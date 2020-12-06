Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The Best Sweatshirts You Can Buy for Under $40
From the progenitor to the organic to the workwear-inspired.
Originally created as an improvement upon woolen sweaters, the modern sweatshirt swaps the often itchy and laundry-averse material for soft, breathable and warm cotton loopback terry fabric. The updated garment featured elastic ribbing at the hem, cuffs and collar to keep wind out as well as an extra piece of V-shaped ribbing at the neck to make it easier to pull over the wearer's head. You can find countless iterations today in a variety of fabrics, colors and graphics. Though the sweatshirt market spans a wide range, we want to focus on value. What can you get for just $40 or less? Well, you'd be surprised. Here are the best sweatshirt options you can buy a couple Jacksons.
A go-to for young brands starting out with graphic tees and hoodies, Gildan makes a solid crewneck sweatshirt. It's made with a 50-50 cotton-poly fabric that's resilient and comfy while also resistant to pilling. It comes in more colors than you thought there were and they're cheap as hell.
The brand that introduced the sweatshirt automatically deserves a spot on this list. Its Dri-Power Fleece Sweatshirt is one of the most popular on Amazon and it's thanks to its 50-50 cotton-poly fleece fabric that boasts softness and quick-drying capabilities. At nine ounces, the fabric also makes the sweatshirt a fantastic option for year-round wear.
It's hard to believe that a 100 percent organic cotton sweatshirt that's made stateside can be under 50 bucks, let alone under 30. And yet, All USA Clothing's Organic Raglan Crew Neck Sweatshirt exists.
One of the few options you can find using all-cotton fabric, Uniqlo's mainline sweatshirt is one of the best pound-for-pound. The yarns are thick yet soft, making it as durable as it is comfortable. It features classic V-insert detailing as well as herringbone tape at the neck to cover-up any annoying stitching. And, it comes in the full color gamut, which is good if you're tempted to buy more than one.
Champion is a stalwart in the sportswear game and it's no surprise that one of its sweatshirts should be on this list. The brand's famous Reverse Weave fabric is hardy and hefty. At 12 ounces, it's one of the heaviest at this price point. And, because of its unique weave, won't shrink in length. The additional ribbed gussets at the sides of the torso allow for greater range of motion, too, making it a great option to actually exercise in.
If your sweatshirt priorities are lie in comfort, Alternative Apparel's Champ Eco Fleece Sweatshirt should be on your radar. It's made from a ridiculously soft blend of polyester, cotton and rayon for a silky smooth feel. The raglan sleeves and flatlock seams also add to its comfortableness.
While Todd Snyder's ongoing collaboration with Champion has yielded one of the best sweatshirts to date thanks in part to its clever addition of a chest pocket, you can get the same detail for much cheaper. Carhartt's rendition features a relaxed fit built with a 10-ounce cotton blend fabric complete with a work-ready chest pocket that also has a built-in pencil slot.
