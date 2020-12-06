The Best Sweatshirts You Can Buy for Under $40

Originally created as an improvement upon woolen sweaters, the modern sweatshirt swaps the often itchy and laundry-averse material for soft, breathable and warm cotton loopback terry fabric. The updated garment featured elastic ribbing at the hem, cuffs and collar to keep wind out as well as an extra piece of V-shaped ribbing at the neck to make it easier to pull over the wearer's head. You can find countless iterations today in a variety of fabrics, colors and graphics. Though the sweatshirt market spans a wide range, we want to focus on value. What can you get for just $40 or less? Well, you'd be surprised. Here are the best sweatshirt options you can buy a couple Jacksons.