro brand orSlow’s jeans might best be described as plain. And that’s no knock. There’s no overt branding, it’s based on classic jeans from the mid-1900s and is cut with custom-milled denim that would have anyone fooled into thinking you scored a pair of near-deadstock jeans that were hidden away in your grandparents’ attic.

      Strike Gold "Keep Earth" Natural Indigo Jeans
      Courtesy
      $440 AT SELFEDGE.COM

      Headquartered in Okayama, Japan's jean capital, The Strike Gold is the Hamamoto family's product line. Denim manufacturers at first, they faced no trouble selling their own jeans once they started making them. Beloved by the true aficionados of both denim and traditional Japanese craft, Strike Gold's jeans are not cheap, but they are quality garments that'll last several lifetimes.

      Glenn's Denim GD112 Jean
      Courtesy
      $310 AT GLENNSDENIM.COM

      Made entirely in New York by one craftsman, Glenn's Denim is something truly special. The artisan behind the sewing machine (the Glenn) has been in the business of making jeans for decades and his custom jeans are an amalgamation of all the legacy denim brands he's worked for in the past. The one-on-one fitting process is a well-executed experience akin to getting a bespoke suit. All the fabrics are custom-woven in America specifically for Glenn's Denim, with next-level denimhead details throughout and a fit that's uniquely yours.

      The Feel Studio The Genuine Jean
      Courtesy
      $425 AT THEFEELSTUDIOINC.COM

      Launched in 2019 by consultant and stylist Stevie Dance, The Feel Studio initially debuted just one type of denim jean. Since, though, they've expanded to six styles for men. Three pairs sit below $300 while the other three go for over $600. It's a premium, small-batch label with serious fashion chops.

